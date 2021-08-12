OTS: Scope Hamburg GmbH / Die Scope Hamburg bestätigt das Rating der GEFA ...

Erweiterte Funktionen


Die Scope Hamburg bestätigt das Rating der GEFA BANK erneut mit A-


Hamburg (ots) - Das Geschäftsrisiko der GEFA BANK schätzt die Agentur aufgrund


ihrer guten Marktposition als einer der führenden Objekt- und Absatzfinanzierer


in Deutschland sowie der hohen Branchen- und Objektkompetenz als moderat bis


leicht erhöht ein.

Zu den maßgebenden Risikotreibern gehören aus Sicht der


Ratingagentur die erhöhte Konjunktursensivität, hohe Wettbewerbsintensität,


strukturelle Veränderungen des Marktumfeldes sowie ein hoher Anteil von


Nutzfahrzeugfinanzierungen am Kreditportfolio. Positiv bewertet die Agentur die


angesichts des Strukturwandels laufende Anpassung und Weiterentwicklung der


strategischen Ausrichtung. Die GEFA BANK verfügt nach Einschätzung der Agentur


über ein moderates Finanzrisiko . Ausschlaggebend sind hierfür insbesondere die


angemessene Kapitalstruktur, die hohe Risikotragfähigkeit, der gute Zugang zu


Fremdfinanzierungsmittel sowie die gute finanzielle Flexibilität.



Die GEFA BANK GmbH, Wuppertal gehört zu den führenden Anbietern von Absatz- und


Objektfinanzierungen in Deutschland. Die GEFA BANK GmbH erwirtschaftete im


Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit 569 Mitarbeitern und einer Bilanzsumme in Höhe von EUR


6,0 Mrd. Bruttoerträge von EUR 486,5 Mio. GEFA ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der


französischen Großbank Société Générale S. A.



Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind


auf scopehamburg.com (https://www.ehrg.de/) veröffentlicht.



GEFA Bank GmbH GEFA BANK GmbH > Scope Hamburg GmbH (ehrg.de) (https://www.ehrg.d


e/veroeffentlichte-ratings/gefa-gesellschaft-fuer-absatzfinanzierung-mbh/)



Die Scope Hamburg GmbH (vormals Euler Hermes Rating GmbH) wurde 2001 als


unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur gegründet und konzentriert sich auf


Unternehmens- und Projekt-Ratings. Die Scope Hamburg GmbH ist gemäß der


Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments registriert und wird


von der European Banking Authority (EBA) als externe Ratingagentur (ECAI)


anerkannt. Die Scope Hamburg GmbH ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Scope Group,


dem führenden europäischen Anbieter von unabhängigen Kreditratings, ESG-Analysen


und Fondsanalysen.



