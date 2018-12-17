OTS: KfW / Preparing for extreme weather: KfW bolsters Ethiopian agricultural ...

Preparing for extreme weather: KfW bolsters Ethiopian agricultural

sector with protective measures against climate risks

Frankfurt (ots) -

- EUR 20 million to expand Rural Resilience Initiative (R4) of the

World Food Programme

- Drought insurance, erosion prevention and microloans benefit

130,000 households in northern Ethiopia

- A secure food supply for the rural Population

On behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation

and Development (BMZ) and together with the World Food Programme of

the United Nations (WFP), KfW today signed a financing agreement

worth EUR 20 million.



Financed by the special initiative "ONE WORLD -

No Hunger", this constitutes an extension of the Rural Resilience

Initiative (R4) founded by WFP and Oxfam and supports the Ethiopian

agricultural sector in those regions that are especially exposed to

extreme weather conditions. The project is part of the G7

InsuResilience initiative that pursues the goal of protecting the

rural population worldwide against climate risks, thus making a

substantial contribution to securing the food supply in rural

regions.

"Agriculture in Ethiopia, on which over 85% of the population

directly or indirectly depend, is particularly vulnerable to climate

risks. In rural areas, agriculture is generally the only sector that

provides a source of employment and income. Thus is it all the more

important to equip the rural population for climate risks and the

associated crop failure, and in this way safeguard the food supply in

affected regions," says Prof. Dr Joachim Nagel, Member of the KfW

Group Executive Board.

The holistic R4 approach comprises four measures for better

handling of weather risks: residents are offered both economically

and financially sustainable drought insurances; and protection

measures are being introduced to prevent erosion and retain water

during heavy rains, all of which work together to reduce the target

group's vulnerability to weather risks. Above and beyond this, small

farmers can invest in the diversification of their income with

microloans, for example, by purchasing a bee colony for honey

production and sale. Farmers are also given special training to

encourage them to save when possible, thereby creating a nest egg in

the event their crop fails.

Currently around 30,000 households in northern Ethiopia are

benefiting from the resilience programme. The target group will be

increased to a total of 130,000 households through the extension made

possible by this Financial Cooperation project.

More information on KfW Development Bank is available at:

http://ots.de/NCbX3U

OTS: KfW

newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/41193

newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_41193.rss2

Pressekontakt:

KfW, Palmengartenstr. 5 - 9, 60325 Frankfurt

Kommunikation (KOM)

Tel. +49 (0)69 7431 4400, Fax: +49 (0)69 7431 3266,

E-Mail: presse@kfw.de, Internet: www.kfw.de