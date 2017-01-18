Erweiterte Funktionen


Obama Granted More Commutations Than Any President In US History




18.01.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, US President Barack Obama granted 64 pardons, and commuted the sentences of 209 prisoners.


The President has now commuted the sentences of 1,385 individuals - the most grants of commutation issued by any President in this nation's history.


President Obama's 1,385 commutation grants - which includes 504 life sentences - is also more than the total number of commutations issued by the past 12 presidents combined.


And with Tuesday's 64 pardons, the President has now granted a total of 212 pardons.


Notable among the commutations was that of Chelsea Manning, who was sentenced for leaking documents to Wikileaks in 2010.


The 29-year-old transgender US Army private, who was originally sentenced to 35 years in 2013, will be freed on 17 May.


