O`Reilly Automotive Inc. Q4 Profit Advances 13%




07.02.17 22:51
dpa-AFX


SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O`Reilly Automotive Inc.

(ORLY) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $246.03 million, or $2.59 per share. This was higher than $218.58 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $2.10 billion. This was up from $1.95 billion last year.


O`Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $246.03 Mln. vs. $218.58 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.59 vs. $2.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.3% -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q4): $2.10 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.78 - $2.88


Bitte warten...