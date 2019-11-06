OTS: KfW / Third quarter of 2019: A successful financial year continues

Third quarter of 2019: A successful financial year continues

- Total promotional business volume reaches EUR 53.5 billion

- Domestic promotion totals EUR 31.6 billion

- Export and project finance grows to EUR 17.5 billion

- Development cooperation at EUR 3.5 billion

- Consolidated profit at EUR 1,245 Million

In the first nine months of 2019, the promotional business of KfW Group reached

a total volume of EUR 53.5 billion (prior-year period: EUR 51.3 billion). As a

result of the sustained positive financing conditions for commercial and private

investors in a consistent low-interest environment, demand for domestic

promotion fell to EUR 31.6 billion (EUR 34.7 billion). Commitments for Export

and project finance at KfW IPEX-Bank rose significantly to reach EUR 17.5

billion (EUR 11.9 billion). A large portion of this commitment volume was based

on the brisk demand for bank refinancing from the CIRR ship refinancing scheme

and the ERP export financing programme.



Promotion for development cooperation

totalled EUR 3.5 billion (EUR 3.8 billion). At EUR 2.6 billion, the volume of

funds committed by KfW Development Bank was slightly below the previous year's

level (EUR 3.0 billion). Traditionally, commitments tend to rise significantly

in the fourth quarter. DEG finished the third quarter on a positive note with

EUR 0.9 billion (EUR 0.8 billion).

"In terms of promotion, 2019 looks to be a good year," said Dr Günther Bräunig,

Chief Executive Officer of KfW Group. "Demand for export and project finance has

been particularly noteworthy, confirming the importance of KfW's portfolio of

financing options. This makes an important contribution to future-proofing and

ensuring the success of the German economy in globalised markets."

Development of the earnings position was generally stable during the first three

quarters with a consolidated profit of EUR 1,245 million (EUR 1,252 million).

Both the positive operating income before valuation and a positive valuation

result contributed to this development.

The operating income before valuation (before promotional expense) totalled EUR

1,295 million (EUR 1,125 million). At EUR 1,851 million, net interest income

(before promotional expense) is slightly above the previous year's level (EUR

1,797 million). Administrative expense remained close to the previous year's

level at EUR 944 million (EUR 945 million). Reaching EUR 387 million (EUR 272

million), commission income rose as a result of deferred compensation from

previous years, which covered costs for new programmes such as the launch of the

Baukindergeld help-to-buy scheme.

In the current interest environment, demand for interest rate reductions

continued to fall. As a result, domestic promotional expense - which has a

negative impact on the earnings position and relates primarily to interest rate

reductions for new business - remains at a very low level at EUR 101 million

(EUR 149 million).

"The positive development of KfW's earnings continued in the third quarter of

2019 and exceeded our expectations. It is worth highlighting the increase in

operating income compared with the previous year thanks to improvements to the

interest income and commission result and the continued stability of

administrative expense. In view of the end of the year, we expect consolidated

profit to fall below last year's level but to once again exceed KfW's long-term

income potential," commented Bräunig.

Risk provisions in the lending business pulled earnings down slightly by EUR 45

million (EUR 34 million) but remained significantly below standard risk costs.

The risk provision result benefited from the overall stable risk situation

within the group. A slight increase in specific valuation allowances was

recorded in only a small number of areas, particularly for promotional

activities in developing and transition countries. This development was

counteracted by factors such as income from recoveries of receivables that had

been written off.

At EUR 128 million (EUR 88 million), the Group's private equity and securities

portfolio had an overall positive effect on earnings. This result was mainly due

to value increases caused by changes in exchange rates in DEG's equity finance

business. Purely IFRS-related effects from the valuation of derivatives used for

hedging purposes had almost completely levelled off by September at just EUR 9

million (EUR 296 million).

Total assets rose to EUR 527.2 billion (compared with EUR 485.8 billion as at 31

December 2018) mainly as a result of greater reserves of cash and cash

equivalents (increase of EUR 20.5 billion) and due to fair value changes -

brought on by interest and exchange rates - in connection with derivatives used

for hedging and their presentation under the hedge accounting method.

The Group's regulatory capital ratios are still at a good level. As of 30

September 2019, the total capital ratio amounted to 21.1% (30 June 2019: 21.2%).

