OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die wpd AG mit A

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die wpd AG mit A

Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bewertet die Bonität und

Zukunftsfähigkeit der wpd AG mit A.



Die seit 2003 bestehende Ratingnotation wird

damit erneut bestätigt. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate wird eine stabile

Entwicklung des Ratings erwartet.

Die wpd AG verfügt über ein moderates Geschäftsrisiko. Positiv sind nach

Erachten der Ratingagentur ein hohes Maß an Stabilität und Nachhaltigkeit beim

Anlagenbetrieb. Bei der Projektierung bestehen hingegen Projektrisiken,

Abhängigkeiten von den Rahmenbedingungen und der Standortverfügbarkeit sowie ein

hoher Vorfinanzierungsbedarf. Die Einführung von Ausschreibungen führt zu einem

steigenden Wettbewerbs- und Margendruck. Aufgrund der Marktposition, der

internationalen Diversifizierung, der personellen und finanziellen Ressourcen

sowie der guten Vernetzung sieht die Ratingagentur wpd derzeit aber sehr gut

positioniert. In Zusammenhang mit der erfolgversprechenden strategischen

Ausrichtung und den finanziellen Puffern geht Euler Hermes Rating davon aus,

dass wpd die erhöhten Marktrisiken tragen kann. Das Finanzrisiko der wpd AG

schätzt die Agentur als gering ein. Positiv werden die sehr gute Ertragskraft,

die langfristig stabilen Einspeisevergütungen aus dem Betrieb, sehr hohe Erträge

und Cashflows durch Projektverkäufe sowie hohe Ertrags- und Liquiditätsreserven

im Eigenbestand beurteilt. Darüber hinaus bieten die zur Verfügung stehenden

liquiden Mittel und Kreditlinien eine sehr gute finanzielle Flexibilität.

Die Hauptgeschäftstätigkeit der wpd AG ist die Projektierung und der Betrieb von

Windenergieanlagen. Die wpd-Gruppe beschäftigte 2019 826 Mitarbeiter.

Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige

europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet und

fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten und Emissionen. Euler Hermes

Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments

und des Rates als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External

Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA)

geführt. Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes, dem

weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft. Die Moody's Gruppe hält

eine Minderheitsbeteiligung an Euler Hermes Rating.

Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter

http://www.eulerhermes-rating.com

Methodik

Dieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methode Emittentenrating der Euler

Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht

ist.

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

© 2020 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and affiliates.

All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE

CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES,

AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE

FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE

SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS

CONTRACTUAL, FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF

ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF

DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED

TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND

EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR

HISTORICAL FACT. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS

NOR A SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR ISSUERS

FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR ASSESSING THE

CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO

NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE

RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT

RATINGS NOR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR

ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES ITS

PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL,

WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES, CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND

OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION

FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE

NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND

INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S

PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT

YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS

PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH

INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER

TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR

SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER

OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S PRIOR WRITTEN

CONSENT.All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources

believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human

or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained

herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all

necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating

is of sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable

including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is

not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate

information received in the rating process or in preparing the EHRG

publications.Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents

contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials cannot

replace careful study of the relevant complete texts.EHRG and its directors,

officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim

liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or

incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the

information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such

information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents,

representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility

of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present

or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant

financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned

by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud, intent or any

other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.

EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors

and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or

damages caused to any person or entity, on the part of, or any contingency

within or beyond the control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers,

employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in

connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to

use any such information. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,

intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under

applicable law. NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,

COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY SUCH

RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR

MANNER WHATSOEVER. The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be

prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into the

possession of such information should inquire about and comply with any

prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability of any kind with

respect to such dissemination and use of any rating in any jurisdiction

whatsoever.

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

Pressekontakt:

Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com

Stadthausbrücke 5

20355 Hamburg

Tel.: 040 60 77 81 200

Fax: 040 60 77 81 249 http://www.eulerhermes-rating.com

Weiteres Material: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/56312/4628888

OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH