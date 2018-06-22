OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet den ORF mit AA-.

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet den ORF mit AA-.





Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bewertet die Bonität

der Österreichischer Rundfunk Stiftung öffentlichen Rechts mit AA-.

Die seit 2014 bestehende Ratingnotation wird damit erneut bestätigt.

Für die kommenden zwölf Monate wird eine stabile Entwicklung des

Ratings erwartet.

Der ORF verfügt über ein moderates Geschäftsrisiko. Positiv wird

der hoheitliche Auftrag des ORF, das österreichische Bundesgebiet mit

unabhängigen Hörfunk- und Fernsehprogrammen mit hohem

Eigenproduktionsanteil zu versorgen, beurteilt. Durch die

multimediale Positionierung, den führenden Qualitätsjournalismus in

ausgewählten Genre Clustern und regionale Kooperationen im

Mediensektor erwartet die Agentur, dass der ORF seine hohen

Marktanteile auch zukünftig sichern und die Gebührenlegitimation

wahren kann. Risiken bestehen insbesondere durch regulatorische

Vorgaben, Nivellierungen des Versorgungsauftrages und der

(gebührenrechtlichen) Finanzierungsgrundlage die erhöhte

Wettbewerbsintensität und Marktkonzentration, die Komplexität der

Standortkonsolidierung, Reputationsrisiken und den multidimensionalen

Transformationsprozess.

Das Finanzrisiko des ORF wird als moderat bewertet. Eine

Gewinnerzielungsabsicht besteht nicht. Die Ertragskraft ist durch die

Gebührenfinanzierung gesichert. Mittel- bis langfristig erwarten die

Analysten durch Standortsynergien, weitere umfassende

Kosteneinsparungen und multimediale Effizienzsteigerungen weitere

Ertragspotenziale zur Beitragsstabilität. Die geplante Verwertung des

Funkhauses stärkt zusätzlich die Eigenmittel für die Finanzierung der

Medienstandortkonsolidierung am Küniglberg/ Wien und und die

Weiterentwicklung des Kernauftrages. Die Mittelabflüsse aus

Sozialverpflichtungen sind durch angemessene Wertpapierverkäufe bzw.

geplante -übertragungen auf eine Mitarbeiterversorgungskasse gedeckt.

Der ORF verfügt durch angemessene eigene Finanzmittel, am

Kapitalmarkt aufgenommene Finanzierungen und die gebührenrechtliche

Ermächtigung für Investitionen von rd. EUR 300 Mio. über eine sehr

gute finanzielle Flexibilität. Finanzielle Risiken werden durch eine

diversifizierte und konservative Portfoliostruktur des

Wertpapierbestands, genehmigungsrechtliche Anpassungen des

Bauvorhabens ("Plan B") und Kostensenkungsmaßnahmen begrenzt.

Projektrisiken bestehen bei der fristgerechten

Standortkonsolidierung und Umsetzung der Transformation. Die

operationellen Risiken stehen im Einklang mit dem Anker-Rating.

Langfristig sehen wir durch die medienpolitische Diskussion Risiken

im Hinblick auf die Weiterentwicklung des öffentlich-rechtlichen

Kernauftrages des ORF. Weiter äußerst positiv wirken sich insgesamt

die für Österreich und die Bundesländer sehr hohe medienpolitische

und wirtschaftliche Bedeutung des ORF auf der Grundlage des

bundesverfassungsrechtlich im ORF-Gesetz legitimierten hoheitlichen

medialen Versorgungsauftrages aus. Darüber hinaus wirkt sich die

mittelfristig garantierte Gebührenfinanzierung der Aufgaben, der

äußerst hohe Integrationsgrad und die hohe Bonität der öffentlichen

Stiftungsträger auf das Rating aus, sodass das Stand-Alone Rating

(BBB) um fünf Notches auf AA- aufgewertet wird.

Der ORF ist verantwortlich für die Versorgung Österreichs durch

zwölf Rundfunk- (Reichweite 61,9 %) und vier Fernsehprogramme

(Reichweite 49,9 %) sowie Teletext- und Online-Angebote.

Stiftungsträger sind der Bund und die Bundesländer Österreichs. Der

ORF Konzern erzielte in 2017 mit rd. 4.100 Mitarbeitern eine

Gesamtleistung von EUR 1,04 Mrd.

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.

1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating

Agency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment

Institute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.

Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter

www.eulerhermes-rating.com.

