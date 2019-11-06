OTS: KfW / Third quarter of 2019: A successful financial year continues

Erweiterte Funktionen


Frankfurt am Main (ots) -



- Total promotional business volume reaches EUR 53.5 billion


- Domestic promotion totals EUR 31.6 billion


- Export and project finance grows to EUR 17.5 billion


- Development cooperation at EUR 3.5 billion


- Consolidated profit at EUR 1,245 Million



In the first nine months of 2019, the promotional business of KfW Group reached


a total volume of EUR 53.5 billion (prior-year period: EUR 51.3 billion). As a


result of the sustained positive financing conditions for commercial and private


investors in a consistent low-interest environment, demand for domestic


promotion fell to EUR 31.6 billion (EUR 34.7 billion). Commitments for Export


and project finance at KfW IPEX-Bank rose significantly to reach EUR 17.5


billion (EUR 11.9 billion). A large portion of this commitment volume was based


on the brisk demand for bank refinancing from the CIRR ship refinancing scheme


and the ERP export financing programme.

Promotion for development cooperation


totalled EUR 3.5 billion (EUR 3.8 billion). At EUR 2.6 billion, the volume of


funds committed by KfW Development Bank was slightly below the previous year's


level (EUR 3.0 billion). Traditionally, commitments tend to rise significantly


in the fourth quarter. DEG finished the third quarter on a positive note with


EUR 0.9 billion (EUR 0.8 billion).



"In terms of promotion, 2019 looks to be a good year," said Dr Günther Bräunig,


Chief Executive Officer of KfW Group. "Demand for export and project finance has


been particularly noteworthy, confirming the importance of KfW's portfolio of


financing options. This makes an important contribution to future-proofing and


ensuring the success of the German economy in globalised markets."



Development of the earnings position was generally stable during the first three


quarters with a consolidated profit of EUR 1,245 million (EUR 1,252 million).


Both the positive operating income before valuation and a positive valuation


result contributed to this development.



The operating income before valuation (before promotional expense) totalled EUR


1,295 million (EUR 1,125 million). At EUR 1,851 million, net interest income


(before promotional expense) is slightly above the previous year's level (EUR


1,797 million). Administrative expense remained close to the previous year's


level at EUR 944 million (EUR 945 million). Reaching EUR 387 million (EUR 272


million), commission income rose as a result of deferred compensation from


previous years, which covered costs for new programmes such as the launch of the


Baukindergeld help-to-buy scheme.



In the current interest environment, demand for interest rate reductions


continued to fall. As a result, domestic promotional expense - which has a


negative impact on the earnings position and relates primarily to interest rate


reductions for new business - remains at a very low level at EUR 101 million


(EUR 149 million).



"The positive development of KfW's earnings continued in the third quarter of


2019 and exceeded our expectations. It is worth highlighting the increase in


operating income compared with the previous year thanks to improvements to the


interest income and commission result and the continued stability of


administrative expense. In view of the end of the year, we expect consolidated


profit to fall below last year's level but to once again exceed KfW's long-term


income potential," commented Bräunig.



Risk provisions in the lending business pulled earnings down slightly by EUR 45


million (EUR 34 million) but remained significantly below standard risk costs.


The risk provision result benefited from the overall stable risk situation


within the group. A slight increase in specific valuation allowances was


recorded in only a small number of areas, particularly for promotional


activities in developing and transition countries. This development was


counteracted by factors such as income from recoveries of receivables that had


been written off.



At EUR 128 million (EUR 88 million), the Group's private equity and securities


portfolio had an overall positive effect on earnings. This result was mainly due


to value increases caused by changes in exchange rates in DEG's equity finance


business. Purely IFRS-related effects from the valuation of derivatives used for


hedging purposes had almost completely levelled off by September at just EUR 9


million (EUR 296 million).



Total assets rose to EUR 527.2 billion (compared with EUR 485.8 billion as at 31


December 2018) mainly as a result of greater reserves of cash and cash


equivalents (increase of EUR 20.5 billion) and due to fair value changes -


brought on by interest and exchange rates - in connection with derivatives used


for hedging and their presentation under the hedge accounting method.



The Group's regulatory capital ratios are still at a good level. As of 30


September 2019, the total capital ratio amounted to 21.1% (30 June 2019: 21.2%).



