OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating setzt das ...




18.12.20 17:28
dpa-AFX

Euler Hermes Rating setzt das Emittentenrating der Dr. Wiesent Sozial


gGmbH auf D


Hamburg (ots) - Rating der Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH auf D herabgesetzt



Ausschlaggebend für die Herabstufung des Emittentenratings der Dr. Wiesent


Sozial gGmbH (vormals SeniVita Sozial gGmbH) auf D ist der Antrag durch das


Unternehmen am 16. Dezember 2020 auf die Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens


wegen Zahlungsunfähigkeit beim zuständigen Amtsgericht.



Die Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH ist mit einem nicht konsolidierten Umsatz von EUR


8,1 Mio. (2018) und aktuell mehr als 200 Mitarbeitern ein Betreiber von


Behinderteneinrichtungen für Kinder und Jugendliche, einer Berufsfachschule für


Pflegefachkräfte, Fachschule für Heilerziehungspflege, einer Grundschule und von


Alten-Tagespflegeeinrichtungen.



Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind


auf eulerhermes-rating.com (https://www.ehrg.de/) veröffentlicht.



Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH https://www.ehrg.de/dr-wiesent-sozial-ggmbh/



Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische


Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß


Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates


als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit


Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.


Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA, der


weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein Unternehmen der


Allianz SE.



© 2020 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and affiliates.


All rights reserved.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE


CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES,


AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE


FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE


SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS


CONTRACTUAL, FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF


ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF


DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED


TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND


EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR


HISTORICAL FACT. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS


NOR A SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR ISSUERS


FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR ASSESSING THE


CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO


NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE


RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT


RATINGS NOR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR


ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES ITS


PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL,


WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES, CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND


OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION


FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE


NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND


INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S


PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT


YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS


PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH


INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER


TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR


SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER


OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S PRIOR WRITTEN


CONSENT.All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources


believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human


or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained


herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all


necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating


is of sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable


including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is


not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate


information received in the rating process or in preparing the EHRG


publications.Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents


contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials cannot


replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and its directors,


officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim


liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or


incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the


information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such


information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents,


representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility


of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present


or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant


financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned


by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud, intent or any


other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable


law.EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,


licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses


or damages caused to any person or entity, on the part of, or any contingency


within or beyond the control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers,


employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in


connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to


use any such information. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,


intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under


applicable law.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,


COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY SUCH


RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR


MANNER WHATSOEVER.The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be


prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into the


possession of such information should inquire about and comply with any


prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability of any kind with


respect to such dissemination and use of any rating in any jurisdiction


whatsoever.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH



Pressekontakt:



Sven Sahlberg - mailto:Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com


Stadthausbrücke 5


20355 Hamburg


Tel.: 040 60 77 81 200


Fax: 040 60 77 81 249


http://www.eulerhermes-rating.com



