Erweiterte Funktionen


OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating erteilt BBB Rating für ...




20.09.18 14:29
dpa-AFX

Euler Hermes Rating erteilt BBB Rating für physible Anleihe 18/23


Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Anleihe 18/23 der


physible GmbH mit einem Emissionsvolumen von EUR 30 Mio.

und einer


Laufzeit bis längstens 2023 mit BBB. Maßgebend für das Anleiherating


sind aus Sicht der Ratingagentur die Bonität der Muttergesellschaft


KGAL GmbH & Co. KG, die angemessenen Gläubigerschutzrechte sowie die


auf Basis von Szenariorechnungen erwartete überdurchschnittliche


Rückführungsquote. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwarten die


Analysten eine stabile Entwicklung des Emissionsratings.



Den Ausgangspunkt für das Anleiherating der physible GmbH bildet


das von Euler Hermes Rating erteilte BBB- Rating der KGAL GmbH & Co.


KG. Die physible GmbH ist Teil der KGAL Gruppe. Für die physible


Anleihe 18/23 hat die KGAL GmbH & Co. KG eine Garantie übernommen.


Die Gläubigerschutzrechte bewertet die Ratingagentur aufgrund der


durch die Anleihebedingungen zugesicherten Gleichrangigkeit der


Anleihe gegenüber allen zukünftigen Verbindlichkeiten der physible


GmbH, der Begrenzung von Ausschüttungen, des Rechts zur


außerordentlichen Kündigung aus wichtigen Gründen sowie umfangreicher


Transparenzverpflichtungen als angemessen.



Die erwartete Rückführungsquote erreichte in Szenariorechnungen


einen aus Sicht von Euler Hermes Rating vergleichsweise hohen Wert


von über 70 %. Aufgrund der bestehenden Garantie wurden für die


Berechnungen der Rückführungsquote die Vermögens- und


Schuldenstruktur der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG zugrunde gelegt. Gegenüber


dem Rating der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG verbessert sich das Anleiherating


nach Angaben der Ratingagentur um eine Notationsstufe auf BBB.



Die physible GmbH ist eine 100-prozentige Tochtergesellschaft der


KGAL GmbH & Co. KG. Sie bietet über eine digitale Plattform


sachwertbasierte Anlageprodukte für Privatanleger an. Die physible


Enterprise I 18/23 Anleihe ist die erste Emission der physible GmbH.


Ihre Erlöse sollen in den drei Assetbereichen der KGAL Gruppe


(Immobilien, Erneuerbare Energien, Flugzeuge) angelegt werden.



Die KGAL Gruppe ist ein unabhängiger Investment- und Assetmanager


mit einem Investitionsvolumen von rund 22,7 Milliarden Euro, rund 340


Mitarbeitern und konsolidierten Erträgen aus dem Dienstleistungs- und


Provisionsgeschäft von 72,7 Millionen Euro im Geschäftsjahr 2017. Der


Schwerpunkt der Investments liegt auf langfristigen


Realkapitalanlagen für institutionelle Investoren in den Assetklassen


Immobilien, Infrastruktur und Flugzeuge. Die europaweit tätige Gruppe


wurde vor 50 Jahren gegründet und hat ihren Sitz in Grünwald bei


München.



Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als


unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz


Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten


und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.


1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating


Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment


Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.


Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes


(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.



Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes veröffentlicht die


Ratingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com.



Methodik



Dieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methode


Emissionsrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter


eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht ist.



© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and


affiliates. All rights reserved.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE


RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT


OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S


CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,


CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES


CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,


FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF


ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE


EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,


INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR


PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.


CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A


SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR


ISSU-ERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR


ASSESSING THE CREDIT-WORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR


FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,


SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR


ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES


ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH


INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,


CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH


SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.


EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR


USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE


FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S


PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU


SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL


INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT


LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED


OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,


TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR


SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM


OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S


PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources


believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the


possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,


however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without


warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the


information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient


quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,


when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is


not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or


validate information received in the rating process or in preparing


the EHRG publications.



Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents


contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials


cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,


representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any


person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or


incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection


with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to


use any such infor-mation, even if EHRG or any of its directors,


officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers


is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages,


including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective


profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant


financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating


assigned by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that


fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded


and/or limited under applicable law. EHRG and its directors,


officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers


disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages


caused to any person or entity, on the part of, or any contingency


within or beyond the control of, EHRG or any of its directors,


officers, employees, agents, representa-tives, licensors or


suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information


contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such


information. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,


intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or


limited under applicable law.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,


COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE


OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE


BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be


prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into


the possession of such information should inquire about and comply


with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability


of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating


in any jurisdiction whatsoever.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH



OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH


newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/56312


newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_56312.rss2



Pressekontakt:


Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:


Frank Wittich-Böcker - frank.wittich-boecker@eulerhermes-rating.com


Friedensallee 254


22763 Hamburg


Tel.: 040 8834-640


Fax: 040 8834-6413


www.eulerhermes-rating.com






Aktuell
FSD Pharma: Upgrade auf OTCQB Venture - NASDAQ-Listing voraus
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock nach 275.220% mit Canopy Growth

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Deal mit Amazon Prime Video mit 26 Mio. Abonnenten. Neuer 525% Cryptocurrency Hot Stock nach 4.400% mit NetCents Technology

SponsorsOne Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:56 , dpa-AFX
Urheberrechte im Internet - EuGH soll Haftung [...]
16:40 , dpa-AFX
May: Wollen neuen Vorschlag für irische Gren [...]
16:36 , dpa-AFX
Mehr Geld für Chemie-Beschäftigte - Freizeit-O [...]
16:19 , dpa-AFX
Eurozone: Verbrauchervertrauen trübt sich stär [...]
16:11 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...