OTS: KfW / Preparing for extreme weather: KfW bolsters Ethiopian agricultural ...

Preparing for extreme weather: KfW bolsters Ethiopian agricultural


sector with protective measures against climate risks


Frankfurt (ots) -



- EUR 20 million to expand Rural Resilience Initiative (R4) of the


World Food Programme


- Drought insurance, erosion prevention and microloans benefit


130,000 households in northern Ethiopia


- A secure food supply for the rural Population



On behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation


and Development (BMZ) and together with the World Food Programme of


the United Nations (WFP), KfW today signed a financing agreement


worth EUR 20 million.

Financed by the special initiative "ONE WORLD -


No Hunger", this constitutes an extension of the Rural Resilience


Initiative (R4) founded by WFP and Oxfam and supports the Ethiopian


agricultural sector in those regions that are especially exposed to


extreme weather conditions. The project is part of the G7


InsuResilience initiative that pursues the goal of protecting the


rural population worldwide against climate risks, thus making a


substantial contribution to securing the food supply in rural


regions.



"Agriculture in Ethiopia, on which over 85% of the population


directly or indirectly depend, is particularly vulnerable to climate


risks. In rural areas, agriculture is generally the only sector that


provides a source of employment and income. Thus is it all the more


important to equip the rural population for climate risks and the


associated crop failure, and in this way safeguard the food supply in


affected regions," says Prof. Dr Joachim Nagel, Member of the KfW


Group Executive Board.



The holistic R4 approach comprises four measures for better


handling of weather risks: residents are offered both economically


and financially sustainable drought insurances; and protection


measures are being introduced to prevent erosion and retain water


during heavy rains, all of which work together to reduce the target


group's vulnerability to weather risks. Above and beyond this, small


farmers can invest in the diversification of their income with


microloans, for example, by purchasing a bee colony for honey


production and sale. Farmers are also given special training to


encourage them to save when possible, thereby creating a nest egg in


the event their crop fails.



Currently around 30,000 households in northern Ethiopia are


benefiting from the resilience programme. The target group will be


increased to a total of 130,000 households through the extension made


possible by this Financial Cooperation project.



