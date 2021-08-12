OTS: Scope Hamburg GmbH / Die Scope Hamburg bestätigt das Rating der GEFA ...
12.08.21 12:01
dpa-AFX
Die Scope Hamburg bestätigt das Rating der GEFA BANK erneut mit A-
Hamburg (ots) - Das Geschäftsrisiko der GEFA BANK schätzt die Agentur aufgrund
ihrer guten Marktposition als einer der führenden Objekt- und Absatzfinanzierer
in Deutschland sowie der hohen Branchen- und Objektkompetenz als moderat bis
leicht erhöht ein.
Zu den maßgebenden Risikotreibern gehören aus Sicht der
Ratingagentur die erhöhte Konjunktursensivität, hohe Wettbewerbsintensität,
strukturelle Veränderungen des Marktumfeldes sowie ein hoher Anteil von
Nutzfahrzeugfinanzierungen am Kreditportfolio. Positiv bewertet die Agentur die
angesichts des Strukturwandels laufende Anpassung und Weiterentwicklung der
strategischen Ausrichtung. Die GEFA BANK verfügt nach Einschätzung der Agentur
über ein moderates Finanzrisiko . Ausschlaggebend sind hierfür insbesondere die
angemessene Kapitalstruktur, die hohe Risikotragfähigkeit, der gute Zugang zu
Fremdfinanzierungsmittel sowie die gute finanzielle Flexibilität.
Die GEFA BANK GmbH, Wuppertal gehört zu den führenden Anbietern von Absatz- und
Objektfinanzierungen in Deutschland. Die GEFA BANK GmbH erwirtschaftete im
Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit 569 Mitarbeitern und einer Bilanzsumme in Höhe von EUR
6,0 Mrd. Bruttoerträge von EUR 486,5 Mio. GEFA ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der
französischen Großbank Société Générale S. A.
Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind
auf scopehamburg.com (https://www.ehrg.de/) veröffentlicht.
GEFA Bank GmbH GEFA BANK GmbH > Scope Hamburg GmbH (ehrg.de) (https://www.ehrg.d
e/veroeffentlichte-ratings/gefa-gesellschaft-fuer-absatzfinanzierung-mbh/)
Die Scope Hamburg GmbH (vormals Euler Hermes Rating GmbH) wurde 2001 als
unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur gegründet und konzentriert sich auf
Unternehmens- und Projekt-Ratings. Die Scope Hamburg GmbH ist gemäß der
Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments registriert und wird
von der European Banking Authority (EBA) als externe Ratingagentur (ECAI)
anerkannt. Die Scope Hamburg GmbH ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Scope Group,
dem führenden europäischen Anbieter von unabhängigen Kreditratings, ESG-Analysen
und Fondsanalysen.
© 2021 Scope Hamburg GmbH ("SHG") and/or its licensors and affiliates. All
rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY SHG ARE SHG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE
CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES,
AND SHG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE SHG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE
CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES.
SHG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT
RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO
NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET
VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND SHG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN
SHG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. CREDIT
RATINGS AND SHG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A SUBSTITUTE FOR
INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS
REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR ASSESSING THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF A
RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND SHG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE
INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,
SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR SHG'S
PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR
INVESTOR. SHG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE
EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT
ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES, CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND
EVALUATIONS OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING,
OR SALE. SHG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND SHG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY
RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS
TO USE SHG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR SHG'S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT
DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL
ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT
LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR
OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED,
DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH
PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER,
BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT SHG'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT. All information contained
herein is obtained by SHG from sources believed by it to be accurate and
reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as
other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS"
without warranty of any kind. SHG adopts all necessary measures so that the
information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and
from sources SHG considers to be reliable including, when appropriate,
independent third-party sources. However, SHG is not an auditor and cannot in
every instance independently verify or validate information received in the
rating process or in preparing the SHG publications. Please note that summaries
of contracts, laws and other documents contained in any SHG publication, rating
report or other materials cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete
texts.SHG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any
indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever
arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use
of or inability to use any such information, even if SHG or any of its
directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers
is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including
but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any
loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the
subject of a particular credit rating assigned by SHG. The limitations do not
apply to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot be
excluded and/or limited under applicable law. SHG and its directors, officers,
employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability
for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity,
on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, SHG or any
of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or
suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein
or the use of or inability to use any such information. The limitations do not
apply to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot be
excluded and/or limited under applicable law.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLID, AS
TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY
PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN
OR MADE BY SHG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER. The dissemination and use of an
SHG rating report may be prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons
who come into the possession of such information should inquire about and comply
with any prohibitions that may be in place. SHG assumes no liability of any kind
with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating in any jurisdiction
whatsoever.
Scope Hamburg GmbH
Pressekontakt:
Presse/Scope Hamburg GmbH:
Stefan Krasz
Ferdinandstraße 29-33
20095 Hamburg
Tel.: 040 60 77 81 2 - 00
Fax: 040 60 77 81 2 - 49
http://www.scopehamburg.com
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/56312/4992560
OTS: Scope Hamburg GmbH