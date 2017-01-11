Obama More Popular Than Trump As Transfer Of Power Looms

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to move into the White House, the results of a new Quinnipiac University poll found that outgoing President Barack Obama is far more popular than his successor.





The poll found that 55 percent of voters approve of the way Obama is handling his job as president, while 39 percent disapprove.

Quinnipiac noted the latest figures recorded in Obama's final month in office represent his best approval rating in seven years.

Meanwhile, 51 percent of voters said they disapprove of the way Trump is handling his responsibilities as president-elect compared to 37 percent that approve.

"Obama leaves the White House a lot more popular than Donald Trump is as he crosses the threshold and saddles up for the most important job in the world," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The poll also found that 45 percent of voters think Trump will be a worse president than Obama, while 34 percent say he will be a better president and 15 percent say he will be about the same.

Voters largely said Trump is a strong and intelligent person, although most said he is not level-headed or honest and that he does not care about average Americans.

Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss possible conflicts-of-interest related to his business empire, which the survey suggests are of great to concern to many voters.

Sixty percent of voters are concerned Trump would veto a law that would be good for the country because it would hurt his business interests, including 40 percent that are "very concerned."

The poll also showed that the vast majority of voters think Trump should close his personal Twitter account, which he frequently uses to attack critics and political opponents.

"140 characters may not be enough to tell Donald Trump just how much Americans want him to knock off the tweeting," Malloy said. "While the president-elect argues his missives inform, many say stow the phone."

The Quinnipiac survey of 899 voters was conducted January 5th through 9th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

