Erweiterte Funktionen



Oasmia Pharmaceutical - Focused on pillars of growth




07.10.21 06:36
Edison Investment Research

Oasmia Pharmaceutical has made steady progress in its ongoing transition into an R&D-driven, speciality pharma company with commercially available assets. The in-licensing of Cantrixil from Kazia Therapeutics in March is the first of its ‘string of pearls’ strategy to bolster the pipeline. Oasmia now has three oncology assets under its belt. Partner Elevar Therapeutics now expects to initiate the additional trials required by the FDA to enable the NDA submission for Apealea (Cremophor-free paclitaxel) in ovarian cancer in 2022 (we forecast US launch in 2025). Over the next 12 months, we expect divestment of the animal health business, further in-licensing deals and optimisation of its platform technologies, which represent value drivers beyond Apealea. Our revised valuation is SEK2.89bn or SEK6.45/share.

Aktuell
Uranium Hot Stock will Übernahme in wenigen Tagen abschließen
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 2.513% NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,2235 € 0,218 € 0,0055 € +2,52% 07.10./10:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000722365 509722 0,48 € 0,19 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,2235 € +2,52%  10:27
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA) steht unmittelbar bevor. 224% Lithium Hot Stock nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
18 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB 12.04.16
21 Löschung 12.02.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...