Details on the business sectors' promotional activities



By the end of the third quarter 2019, the SME Bank & Private Clients business


sector achieved commitments of EUR 26.4 billion (EUR 28.4 billion). The SME Bank


segment contributed a promotional business volume of EUR 11.4 billion.



- The focus area of start-ups and general corporate finance


achieved a total of EUR 5.2 billion (EUR 4.7 billion). This rise


is largely attributable to high demand of over EUR 2.6 billion


(EUR 1.6 billion) for the KfW Entrepreneur Loan.



- At EUR 5.8 billion, the commitment volume in the focus area of


energy efficiency & renewables exceeded the previous year's


level of EUR 5.4 billion. The main forces behind this


development include the KfW Renewable Energy Programme with a


promotional business volume of EUR 1.6 billion (EUR 1.1


billion). The programme supports the financing of renewables


used for power generation and combined heat and power generation


in combined heat and power plants, as well as financing measures


for integrating renewables into the energy system.



- With a commitment volume of EUR 0.4 billion, the priority area


of innovation was significantly below the previous year's


record-breaking figure of EUR 3 billion. The main reason for the


significant drop from the previous year's level was the


disproportionately high demand for the ERP Digitalisation and


Innovation Loan last year. The promotional conditions for this


programme have since been refined, causing demand to decline. In


a further step in the middle of this year, this promotional


offering was expanded to encompass innovative businesses and


start-ups.



The private clients segment generated a promotional business volume of EUR 15


billion (EUR 15.3 billion) and was therefore at a similar level to the previous


year.



- With commitments totalling EUR 5.0 billion, the housing & living


priority area has exceeded the prior-year figure (EUR 3.4


billion). The main cause for this rise is the Baukindergeld


grant introduced in the previous year. Under this programme,


government funds are used to help families with children to


purchase their first home for private use. The promotional aim


of the Baukindergeld scheme is to increase the rate of home


ownership by families in Germany, which is very low by European


standards.



- The priority area of energy efficiency & renewables for private


customers achieved EUR 8.7 billion, which is below the previous


year's record-breaking level (EUR 10.4 billion). This can be


traced back to the good supply of credit for building loans in


Germany at present.



- There was a slight decline in the education priority area (EUR


1.3 billion; prior-year period EUR 1.5 billion). This has


affected the KfW Student Loan in particular. Thanks to the good


economic situation, a large number of students are benefiting


from increased support from their parents or relatives.


The Customised Finance & Public Clients business sector


generated a commitment volume of around EUR 5.1 billion by the


end of the third quarter 2019, which is lower than the previous


year's level (EUR 6.2 billion).



At EUR 2.6 billion, the business volume for municipal & social infrastructure


exceeded the prior-year figure (EUR 2.3 billion). In addition to basic funding


for general infrastructure investments for municipalities and municipal and


social enterprises, programmes to support the energy transition at municipal


level at EUR 0.7 billion also contributed significantly to the positive


development. For the first time, grants under the new "Smart Cities Pilot


Projects" promotional approach were committed with a value of EUR 60 million.



With a commitment volume of EUR 2.2 billion, individual financing for banks &


promotional institutions of the federal states was significantly below the


previous year's high figure (EUR 3.8 billion), which was influenced by factors


including large contracts in the global lending business for lease financing.



The commitment volume for customised corporate finance totalled EUR 206 million


(EUR 98 million). Contracts for the newly introduced KfW Loan for Growth were a


decisive factor in this development.



In the first three quarters of 2019, the KfW Capital business sector recorded


commitments totalling EUR 103 million (EUR 95 million). With support from the


ERP Special Fund, KfW Capital has completed seven venture capital fund


investments so far this year (30 September). The investment volume totals around


EUR 102 million (+29% compared with the prior-year period: EUR 79 million).


After 12 months of operations, the deal pipeline remains well filled a long way


into 2020, while the VC fund community's interest in KfW Capital is still high.


For the year 2019 as a whole, KfW Capital is planning to invest over


approximately EUR 150 million; from 2020, the fund investor intends to invest an


average of around EUR 200 million p.a. in German and European VC funds. KfW


Capital's goal is to strengthen the VC market, enabling innovative tech


companies in Germany to enjoy better access to growth capital through


financially strong funds.



