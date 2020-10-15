OTS: Silvester Group / iXBRL and ESEF made easy / Silvester Group and ...

iXBRL and ESEF made easy / Silvester Group and ParsePort join forces

Hamburg (ots) - The Silvester Group announced that it has selected ParsePort as

its technology partner for ESEF-compliant, machine-readable financial reporting

and publishing in iXBRL format.



The wide-ranging partnership signed today is the

result of the Silvester Group's detailed analysis of all relevant technology

players for XBRL services. Together, the investor relations and the solution

provider for financial reporting can offer unique, professional and highly

reliable processes at a very attractive price point.

The 'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' is a combined effort by ParsePort and the

Silvester Group to demystify the functional requirements governing the

preparation of IFRS financial reports with a uniform structure that can be read

by humans and machines alike. ParsePort provides Europe's leading software

solution for converting existing PDF financial reports and figures in MS Excel

into iXBRL format, while the Silvester Group brings more than 30 years of

expertise in designing, creating and editing annual and financial reports. The

'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' will be offered to corporate clients at a very

attractive price and delivers two main benefits:

1. Technology capable of proven, high-performance, fully automated conversion

- With its pan-European presence, ParsePort offers what is currently the

fastest, most cost-efficient and fully automated iXBRL solution for European

companies - in keeping with its motto "XBRL made simple".

- All that is needed are the PDF files of the annual reports and the MS Excel

files used during the drafting process.

2. Expertise for practical implementation and simple control processes

- The Silvester Group has been advising on, writing, designing and producing

annual reports for more than 30 years.

- Its team of investor relations experts, financial analysts, economic advisors

and management consultants have developed a practical, benchmark-oriented

approach to taxonomy allocation (tagging) and simple use in the control

process that does not add any further complexity to processes even during

'critical phases'.

iXBRL and ESEF to become compulsory for future annual reports

From 1 January 2020, all IFRS annual reports in the EU must be published in a

standardized electronic reporting format (European Single Electronic Format, or

ESEF for short). The ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) has

created a consistent ESEF taxonomy for this purpose that is largely based on the

IFRS taxonomy. The figures in the IFRS annual financial statements of an annual

report must be allocated - that is, marked or tagged - according to the

corresponding taxonomies to ensure a clear, uniform and machine-readable

structure. The report must then be published in Inline XBRL (eXtensible Business

Reporting Language, or iXBRL for short), a format readable by both humans and

machines.

A transition period has been provided to make it easier for companies to

introduce ESEF. To start with, the main sections of the financial statements and

general company information must be allocated to the corresponding IFRS taxonomy

items from 2020 onwards. After this initial period - that is, from the 2022

financial year onwards - all of the notes to the financial statements must also

be allocated to the IFRS taxonomy.

Something the ParsePort solution can already handle with "Hypertagging" a

concept further explained in this video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAC_1v9vaMg .

Danish companies are pioneers when it comes to iXBRL and ESEF. In Denmark

taxonomies and mandatory XBRL conversion for annual financial statements,

including the notes, have already been standard since 2012. As a company with

its headquarters in Denmark, ParsePort is therefore familiar with the growing

requirements in Europe.

About the Silvester Group

The Silvester Group supports corporate clients in implementing their financial

and corporate communications, branding, sustainability and CSR communications

and digitalisation strategies. Its interdisciplinary team crafts companies'

professional dialogue with their stakeholders, providing strategic, creative,

media-related and technological insight to deliver the complete package.

In the area of investor relations (IR), the Silvester Group advises on and

designs successful capital markets communications - acting as an outsourced IR

department in some cases. It has been in business for around 30 years and has

delivered over 2,150 financial communications projects for clients across all

sectors during this time. The Silvester Group currently employs more than 50

staff at its offices in Hamburg and Frankfurt am Main.

About ParsePort

Under the slogan "XBRL made simple", ParsePort provides solutions for

(i)XBRL-format financial reporting to authorities, banks, insurance companies,

pension funds, auditors, listed and smaller companies all over the world.

ParsePort is headquartered in Denmark with offices across Europe. Its solutions

include GAAP, EBA (Corep / Finrep / CRDIV), EIOPA (Solvency II) and ESMA (ESEF).

Today it offers one of the fastest, simplest and most cost-effective XBRL

solutions on the market and helps companies to comply with EU or local

requirements to create financial transparency and predict and minimize the

effect of financial crises.

