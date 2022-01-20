Erweiterte Funktionen



Oasmia Pharmaceutical - Rights issues secured and planned for Q122




20.01.22 11:10
Edison Investment Research

Oasmia has announced it has secured a preferential, one-for-five rights issue that will raise gross proceeds of c SEK151m and should alleviate near-term funding requirements. The company’s largest shareholder has agreed to subscribe to its allotment (24.8%) and a consortium of external investors has guaranteed the remainder (75.2%), albeit on a 6.5% cash compensation basis. Subscription rights can be traded from 8 to 17 March. Oasmia has also announced plans to change its name to Vivesto; both this and the rights issue are subject to approval at the EGM planned for 21 February.

Aktuell
Klimawende mit Kernenergie - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Neuer 358% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1827 € 0,1821 € 0,0006 € +0,33% 20.01./14:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000722365 509722 0,39 € 0,17 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,1827 € +0,33%  14:13
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
18 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB 12.04.16
21 Löschung 12.02.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...