Details on the business sectors' promotional activities

By the end of the third quarter 2019, the SME Bank & Private Clients business

sector achieved commitments of EUR 26.4 billion (EUR 28.4 billion). The SME Bank

segment contributed a promotional business volume of EUR 11.4 billion.

- The focus area of start-ups and general corporate finance

achieved a total of EUR 5.2 billion (EUR 4.7 billion). This rise

is largely attributable to high demand of over EUR 2.6 billion

(EUR 1.6 billion) for the KfW Entrepreneur Loan.

- At EUR 5.8 billion, the commitment volume in the focus area of

energy efficiency & renewables exceeded the previous year's

level of EUR 5.4 billion. The main forces behind this

development include the KfW Renewable Energy Programme with a

promotional business volume of EUR 1.6 billion (EUR 1.1

billion). The programme supports the financing of renewables

used for power generation and combined heat and power generation

in combined heat and power plants, as well as financing measures

for integrating renewables into the energy system.

- With a commitment volume of EUR 0.4 billion, the priority area

of innovation was significantly below the previous year's

record-breaking figure of EUR 3 billion. The main reason for the

significant drop from the previous year's level was the

disproportionately high demand for the ERP Digitalisation and

Innovation Loan last year. The promotional conditions for this

programme have since been refined, causing demand to decline. In

a further step in the middle of this year, this promotional

offering was expanded to encompass innovative businesses and

start-ups.

The private clients segment generated a promotional business volume of EUR 15

billion (EUR 15.3 billion) and was therefore at a similar level to the previous

year.

- With commitments totalling EUR 5.0 billion, the housing & living

priority area has exceeded the prior-year figure (EUR 3.4

billion). The main cause for this rise is the Baukindergeld

grant introduced in the previous year. Under this programme,

government funds are used to help families with children to

purchase their first home for private use. The promotional aim

of the Baukindergeld scheme is to increase the rate of home

ownership by families in Germany, which is very low by European

standards.

- The priority area of energy efficiency & renewables for private

customers achieved EUR 8.7 billion, which is below the previous

year's record-breaking level (EUR 10.4 billion). This can be

traced back to the good supply of credit for building loans in

Germany at present.

- There was a slight decline in the education priority area (EUR

1.3 billion; prior-year period EUR 1.5 billion). This has

affected the KfW Student Loan in particular. Thanks to the good

economic situation, a large number of students are benefiting

from increased support from their parents or relatives.

The Customised Finance & Public Clients business sector

generated a commitment volume of around EUR 5.1 billion by the

end of the third quarter 2019, which is lower than the previous

year's level (EUR 6.2 billion).

At EUR 2.6 billion, the business volume for municipal & social infrastructure

exceeded the prior-year figure (EUR 2.3 billion). In addition to basic funding

for general infrastructure investments for municipalities and municipal and

social enterprises, programmes to support the energy transition at municipal

level at EUR 0.7 billion also contributed significantly to the positive

development. For the first time, grants under the new "Smart Cities Pilot

Projects" promotional approach were committed with a value of EUR 60 million.

With a commitment volume of EUR 2.2 billion, individual financing for banks &

promotional institutions of the federal states was significantly below the

previous year's high figure (EUR 3.8 billion), which was influenced by factors

including large contracts in the global lending business for lease financing.

The commitment volume for customised corporate finance totalled EUR 206 million

(EUR 98 million). Contracts for the newly introduced KfW Loan for Growth were a

decisive factor in this development.

In the first three quarters of 2019, the KfW Capital business sector recorded

commitments totalling EUR 103 million (EUR 95 million). With support from the

ERP Special Fund, KfW Capital has completed seven venture capital fund

investments so far this year (30 September). The investment volume totals around

EUR 102 million (+29% compared with the prior-year period: EUR 79 million).

After 12 months of operations, the deal pipeline remains well filled a long way

into 2020, while the VC fund community's interest in KfW Capital is still high.

For the year 2019 as a whole, KfW Capital is planning to invest over

approximately EUR 150 million; from 2020, the fund investor intends to invest an

average of around EUR 200 million p.a. in German and European VC funds. KfW

Capital's goal is to strengthen the VC market, enabling innovative tech

companies in Germany to enjoy better access to growth capital through

financially strong funds.

