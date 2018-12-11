OTS: KfW / KfW's capital market activities stand for liquidity, flexibility ...

Erweiterte Funktionen


11.12.18 10:15
dpa-AFX

KfW's capital market activities stand for liquidity, flexibility and


responsibility


Frankfurt (ots) -



- 2018: euro is the funding currency of the year


- 2019: reliable bond supply of around EUR 80 billion


- KfW intensifies commitment to Green Bond Standards



KfW had a very successful year with its capital market activities.


140 bonds with a volume of EUR 75.5 billion (2017: EUR 78.2 billion)


were issued as of 3 December 2018. These included some prominent


issues. Good timing and a quick response to investor interest were


the keys to this success.



The euro accounted for a record 61% of the total funding volume


(2017: 53%). KfW was thus the largest non-governmental issuer on the


euro market in 2018. The US dollar accounted for 27% (2017: 34%). The


promotional bank raised a large part of the funds under its


"benchmark programmes" (73%), more than ever before. The trend in


recent years towards investors preferring large-volume, liquid bonds


in core currencies continued in 2018. KfW took advantage of the


favourable funding conditions and strong investor demand in euros to


refinance its promotional business cost-effectively. The market was


supported by the Eurosystem's Public Sector Purchase Programme


("PSPP") for bonds, while investor demand for euro-denominated bonds


was particularly high overall. KfW also placed significant benchmark


bonds in the strategically important US dollar market, which met with


very good demand from investors. With its US dollar issues, KfW


underscores the significance of this market access for its funding


strategy because in 2018 KfW only occasionally benefited from a


refinancing advantage of the US dollar market over the euro market.



Good timing is crucial for successful transactions: it is always


important to serve the interest of international investors in KfW


products in the most stable market environment possible.


Uncertainties about Brexit, the trade dispute between the USA and


China and the political situation in Italy have caused high


volatility in the markets. Nevertheless, KfW has proven on several


occasions that it is adept at choosing the right time for


transactions and can thus place large-volume, liquid bonds very


successfully. It will continue to meet these challenges in 2019.



Market conditions shaped by monetary policy influence



The Eurosystem generated strong demand with the PSPP, meaning KfW


bonds are sometimes difficult to acquire in the secondary market. By


increasing the volume of outstanding bonds in the past year, KfW


raised its outstanding volume and thus counteracted the liquidity


shortage. Five increases were made under the euro benchmark


programme. Although KfW benefited from the demand as a result of the


PSPP purchases to fund its promotional business, the number of


investors in KfW's order books, at around 130, is so high on a


regular basis that it is not dependent on any single investor, even a


large one.



Outlook for 2019



The coming year will show more specifically how the phase-out of


the PSPP will affect the markets. "The activities of the Eurosystem


have had a significant impact on the market. A slight correction in


market prices began already in the second half of 2018 with the


announcement by the ECB that the programme would be phased out. We


therefore only expect to see a gradual adjustment in bond prices next


year, and in the medium term we expect it to normalise," explains Dr


Frank Czichowski, Treasurer of KfW Group. In addition, the markets in


2019 will continue to be dominated by political events, which could


affect KfW's funding activities.



For 2019, KfW's expects to raise around EUR 80 billion in


long-term funding in the capital markets. The funding requirement is


mainly determined by planned new lending business, maturities of KfW


bonds, and early repayments of loans.



Sustainability in the financial sector



Sustainability is a core value in KfW's mission statement, which


is why KfW has been committed to sustainability on the financial


markets for many years. "The aim is to raise awareness about


sustainability and climate change across a broad range of market


participants. We also want to make clear that market instruments can


effectively support political goals and that capital must be made


available for the transformation to a more sustainable economy,"


comments Czichowski. Fortunately, the number of issuers and investors


is steadily growing and suitable infrastructure (e.g. specialised


rating agencies, indices) is developing at the same time.



Since entering the green bond market a few years ago, KfW has also


pursued the goal of acting as a catalyst to support this development


in the financial industry. It has established itself as the largest


German provider of bonds that are directly linked with positive


environmental and social impacts. With issues of EUR 1.6 billion in


2018, the outstanding volume rose to a total of EUR 14.5 billion. In


addition to the largest green bond issued to date in Swedish krona,


KfW offered an 8-year euro green bond in 2018. Thanks to the annual


issue of new KfW Green Bonds, investors can now choose green bonds


with different maturities. KfW will continue its issue activities in


this segment in 2019.



As part of the sustainable financial community, the green bond


market exceeded the USD 500 billion mark in November 2018, some


eleven years after its birth. The coming year will show how much


further growth potential there is for the market. Many of the major


issuers have already refinanced a significant portion of their green


financing through green bonds; new issues require growth in credit


programmes or new projects.



KfW expanding its commitment



KfW further intensified its involvement in national and


international initiatives to develop market standards and guidelines


this year. One particular focus is cooperation in the Technical


Expert Group set up by the European Commission as part of the EU's


Action Plan on Sustainable Finance. It is actively involved in


developing a proposal for a European Green Bond Standard. This is


intended to contribute to the growth of the market segment while at


the same time safeguarding the integrity of the green bond market.


The aim is also to increase the impact of green bonds by aligning


them with an EU taxonomy (uniform classification system for


sustainability). Finally, the new European Green Bond Standard is


intended to contribute to the environmental goals of the EU.



New green bond issuers in the promotion portfolio For its


promotional business via the capital market, KfW was active with


investments in green bonds (EUR 365 million) and securitisations of


small and medium-sized enterprises (EUR 967 million) in 2018.



This year, the projects financed in the green bond portfolio


focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy and environmentally


friendly transport. The development in Germany is encouraging: the


total number of German green bond issuers has risen to eleven. KfW


participated in two transactions of German issuers, which were


launched on the market for the first time in 2018. New investments of


EUR 300 million are planned for the promotion portfolio in 2019.



In 2018 KfW successfully continued its cooperation with other


promotional institutions under the "ENSI" initiative as part of its


capital market-based SME financing and invested in a securitisation


transaction from Greece for the first time. This was the first car


leasing transaction of a Greek company. The investment of the


promotional banks KfW, EIB, EIF and EBRD contributed to the financing


of SMEs and market opening in Greece. In addition to investments in


established markets, investments in less-established markets will


continue to be made in 2019 to contribute to the sustainable


development of the European securitisation market. For the coming


year, KfW plans to invest a total of around EUR 1 billion in SME


securitisations.



Service: More detailed information may be retrieved in the


attached handout and here:



- http://ots.de/cWZhXw


- http://ots.de/sV2XTS



OTS: KfW


newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/41193


newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_41193.rss2



Pressekontakt:


KfW, Palmengartenstr. 5 - 9, 60325 Frankfurt


Kommunikation (KOM, Nathalie Cahn


Tel. +49 (0)69 7431 2098, Fax: +49 (0)69 7431 3266,


E-Mail: Nathalie.Cahn@kfw.de, Internet: www.kfw.de






