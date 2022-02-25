Oasmia Pharmaceutical - Delivering on promises

FY21 results highlight delivery on key elements of Oasmia’s ongoing transformation. Notably, ‘rightsizing’ the business and prudent cost control has brought the underlying cash burn rate down to c SEK10m per month in 2021. With the fully secured rights issue expected to raise gross proceeds of c SEK150m, management has guided it can fund operations for 18–24 months. We anticipate material progression can be made across the pipeline during this time, with clinical progress expected from Cantrixil and Docetaxel micellar and the start of commercial royalties from Apealea sales in Europe. Separate financing requirements will be considered for any potential bolt-on acquisitions to the pipeline. We maintain our valuation at SEK2.89bn but place our financial forecasts under review, pending publication of the prospectus and closing of the rights issue.