O'Reilly Issues Guidance

08.02.17 00:08
SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) announced, for the year ending December 31, 2017, the company targets: earnings per share of $12.05 to $12.15; total revenue of $9.1 billion to $9.3 billion; and comparable store sales growth of 3% to 5%.


For the three months ending March 31, 2017, the company targets: earnings per share of $2.78 to $2.88; and comparable store sales growth of 2% to 4%.


