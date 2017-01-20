Erweiterte Funktionen


Obama Commutes Sentence Of 330 Drug Crime Convicts




20.01.17 16:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, on the eve of his last day in office, President Barack Obama granted commutation to 330 federal inmates convicted of drug crimes.


The President has now granted commutation to a total of 1,715 individuals, including 568 people who had been sentenced to life in prison. The vast majority of these men and women were serving unduly long sentences for drug crimes.


With this, Obama has granted more commutations than any president in this nation's history and has surpassed the number of commutations granted by the past 13 presidents combined. The President set out to reinvigorate clemency, and he has done just that, the Whit House said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



