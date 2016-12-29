Obama Angers Republicans With New National Monument Designations

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a move angering Republicans, President Barack Obama announced Wednesday he is designating two new national monuments in the desert landscapes of southeastern Utah and southern Nevada.





Obama announced the creation of the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah and the Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada.

The Bears Ears National Monument encompasses roughly 1.35 million acres of federal land, while the Gold Butte National Monument spans nearly 300,000 acres.

Obama said his actions will help protect the country's cultural legacy and ensure that future generations are able to enjoy and appreciate the scenic and historic landscapes.

"Following years of public input and various proposals to protect both of these areas, including legislation and a proposal from tribal governments in and around Utah, these monuments will protect places that a wide range of stakeholders all agree are worthy of protection," Obama said.

He added, "We also have worked to ensure that tribes and local communities can continue to access and benefit from these lands for generations to come."

Nonetheless, the designations have drawn considerable criticism from Republicans, who accused Obama of executive overreach amid concerns about restrictions on the development and usage of the lands.

Congressman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, claimed the president's designation of the Bears Ears monument politicizes a long-simmering conflict and threatens to further inflame controversies that were near resolution.

"The midnight move is a slap in the face to the people of Utah, attempting to silence the voices of those who will bear the heavy burden it imposes," Chaffetz said.

"We look forward to working with President-elect Trump to follow through on his commitment to repeal midnight regulations," he added. "We will work to repeal this top-down decision and replace it with one that garners local support and creates a balanced, win-win solution."

Utah Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, also said he would work tirelessly with Congress and the incoming Trump administration to undo the designation.

However, Christy Goldfuss, managing director at the White House Council on Environmental Quality, said the Antiquities Act gives the president the authority to create monuments but does not provide explicit authority to undo them.

