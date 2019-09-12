OTS: KfW / Afforestation to fight climate change - KfW supports the planting ...

Erweiterte Funktionen


Afforestation to fight climate change - KfW supports the planting of


one billion trees in Pakistan


Frankfurt am Main (ots) -



- EUR 13.5 million for sustainable forest management


- More involvement of local inhabitants in decentralised forest


management


- Securing the ecological livelihoods of 8 million People



Yesterday, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and


Development (BMZ) pledged EUR 13.5 million to the Pakistani Ministry


of Finance to support a programme for the afforestation of one


billion trees in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan.

This is


the second phase of the Pakistani government's existing Billion Tree


Afforestation Project (BTAP), which is supported by KfW. The overall


programme will improve the living conditions of 8 million people from


the poorest sections of the population through additional income from


the operation of tree nurseries, resource-efficient forest management


and the sale of nuts, fruit and medicinal plants from the forest. It


will also stabilise the groundwater level. The local residents will


also have a greater say in forest management. At the same time, this


will lead to more efficient forest management in the future.



"By participating in the afforestation of one billion trees in


Pakistan, KfW is helping to secure the ecological livelihoods of one


of the countries in the world most heavily hit by climate change.


This will make a substantial contribution to counteracting rampant


deforestation and is thus an important building block in the fight


against climate change," said Prof Joachim Nagel, Member of KfW's


Executive Board.



Between 1990 and 2010, intensive deforestation in Pakistan


resulted in the loss of around 33% of the forest area, equivalent to


carbon emissions of 2.13 million tonnes, and negatively impacted the


water supply and living conditions of communities living near


forests, which use many natural products such as firewood and fruit.



