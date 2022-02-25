Erweiterte Funktionen



Oasmia Pharmaceutical - Delivering on promises




25.02.22 10:44
Edison Investment Research

FY21 results highlight delivery on key elements of Oasmia’s ongoing transformation. Notably, ‘rightsizing’ the business and prudent cost control has brought the underlying cash burn rate down to c SEK10m per month in 2021. With the fully secured rights issue expected to raise gross proceeds of c SEK150m, management has guided it can fund operations for 18–24 months. We anticipate material progression can be made across the pipeline during this time, with clinical progress expected from Cantrixil and Docetaxel micellar and the start of commercial royalties from Apealea sales in Europe. Separate financing requirements will be considered for any potential bolt-on acquisitions to the pipeline. We maintain our valuation at SEK2.89bn but place our financial forecasts under review, pending publication of the prospectus and closing of the rights issue.

Aktuell
Riesige Uran-Lagerstätte entdeckt? Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1448 € 0,1484 € -0,0036 € -2,43% 25.02./13:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000722365 509722 0,39 € 0,12 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,1448 € -2,43%  13:25
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen ein - Massives Kaufsignal. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
18 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB 12.04.16
21 Löschung 12.02.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...