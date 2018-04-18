OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz ...

Erweiterte Funktionen


18.04.18 10:02
dpa-AFX

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Scholz Gruppe mit CCC, positiv


Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der


Scholz Gruppe nach der Übernahme durch die Chiho Environmental Group


Limited, Hongkong sowie der Durchführung von Kapitalmaßnahmen mit


CCC.

Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwartet die Ratingagentur eine


positive Entwicklung der operativen Ertragskraft und Kapitalstruktur.


Der Ausblick für das Rating ist daher positiv.



Ausschlaggebend für die aktuelle Bonitätseinschätzung ist das aus


Sicht von Euler Hermes Rating erhöhte Geschäftsrisiko in Verbindung


mit einem erhöhten bis stark erhöhten Finanzrisiko. Die Scholz Gruppe


befindet sich nach Einschätzung der Ratingagentur aufgrund der


Restrukturierung und des Gesellschafterwechsels zurzeit noch in einer


Umbruchsituation. Hinsichtlich des Marktrisikos wirken sich nach


Auffassung der Analysten u. a. die starke Zyklik und hohe


Wettbewerbsintensität der Stahl- und Recyclingbranche negativ auf das


Rating aus. Bezüglich des strategischen Risikos sieht die


Ratingagentur u. a. die Abhängigkeit der Scholz Gruppe vom Stahlmarkt


als Schwachstelle an. Als Stärken der Scholz Gruppe bewertet Euler


Hermes Rating das Standortnetz sowie die hohe Logistik- und


Recyclingkompetenz. Chancen für die zukünftige Entwicklung bestehen


aus Sicht der Analysten durch die Wiederherstellung der operativen


Ertragskraft, die weitere Optimierung der operativen Strukturen und


Prozesse sowie die Nutzung von Synergien mit der Chiho Environmental


Group Ltd (CEG).



Die Kapitalstruktur hat sich im Geschäftsjahr 2016 aufgrund des


Forderungsverzichtes von Gläubigern und Kapitalmaßnahmen der neuen


Gesellschafterin CEG verbessert, sodass im ersten Halbjahr 2017


aufgrund weiterer durchgeführter Maßnahmen wieder ein positives


Eigenkapitalniveau erreicht wurde. Die operative Ertragskraft


verbesserte sich nach Meinung der Analysten aufgrund von


fortgesetzten Restrukturierungsmaßnahmen. Auf Basis der


Monatsreportings für 2017 erwartet die Ratingagentur eine weitere


Steigerung der Ertragskraft und einen positiven Jahresüberschuss.



Die Scholz Gruppe, ein Unternehmen der Chiho Environmental Group,


Hongkong, ist ein führender europäischer Schrott-Recycler mit


regionaler Präsenz in Europa, den USA und Mexiko. Sie gehört weltweit


zu den größten Recyclingunternehmen für Eisen- und


Nichteisenmetallen. Im Geschäftsjahr 2016 hat sie mit


durchschnittlich 3.386 Mitarbeitern eine Tonnage von 6,1 Mio. Tonnen


umgeschlagen und einen Umsatz von EUR 1,6 Mrd. erwirtschaftet.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.


1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating


Agency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment


Institution (ECAI) durch die EBA anerkannt.



Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter


www.eulerhermes-rating.com



© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and


affiliates. All rights reserved.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE


RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT


OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S


CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,


CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES


CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,


FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF


ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE


EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,


INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR


PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.


CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A


SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR


ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR


ASSESSING THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR


FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,


SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR


ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES


ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH


INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,


CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH


SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR


USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE


FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S


PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU


SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING


BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY


BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,


TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR


SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM


OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S


PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources


believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the


possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,


however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without


warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the


information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient


quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,


when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is


not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or


validate information received in the rating process or in preparing


the EHRG publications.



Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents


contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials


cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,


representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any


person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or


incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection


with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to


use any such information, even if EHRG or any of its directors,


officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers


is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages,


including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective


profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant


financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating


assigned by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that


fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded


and/or limited under applicable law.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,


representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any


direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or


entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the


control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,


agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in


connection with the information contained herein or the use of or


inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply


to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability


cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,


COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE


OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE


BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be


prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into


the possession of such information should inquire about and comply


with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability


of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating


in any jurisdiction whatsoever.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH



OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH


newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/56312


newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_56312.rss2



Pressekontakt:


Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:


Ralf Garrn - ralf.garrn@eulerhermes-rating.com


Friedensallee 254


22763 Hamburg


Tel.: 040 8834-640


Fax: 040 8834-6413


www.eulerhermes-rating.com