New commitments at KfW IPEX-Bank - which is responsible for the Export and

project finance business sector and provides financing to promote the

competitiveness and internationalisation of German and European businesses -

remain significantly above the prior-year figure (EUR 11.9 billion), totalling

EUR 17.5 billion. The main cause for this is the significant increase in the

business volume from bank refinancing in the CIRR ship refinancing scheme and

the ERP export financing programme (EUR 3.5 billion; prior-year value EUR 0.9

billion). All sector departments contributed equally to generally good new

business volume in the original credit business, reflecting the sector expertise

and structuring competence of KfW IPEX-Bank, which is divided into various

sectors. As in the previous quarter, the Maritime Industries sector department

accounted for the largest share with EUR 2.7 billion (EUR 1.6 billion). Further

focus areas are the Power, Renewables and Water sector department with EUR 2.3

billion (EUR 2.3 billion) and Financial Institutions and Trade Finance with EUR

2.3 billion (EUR 1.6 billion).

The commitment volume for the Promotion of developing countries and emerging

economies business sector amounted to EUR 3.5 billion (EUR 3.8 billion) in the

third quarter. In the past quarter, commitments by KfW Development Bank rose

significantly to EUR 2.6 billion. The predominant share of budget funds - around

EUR 1 billion - and almost half of all commitments went to countries in Africa

and the Middle East. A commitment volume similar to that of the previous year

(approximately EUR 8.7 billion) is expected for 2019 as a whole. New business at

DEG also developed well in the third quarter. Commitments for investments in

private companies in developing countries and emerging economies totalled EUR

869 million (EUR 809 million). A total of EUR 347 million was earmarked for

financial institutions, which could then provide loans to local small and

medium-sized enterprises, for instance. A total of EUR 217 million was allocated

to infrastructural measures in the renewables and mobile communications sectors,

for example. From a regional standpoint, commitments for investments in Asia

accounted for the largest share at around EUR 240 million, closely followed by

Latin America with EUR 228 million and Africa with EUR 227 million.

In the Financial markets business sector, the promotional business volume for

the third quarter of 2019 amounted to EUR 1,018 million (EUR 1,023 million). Of

this figure, EUR 841 million (EUR 739 million) was invested in securitisation

transactions for capital market-oriented promotion of SMEs. For its green bond

portfolio, KfW invested a total volume of EUR 177 million (EUR 284 million) in

eight securities to promote climate action and environmental protection

projects.

To fund its promotional business, KfW raised long-term funds on the

international capital markets amounting to the equivalent of EUR 73.1 billion

(EUR 61.7 billion) as of 30 September 2019. Around 52% of the funds were raised

in euros, while around 27% was raised in US dollars. In addition to the two main

currencies of euros and US dollars, bonds were also issued in nine other

currencies, with the British pound representing the third largest currency (12%

share as at 30 September). Thus far, EUR 6.9 billion of the funding was raised

by issuing seven green bonds in seven currencies. The largest USD green bond

from a Sovereign, Supranational or Agency issuer (SSA segment) to date was

issued in September with a volume of USD 2 billion. Funding requirements for

2019 as a whole amount to EUR 80 billion.

Key figures of the income statement 01/01/2019 - 01/01/2018 -

(EUR in millions) 30/09/2019 30/09/2018

Operating result before

valuation (before promotional

expense) 1,295 1,125

Promotional expense 101 149

Consolidated profit 1,245 1,252

Consolidated profit before

IFRS effects from hedging 1,255 956

Key figures of the statement of

financial position (EUR in billions) 30/09/2019 31/12/2018

Total assets 527.2 485.8

Equity 31.0 30.3

Volume of business 627.9 590.7

Key regulatory figures

(in %)1) 30/09/2019 31/06/2019

(Core) tier 1 capital ratio 21.1% 21.2%

Total capital ratio 21.1% 21.2%

1) The capital ratios listed take into account the interim results

of the half of the year 2019 (as opposed to 30 June 2019). KfW

records no material tier 2 capital in its equity, meaning that

the (core) tier 1 capital ratio and the total capital ratio are

virtually the same.

Service: An overview of the business and promotional figures in table form is

available for download at: www.kfw.de/geschaeftszahlen.

