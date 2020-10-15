Erweiterte Funktionen


OTS: Silvester Group / iXBRL and ESEF made easy / Silvester Group and ...




15.10.20 09:17
dpa-AFX

iXBRL and ESEF made easy / Silvester Group and ParsePort join forces


to offer a practical 'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' in Germany (FOTO)


Hamburg (ots) - The Silvester Group announced that it has selected ParsePort as


its technology partner for ESEF-compliant, machine-readable financial reporting


and publishing in iXBRL format.

The wide-ranging partnership signed today is the


result of the Silvester Group's detailed analysis of all relevant technology


players for XBRL services. Together, the investor relations and the solution


provider for financial reporting can offer unique, professional and highly


reliable processes at a very attractive price point.



The 'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' is a combined effort by ParsePort and the


Silvester Group to demystify the functional requirements governing the


preparation of IFRS financial reports with a uniform structure that can be read


by humans and machines alike. ParsePort provides Europe's leading software


solution for converting existing PDF financial reports and figures in MS Excel


into iXBRL format, while the Silvester Group brings more than 30 years of


expertise in designing, creating and editing annual and financial reports. The


'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' will be offered to corporate clients at a very


attractive price and delivers two main benefits:



1. Technology capable of proven, high-performance, fully automated conversion



- With its pan-European presence, ParsePort offers what is currently the


fastest, most cost-efficient and fully automated iXBRL solution for European


companies - in keeping with its motto "XBRL made simple".


- All that is needed are the PDF files of the annual reports and the MS Excel


files used during the drafting process.



2. Expertise for practical implementation and simple control processes



- The Silvester Group has been advising on, writing, designing and producing


annual reports for more than 30 years.


- Its team of investor relations experts, financial analysts, economic advisors


and management consultants have developed a practical, benchmark-oriented


approach to taxonomy allocation (tagging) and simple use in the control


process that does not add any further complexity to processes even during


'critical phases'.



iXBRL and ESEF to become compulsory for future annual reports



From 1 January 2020, all IFRS annual reports in the EU must be published in a


standardized electronic reporting format (European Single Electronic Format, or


ESEF for short). The ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) has


created a consistent ESEF taxonomy for this purpose that is largely based on the


IFRS taxonomy. The figures in the IFRS annual financial statements of an annual


report must be allocated - that is, marked or tagged - according to the


corresponding taxonomies to ensure a clear, uniform and machine-readable


structure. The report must then be published in Inline XBRL (eXtensible Business


Reporting Language, or iXBRL for short), a format readable by both humans and


machines.



A transition period has been provided to make it easier for companies to


introduce ESEF. To start with, the main sections of the financial statements and


general company information must be allocated to the corresponding IFRS taxonomy


items from 2020 onwards. After this initial period - that is, from the 2022


financial year onwards - all of the notes to the financial statements must also


be allocated to the IFRS taxonomy.



Something the ParsePort solution can already handle with "Hypertagging" a


concept further explained in this video


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAC_1v9vaMg .



Danish companies are pioneers when it comes to iXBRL and ESEF. In Denmark


taxonomies and mandatory XBRL conversion for annual financial statements,


including the notes, have already been standard since 2012. As a company with


its headquarters in Denmark, ParsePort is therefore familiar with the growing


requirements in Europe.



About the Silvester Group



The Silvester Group supports corporate clients in implementing their financial


and corporate communications, branding, sustainability and CSR communications


and digitalisation strategies. Its interdisciplinary team crafts companies'


professional dialogue with their stakeholders, providing strategic, creative,


media-related and technological insight to deliver the complete package.



In the area of investor relations (IR), the Silvester Group advises on and


designs successful capital markets communications - acting as an outsourced IR


department in some cases. It has been in business for around 30 years and has


delivered over 2,150 financial communications projects for clients across all


sectors during this time. The Silvester Group currently employs more than 50


staff at its offices in Hamburg and Frankfurt am Main.



About ParsePort



Under the slogan "XBRL made simple", ParsePort provides solutions for


(i)XBRL-format financial reporting to authorities, banks, insurance companies,


pension funds, auditors, listed and smaller companies all over the world.



ParsePort is headquartered in Denmark with offices across Europe. Its solutions


include GAAP, EBA (Corep / Finrep / CRDIV), EIOPA (Solvency II) and ESMA (ESEF).



Today it offers one of the fastest, simplest and most cost-effective XBRL


solutions on the market and helps companies to comply with EU or local


requirements to create financial transparency and predict and minimize the


effect of financial crises.



Pressekontakt:



MARIE ASMUSSEN


Tel. +49 (40) 3099776-48


mailto:marie.asmussen@silvestergroup.com


http://www.silvestergroup.com



Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/122342/4734655


OTS: Silvester Group






Aktuell
COVID-19 Hot Stock liefert ersten Auftrag aus - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 390% COVID-19 Aktientip nach 1.508% und 3.224%


Micron Waste Technologies Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Börsenstar startet neuen Deal nach 384 Mio. $ und 400 Mio. $ - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 552% Gold Hot Stock nach 368% und 6.575%

Norra Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:53 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Norra Metals Corp.: Norra Metals [...]
10:49 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Europaparlament sagt Sitzungswoch [...]
10:38 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Sturgeon wirbt zum EU-Gipfel für [...]
10:25 , dpa-AFX
EU-Digitalminister wollen Europäische Cloud-Föd [...]
10:18 , dpa-AFX
Zahl der leistungsberechtigten Asylbewerber er [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...