OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating überprüft Rating der ...

25.03.20 10:40
dpa-AFX

Euler Hermes Rating überprüft Rating der Grammer AG


Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating überprüft aus aktuellem Anlass das "BBB-"


Rating der Grammer AG und setzt es mit Outlook negativ auf die Watchlist.


Hintergrund ist die vom Unternehmen beschlossene zeitweilige Einschränkung und


Einstellung der Produktion an den europäischen Standorten als Folge der


Produktionsstopps vieler Kunden sowie die derzeit schwer bezifferbaren


wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen durch die Corona-Pandemie.



Nach Einschätzung der Ratingagentur könnte je nach weiterer Ausprägung und Dauer


der Pandemie der globale Fahrzeug-Absatz in 2020 zwischen fünf und zehn Prozent


zurückgehen, was aus Sicht der Agentur generell den Konsolidierungsprozess im


Automotivesektor weiter beschleunigt und kurz- bis mittelfristig auch direkte


und indirekte negative Folgen sowohl auf das Geschäfts- als auch auf das


Finanzrisikoprofil des Unternehmens haben kann.



Stabilisierende Einflüsse sehen die Analysten in diesem Zusammenhang in der


Zukunftsfähigkeit des Produktportfolios der Grammer AG sowie der bereits Anfang


des Jahres gesicherten Mittel- bzw. Langfristfinanzierung. Des Weiteren hat


Grammer bereits 2019 mit einer Reorganisation begonnen, um durch die Umsetzung


von Effizienzsteigerungsprogrammen die Strukturkosten an die strukturellen


Veränderungen des Marktumfelds anzupassen.



Die Grammer AG ist auf die Entwicklung, Herstellung und den Vertrieb von


gefederten Fahrer- und Passagiersitzen für Offroad-Fahrzeuge, Lkw, Busse und


Bahnen sowie von Komponenten und Systemen für die Pkw-Innenausstattung


spezialisiert. Im Geschäftsjahr 2019 erwirtschaftete Grammer mit im


Jahresdurchschnitt 14.900 Mitarbeitern einen Konzernumsatz von über EUR 2 Mrd.



Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige


europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet und


fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten und Emissionen. Euler Hermes


Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments


und des Rates als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External


Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA)


geführt. Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes


(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.



Aktuelle Ratings veröffentlicht die Ratingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com


(https://www.ehrg.de/) .



Methodik



Dieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methode Emittentenrating der Euler


Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht


ist.



© 2020 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and affiliates.


All rights reserved.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE


CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES,


AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE


FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE


SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS


CONTRACTUAL, FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF


ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF


DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED


TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND


EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR


HISTORICAL FACT. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS


NOR A SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR ISSUERS


FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR ASSESSING THE


CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO


NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE


RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT


RATINGS NOR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR


ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES ITS


PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL,


WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES, CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND


OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION


FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE. EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS


ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND


INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S


PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT


YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN


IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF


SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER


TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR


SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER


OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.


All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources believed by it


to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical


error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is


provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary


measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of


sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,


when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is not an


auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate


information received in the rating process or in preparing the EHRG


publications. Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents


contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials cannot


replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and its directors,


officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim


liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or


incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the


information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such


information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents,


representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility


of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present


or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant


financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned


by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud, intent or any


other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.


EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors


and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or


damages caused to any person or entity, on the part of, or any contingency


within or beyond the control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers,


employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in


connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to


use any such information. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,


intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under


applicable law. NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,


COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY SUCH


RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR


MANNER WHATSOEVER.The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be


prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into the


possession of such information should inquire about and comply with any


prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability of any kind with


respect to such dissemination and use of any rating in any jurisdiction


whatsoever. Euler Hermes Rating GmbH



Pressekontakt:



Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com


Stadthausbrücke 5


20355 Hamburg


Tel.: 040 60 77 81 200


Fax: 040 60 77 81 249 http://www.eulerhermes-rating.com



