Oasmia Pharmaceutical - Rights issues secured and planned for Q122
20.01.22 11:10
Edison Investment Research
Oasmia has announced it has secured a preferential, one-for-five rights issue that will raise gross proceeds of c SEK151m and should alleviate near-term funding requirements. The company’s largest shareholder has agreed to subscribe to its allotment (24.8%) and a consortium of external investors has guaranteed the remainder (75.2%), albeit on a 6.5% cash compensation basis. Subscription rights can be traded from 8 to 17 March. Oasmia has also announced plans to change its name to Vivesto; both this and the rights issue are subject to approval at the EGM planned for 21 February.
