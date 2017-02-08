Erweiterte Funktionen
O'Reilly Issues Guidance
08.02.17 00:08
dpa-AFX
SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) announced, for the year ending December 31, 2017, the company targets: earnings per share of $12.05 to $12.15; total revenue of $9.1 billion to $9.3 billion; and comparable store sales growth of 3% to 5%.
For the three months ending March 31, 2017, the company targets: earnings per share of $2.78 to $2.88; and comparable store sales growth of 2% to 4%.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|262,19 $
|258,40 $
|3,79 $
|+1,47%
|08.02./00:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67103H1077
|A1H5JY
|292,84 $
|226,51 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|244,10 €
|+0,86%
|07.02.17
|Nasdaq
|262,19 $
|+1,47%
|07.02.17
|Stuttgart
|243,44 €
|+0,84%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|241,01 €
|+0,43%
|07.02.17
|Frankfurt
|240,524 €
|+0,25%
|07.02.17
|Berlin
|240,33 €
|+0,23%
|07.02.17
|Hamburg
|240,31 €
|+0,16%
|07.02.17
|München
|240,45 €
|+0,12%
|07.02.17
