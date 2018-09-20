OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating erteilt BBB Rating für ...
20.09.18 14:29
dpa-AFX
Euler Hermes Rating erteilt BBB Rating für physible Anleihe 18/23
Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Anleihe 18/23 der
physible GmbH mit einem Emissionsvolumen von EUR 30 Mio.
und einer
Laufzeit bis längstens 2023 mit BBB. Maßgebend für das Anleiherating
sind aus Sicht der Ratingagentur die Bonität der Muttergesellschaft
KGAL GmbH & Co. KG, die angemessenen Gläubigerschutzrechte sowie die
auf Basis von Szenariorechnungen erwartete überdurchschnittliche
Rückführungsquote. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwarten die
Analysten eine stabile Entwicklung des Emissionsratings.
Den Ausgangspunkt für das Anleiherating der physible GmbH bildet
das von Euler Hermes Rating erteilte BBB- Rating der KGAL GmbH & Co.
KG. Die physible GmbH ist Teil der KGAL Gruppe. Für die physible
Anleihe 18/23 hat die KGAL GmbH & Co. KG eine Garantie übernommen.
Die Gläubigerschutzrechte bewertet die Ratingagentur aufgrund der
durch die Anleihebedingungen zugesicherten Gleichrangigkeit der
Anleihe gegenüber allen zukünftigen Verbindlichkeiten der physible
GmbH, der Begrenzung von Ausschüttungen, des Rechts zur
außerordentlichen Kündigung aus wichtigen Gründen sowie umfangreicher
Transparenzverpflichtungen als angemessen.
Die erwartete Rückführungsquote erreichte in Szenariorechnungen
einen aus Sicht von Euler Hermes Rating vergleichsweise hohen Wert
von über 70 %. Aufgrund der bestehenden Garantie wurden für die
Berechnungen der Rückführungsquote die Vermögens- und
Schuldenstruktur der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG zugrunde gelegt. Gegenüber
dem Rating der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG verbessert sich das Anleiherating
nach Angaben der Ratingagentur um eine Notationsstufe auf BBB.
Die physible GmbH ist eine 100-prozentige Tochtergesellschaft der
KGAL GmbH & Co. KG. Sie bietet über eine digitale Plattform
sachwertbasierte Anlageprodukte für Privatanleger an. Die physible
Enterprise I 18/23 Anleihe ist die erste Emission der physible GmbH.
Ihre Erlöse sollen in den drei Assetbereichen der KGAL Gruppe
(Immobilien, Erneuerbare Energien, Flugzeuge) angelegt werden.
Die KGAL Gruppe ist ein unabhängiger Investment- und Assetmanager
mit einem Investitionsvolumen von rund 22,7 Milliarden Euro, rund 340
Mitarbeitern und konsolidierten Erträgen aus dem Dienstleistungs- und
Provisionsgeschäft von 72,7 Millionen Euro im Geschäftsjahr 2017. Der
Schwerpunkt der Investments liegt auf langfristigen
Realkapitalanlagen für institutionelle Investoren in den Assetklassen
Immobilien, Infrastruktur und Flugzeuge. Die europaweit tätige Gruppe
wurde vor 50 Jahren gegründet und hat ihren Sitz in Grünwald bei
München.
Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als
unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz
Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten
und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.
1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating
Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment
Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.
Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes
(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.
Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes veröffentlicht die
Ratingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com.
Methodik
Dieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methode
Emissionsrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter
eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht ist.
© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and
affiliates. All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE
RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT
OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S
CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,
CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES
CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF
ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE
EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,
INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR
PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.
CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A
SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR
ISSU-ERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR
ASSESSING THE CREDIT-WORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR
FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,
SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR
EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR
ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES
ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH
INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,
CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH
SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR
USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE
FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S
PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU
SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL
INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT
LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED
OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,
TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR
SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM
OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S
PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources
believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the
possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,
however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without
warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the
information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient
quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,
when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is
not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or
validate information received in the rating process or in preparing
the EHRG publications.
Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents
contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials
cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts.
EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,
representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any
person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or
incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection
with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to
use any such infor-mation, even if EHRG or any of its directors,
officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers
is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages,
including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective
profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant
financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating
assigned by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that
fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded
and/or limited under applicable law. EHRG and its directors,
officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers
disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages
caused to any person or entity, on the part of, or any contingency
within or beyond the control of, EHRG or any of its directors,
officers, employees, agents, representa-tives, licensors or
suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information
contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such
information. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,
intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or
limited under applicable law.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,
COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE
OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE
BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be
prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into
the possession of such information should inquire about and comply
with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability
of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating
in any jurisdiction whatsoever.
Euler Hermes Rating GmbH
