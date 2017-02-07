O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Q4 Profit Advances 13%
07.02.17 22:51
dpa-AFX
SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc.
(ORLY) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $246.03 million, or $2.59 per share. This was higher than $218.58 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $2.10 billion. This was up from $1.95 billion last year.
O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $246.03 Mln. vs. $218.58 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.59 vs. $2.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.3% -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q4): $2.10 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.78 - $2.88
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|262,19 $
|258,40 $
|3,79 $
|+1,47%
|07.02./23:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67103H1077
|A1H5JY
|292,84 $
|226,51 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|244,10 €
|+0,86%
|07.02.17
|Nasdaq
|262,19 $
|+1,47%
|07.02.17
|Stuttgart
|243,44 €
|+0,84%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|241,01 €
|+0,43%
|07.02.17
|Frankfurt
|240,524 €
|+0,25%
|07.02.17
|Berlin
|240,33 €
|+0,23%
|07.02.17
|Hamburg
|240,31 €
|+0,16%
|07.02.17
|München
|240,45 €
|+0,12%
|07.02.17
