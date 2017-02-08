O'Reilly Issues Guidance

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) announced, for the year ending December 31, 2017, the company targets: earnings per share of $12.05 to $12.15; total revenue of $9.1 billion to $9.3 billion; and comparable store sales growth of 3% to 5%.





For the three months ending March 31, 2017, the company targets: earnings per share of $2.78 to $2.88; and comparable store sales growth of 2% to 4%.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM