Erweiterte Funktionen


OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Ratings der KGAL Gruppe und physible Anleihe ...




10.09.19 10:29
dpa-AFX

Ratings der KGAL Gruppe und physible Anleihe bestätigt


Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt die


Bonitätseinstufung der KGAL GmbH & Co.

KG mit BBB-. Die führende


Marktposition als Investment- und Assetmanager für Sachwertanlagen


sowie die stabile Erlösbasis aus langfristigen Verwaltungsverträgen


sind maßgebend für die Einschätzung der Analysten. Für die kommenden


zwölf Monate erwartet die Agentur eine stabile Entwicklung des


Ratings.



Das Rating der physible Enterprise I 18/23 Anleihe der KGAL


Tochtergesellschaft physible GmbH mit einem Volumen von EUR 30 Mio.


und einer Laufzeit bis längstens 2023 wurde ebenfalls von der Euler


Hermes Rating überprüft und mit BBB bestätigt. Maßgebend für das


Anleiherating sind nach Angaben der Agentur das Emittentenrating der


KGAL GmbH & Co. KG, die angemessenen Gläubigerschutzrechte sowie die


auf Basis von Szenariorechnungen erwartete Rückführungsquote.



Die KGAL Gruppe ist ein unabhängiger Investment- und Assetmanager


mit einem Investitionsvolumen von rund 20,5 Milliarden Euro, rund 350


Mitarbeitern und konsolidierten Erträgen aus dem Dienstleistungs- und


Provisionsgeschäft von 79,4 Millionen Euro im Geschäftsjahr 2018. Der


Schwerpunkt der Investments liegt auf langfristigen


Realkapitalanlagen für institutionelle Investoren in den Assetklassen


Immobilien, Infrastruktur und Flugzeuge. Die europaweit tätige Gruppe


wurde vor 51 Jahren gegründet und hat ihren Sitz in Grünwald bei


München. Die physible GmbH ist eine 100-prozentige


Tochtergesellschaft der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG.



Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als


unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz


Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten


und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.


1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating


Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment


Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.


Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes


(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.



Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes veröffentlicht die


Ratingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com.



Methodik



Die Ratings wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methoden


Emittentenrating und Emissionsrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH


erstellt, die unter eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht sind.



© 2019 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and


affiliates. All rights reserved.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE


RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT


OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S


CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,


CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES


CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,


FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF


ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE


EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,


INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR


PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.


CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A


SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR


ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR


ASSESSING THE CREDIT-WORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR


FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,


SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR


EHRG'S PUB-LICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR


ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES


ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH


INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,


CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH


SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.


EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR


USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE


FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S


PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU


SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL


INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT


LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED


OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,


TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR


SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM


OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S


PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources


believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the


possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,


however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without


warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the


information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient


quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,


when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is


not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or


validate information received in the rating process or in preparing


the EHRG publications.



Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents


contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials


cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and


its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,


licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity


for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or


damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information


contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such


information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers,


employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised


in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including


but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or


(b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial


instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned


by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,


intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or


limited under applicable law.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,


representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any


direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or


entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the


control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,


agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in


connection with the information contained herein or the use of or


inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply


to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability


cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,


COMPLETENESS, MER-CHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE


OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE


BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be


prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into


the possession of such information should inquire about and comply


with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability


of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating


in any jurisdiction whatsoever.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH



OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH


newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/56312


newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_56312.rss2



Pressekontakt:


Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com


Friedensallee 254


22763 Hamburg


Tel.: 040 8834-640


Fax: 040 8834-6413


www.eulerhermes-rating.com






Aktuell
Hot Stock launcht neuen Standard im Kampf gegen Fake News
Neuer 681% Hot Stock macht Übernahme perfekt

Codebase Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock meldet Lizenzdeals über 3,7 Mio. $ - Weitere Lizenzdeals in Kürze. 1.342% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Neues nachhaltiges Crowdinvestm [...]
11:52 , dpa-AFX
OTS: BYTON / Enthüllt: BYTON stellt M-Byte [...]
11:34 , dpa-AFX
China protestiert gegen Besuch von Joshua W [...]
11:34 , dpa-AFX
Weber fordert von Rumänien vorübergehenden [...]
11:31 , dpa-AFX
Branche rechnet mit stagnierendem Geschäft im [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...