OTS: KfW / Afforestation to fight climate change - KfW supports the planting ...

Afforestation to fight climate change - KfW supports the planting of
one billion trees in Pakistan
Frankfurt am Main (ots) -
- EUR 13.5 million for sustainable forest management
- More involvement of local inhabitants in decentralised forest
management
- Securing the ecological livelihoods of 8 million People
Yesterday, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and
Development (BMZ) pledged EUR 13.5 million to the Pakistani Ministry
of Finance to support a programme for the afforestation of one
billion trees in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan.
This is
the second phase of the Pakistani government's existing Billion Tree
Afforestation Project (BTAP), which is supported by KfW. The overall
programme will improve the living conditions of 8 million people from
the poorest sections of the population through additional income from
the operation of tree nurseries, resource-efficient forest management
and the sale of nuts, fruit and medicinal plants from the forest. It
will also stabilise the groundwater level. The local residents will
also have a greater say in forest management. At the same time, this
will lead to more efficient forest management in the future.
"By participating in the afforestation of one billion trees in
Pakistan, KfW is helping to secure the ecological livelihoods of one
of the countries in the world most heavily hit by climate change.
This will make a substantial contribution to counteracting rampant
deforestation and is thus an important building block in the fight
against climate change," said Prof Joachim Nagel, Member of KfW's
Executive Board.
Between 1990 and 2010, intensive deforestation in Pakistan
resulted in the loss of around 33% of the forest area, equivalent to
carbon emissions of 2.13 million tonnes, and negatively impacted the
water supply and living conditions of communities living near
forests, which use many natural products such as firewood and fruit.