New commitments at KfW IPEX-Bank - which is responsible for the Export and


project finance business sector and provides financing to promote the


competitiveness and internationalisation of German and European businesses -


remain significantly above the prior-year figure (EUR 11.9 billion), totalling


EUR 17.5 billion. The main cause for this is the significant increase in the


business volume from bank refinancing in the CIRR ship refinancing scheme and


the ERP export financing programme (EUR 3.5 billion; prior-year value EUR 0.9


billion). All sector departments contributed equally to generally good new


business volume in the original credit business, reflecting the sector expertise


and structuring competence of KfW IPEX-Bank, which is divided into various


sectors. As in the previous quarter, the Maritime Industries sector department


accounted for the largest share with EUR 2.7 billion (EUR 1.6 billion). Further


focus areas are the Power, Renewables and Water sector department with EUR 2.3


billion (EUR 2.3 billion) and Financial Institutions and Trade Finance with EUR


2.3 billion (EUR 1.6 billion).



The commitment volume for the Promotion of developing countries and emerging


economies business sector amounted to EUR 3.5 billion (EUR 3.8 billion) in the


third quarter. In the past quarter, commitments by KfW Development Bank rose


significantly to EUR 2.6 billion. The predominant share of budget funds - around


EUR 1 billion - and almost half of all commitments went to countries in Africa


and the Middle East. A commitment volume similar to that of the previous year


(approximately EUR 8.7 billion) is expected for 2019 as a whole. New business at


DEG also developed well in the third quarter. Commitments for investments in


private companies in developing countries and emerging economies totalled EUR


869 million (EUR 809 million). A total of EUR 347 million was earmarked for


financial institutions, which could then provide loans to local small and


medium-sized enterprises, for instance. A total of EUR 217 million was allocated


to infrastructural measures in the renewables and mobile communications sectors,


for example. From a regional standpoint, commitments for investments in Asia


accounted for the largest share at around EUR 240 million, closely followed by


Latin America with EUR 228 million and Africa with EUR 227 million.



In the Financial markets business sector, the promotional business volume for


the third quarter of 2019 amounted to EUR 1,018 million (EUR 1,023 million). Of


this figure, EUR 841 million (EUR 739 million) was invested in securitisation


transactions for capital market-oriented promotion of SMEs. For its green bond


portfolio, KfW invested a total volume of EUR 177 million (EUR 284 million) in


eight securities to promote climate action and environmental protection


projects.



To fund its promotional business, KfW raised long-term funds on the


international capital markets amounting to the equivalent of EUR 73.1 billion


(EUR 61.7 billion) as of 30 September 2019. Around 52% of the funds were raised


in euros, while around 27% was raised in US dollars. In addition to the two main


currencies of euros and US dollars, bonds were also issued in nine other


currencies, with the British pound representing the third largest currency (12%


share as at 30 September). Thus far, EUR 6.9 billion of the funding was raised


by issuing seven green bonds in seven currencies. The largest USD green bond


from a Sovereign, Supranational or Agency issuer (SSA segment) to date was


issued in September with a volume of USD 2 billion. Funding requirements for


2019 as a whole amount to EUR 80 billion.



Key figures of the income statement 01/01/2019 - 01/01/2018 -


(EUR in millions) 30/09/2019 30/09/2018


Operating result before


valuation (before promotional


expense) 1,295 1,125


Promotional expense 101 149


Consolidated profit 1,245 1,252


Consolidated profit before


IFRS effects from hedging 1,255 956



Key figures of the statement of


financial position (EUR in billions) 30/09/2019 31/12/2018


Total assets 527.2 485.8


Equity 31.0 30.3


Volume of business 627.9 590.7



Key regulatory figures


(in %)1) 30/09/2019 31/06/2019


(Core) tier 1 capital ratio 21.1% 21.2%


Total capital ratio 21.1% 21.2%



1) The capital ratios listed take into account the interim results


of the half of the year 2019 (as opposed to 30 June 2019). KfW


records no material tier 2 capital in its equity, meaning that


the (core) tier 1 capital ratio and the total capital ratio are


virtually the same.



Service: An overview of the business and promotional figures in table form is


available for download at: www.kfw.de/geschaeftszahlen.



