OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet den ORF mit AA-.
22.06.18 14:45
dpa-AFX
Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bewertet die Bonität
der Österreichischer Rundfunk Stiftung öffentlichen Rechts mit AA-.
Die seit 2014 bestehende Ratingnotation wird damit erneut bestätigt.
Für die kommenden zwölf Monate wird eine stabile Entwicklung des
Ratings erwartet.
Der ORF verfügt über ein moderates Geschäftsrisiko. Positiv wird
der hoheitliche Auftrag des ORF, das österreichische Bundesgebiet mit
unabhängigen Hörfunk- und Fernsehprogrammen mit hohem
Eigenproduktionsanteil zu versorgen, beurteilt. Durch die
multimediale Positionierung, den führenden Qualitätsjournalismus in
ausgewählten Genre Clustern und regionale Kooperationen im
Mediensektor erwartet die Agentur, dass der ORF seine hohen
Marktanteile auch zukünftig sichern und die Gebührenlegitimation
wahren kann. Risiken bestehen insbesondere durch regulatorische
Vorgaben, Nivellierungen des Versorgungsauftrages und der
(gebührenrechtlichen) Finanzierungsgrundlage die erhöhte
Wettbewerbsintensität und Marktkonzentration, die Komplexität der
Standortkonsolidierung, Reputationsrisiken und den multidimensionalen
Transformationsprozess.
Das Finanzrisiko des ORF wird als moderat bewertet. Eine
Gewinnerzielungsabsicht besteht nicht. Die Ertragskraft ist durch die
Gebührenfinanzierung gesichert. Mittel- bis langfristig erwarten die
Analysten durch Standortsynergien, weitere umfassende
Kosteneinsparungen und multimediale Effizienzsteigerungen weitere
Ertragspotenziale zur Beitragsstabilität. Die geplante Verwertung des
Funkhauses stärkt zusätzlich die Eigenmittel für die Finanzierung der
Medienstandortkonsolidierung am Küniglberg/ Wien und und die
Weiterentwicklung des Kernauftrages. Die Mittelabflüsse aus
Sozialverpflichtungen sind durch angemessene Wertpapierverkäufe bzw.
geplante -übertragungen auf eine Mitarbeiterversorgungskasse gedeckt.
Der ORF verfügt durch angemessene eigene Finanzmittel, am
Kapitalmarkt aufgenommene Finanzierungen und die gebührenrechtliche
Ermächtigung für Investitionen von rd. EUR 300 Mio. über eine sehr
gute finanzielle Flexibilität. Finanzielle Risiken werden durch eine
diversifizierte und konservative Portfoliostruktur des
Wertpapierbestands, genehmigungsrechtliche Anpassungen des
Bauvorhabens ("Plan B") und Kostensenkungsmaßnahmen begrenzt.
Projektrisiken bestehen bei der fristgerechten
Standortkonsolidierung und Umsetzung der Transformation. Die
operationellen Risiken stehen im Einklang mit dem Anker-Rating.
Langfristig sehen wir durch die medienpolitische Diskussion Risiken
im Hinblick auf die Weiterentwicklung des öffentlich-rechtlichen
Kernauftrages des ORF. Weiter äußerst positiv wirken sich insgesamt
die für Österreich und die Bundesländer sehr hohe medienpolitische
und wirtschaftliche Bedeutung des ORF auf der Grundlage des
bundesverfassungsrechtlich im ORF-Gesetz legitimierten hoheitlichen
medialen Versorgungsauftrages aus. Darüber hinaus wirkt sich die
mittelfristig garantierte Gebührenfinanzierung der Aufgaben, der
äußerst hohe Integrationsgrad und die hohe Bonität der öffentlichen
Stiftungsträger auf das Rating aus, sodass das Stand-Alone Rating
(BBB) um fünf Notches auf AA- aufgewertet wird.
Der ORF ist verantwortlich für die Versorgung Österreichs durch
zwölf Rundfunk- (Reichweite 61,9 %) und vier Fernsehprogramme
(Reichweite 49,9 %) sowie Teletext- und Online-Angebote.
Stiftungsträger sind der Bund und die Bundesländer Österreichs. Der
ORF Konzern erzielte in 2017 mit rd. 4.100 Mitarbeitern eine
Gesamtleistung von EUR 1,04 Mrd.
Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.
1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating
Agency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment
Institute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.
Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter
www.eulerhermes-rating.com.
