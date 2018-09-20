OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating erteilt BBB Rating für ...

Euler Hermes Rating erteilt BBB Rating für physible Anleihe 18/23

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Anleihe 18/23 der

physible GmbH mit einem Emissionsvolumen von EUR 30 Mio.



und einer

Laufzeit bis längstens 2023 mit BBB. Maßgebend für das Anleiherating

sind aus Sicht der Ratingagentur die Bonität der Muttergesellschaft

KGAL GmbH & Co. KG, die angemessenen Gläubigerschutzrechte sowie die

auf Basis von Szenariorechnungen erwartete überdurchschnittliche

Rückführungsquote. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwarten die

Analysten eine stabile Entwicklung des Emissionsratings.

Den Ausgangspunkt für das Anleiherating der physible GmbH bildet

das von Euler Hermes Rating erteilte BBB- Rating der KGAL GmbH & Co.

KG. Die physible GmbH ist Teil der KGAL Gruppe. Für die physible

Anleihe 18/23 hat die KGAL GmbH & Co. KG eine Garantie übernommen.

Die Gläubigerschutzrechte bewertet die Ratingagentur aufgrund der

durch die Anleihebedingungen zugesicherten Gleichrangigkeit der

Anleihe gegenüber allen zukünftigen Verbindlichkeiten der physible

GmbH, der Begrenzung von Ausschüttungen, des Rechts zur

außerordentlichen Kündigung aus wichtigen Gründen sowie umfangreicher

Transparenzverpflichtungen als angemessen.

Die erwartete Rückführungsquote erreichte in Szenariorechnungen

einen aus Sicht von Euler Hermes Rating vergleichsweise hohen Wert

von über 70 %. Aufgrund der bestehenden Garantie wurden für die

Berechnungen der Rückführungsquote die Vermögens- und

Schuldenstruktur der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG zugrunde gelegt. Gegenüber

dem Rating der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG verbessert sich das Anleiherating

nach Angaben der Ratingagentur um eine Notationsstufe auf BBB.

Die physible GmbH ist eine 100-prozentige Tochtergesellschaft der

KGAL GmbH & Co. KG. Sie bietet über eine digitale Plattform

sachwertbasierte Anlageprodukte für Privatanleger an. Die physible

Enterprise I 18/23 Anleihe ist die erste Emission der physible GmbH.

Ihre Erlöse sollen in den drei Assetbereichen der KGAL Gruppe

(Immobilien, Erneuerbare Energien, Flugzeuge) angelegt werden.

Die KGAL Gruppe ist ein unabhängiger Investment- und Assetmanager

mit einem Investitionsvolumen von rund 22,7 Milliarden Euro, rund 340

Mitarbeitern und konsolidierten Erträgen aus dem Dienstleistungs- und

Provisionsgeschäft von 72,7 Millionen Euro im Geschäftsjahr 2017. Der

Schwerpunkt der Investments liegt auf langfristigen

Realkapitalanlagen für institutionelle Investoren in den Assetklassen

Immobilien, Infrastruktur und Flugzeuge. Die europaweit tätige Gruppe

wurde vor 50 Jahren gegründet und hat ihren Sitz in Grünwald bei

München.

Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als

unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz

Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten

und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.

1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating

Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment

Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.

Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes

(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.

Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes veröffentlicht die

Ratingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com.

Methodik

Dieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methode

Emissionsrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter

eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht ist.

© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and

affiliates. All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE

RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT

OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S

CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,

CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES

CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,

FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF

ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE

EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,

INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR

PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN

EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.

CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A

SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR

ISSU-ERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR

ASSESSING THE CREDIT-WORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND

EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR

FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,

SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR

EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR

ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES

ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH

INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,

CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH

SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR

USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE

FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S

PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU

SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL

INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT

LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED

OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,

TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR

SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM

OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S

PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources

believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the

possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,

however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without

warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the

information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient

quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,

when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is

not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or

validate information received in the rating process or in preparing

the EHRG publications.

Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents

contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials

cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts.

EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,

representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any

person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or

incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection

with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to

use any such infor-mation, even if EHRG or any of its directors,

officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers

is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages,

including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective

profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant

financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating

assigned by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that

fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded

and/or limited under applicable law. EHRG and its directors,

officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers

disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages

caused to any person or entity, on the part of, or any contingency

within or beyond the control of, EHRG or any of its directors,

officers, employees, agents, representa-tives, licensors or

suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information

contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such

information. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,

intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or

limited under applicable law.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,

COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE

OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE

BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be

prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into

the possession of such information should inquire about and comply

with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability

of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating

in any jurisdiction whatsoever.

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/56312

newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_56312.rss2

Pressekontakt:

Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:

Frank Wittich-Böcker - frank.wittich-boecker@eulerhermes-rating.com

Friedensallee 254

22763 Hamburg

Tel.: 040 8834-640

Fax: 040 8834-6413

www.eulerhermes-rating.com