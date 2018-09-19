OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet KGAL Gruppe mit BBB

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet KGAL Gruppe mit BBB-

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating hat erstmals die Bonität der

KGAL GmbH & Co.



KG bewertet und ein BBB- Rating erteilt. Die führende

Marktposition als Investment- und Assetmanager für Sachwertanlagen

sowie die stabile Erlösbasis aus langfristigen Verwaltungsverträgen

waren maßgebend für die Einschätzung der Analysten. Für die kommenden

zwölf Monate erwartet die Agentur eine stabile Entwicklung des

Ratings.

Hinsichtlich der strategischen Risiken sieht Euler Hermes Rating

Einschränkungen der Diversifikation der Erlösquellen durch die

Fokussierung der Gruppe auf institutionelle Investoren und das hohe

Gewicht von Immobilieninvestitionen. Marktrisiken bestehen nach

Einschätzung von Euler Hermes Rating durch zyklische Einflüsse des

Zins- und Investitionsumfelds sowie den zunehmenden Wettbewerb um

Anlageobjekte. Zusammenfassend bewertet die Ratingagentur das

Geschäftsrisiko der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG als leicht erhöht bis moderat.

Das Finanzrisiko stellt sich nach Meinung der Ratingagentur

aufgrund der hohen und nachhaltigen Ertragskraft, der guten

Kapitalstruktur sowie der angemessenen finanziellen Flexibilität als

moderat bis gering dar. Verbesserungspotentiale bestehen nach Meinung

der Analysten im operationellen Bereich hinsichtlich der

unterjährigen Finanzkommunikation der Gruppe.

Die KGAL Gruppe ist ein unabhängiger Investment- und Assetmanager

mit einem Investitionsvolumen von rund 22,7 Milliarden Euro, rund 340

Mitarbeitern und konsolidierten Erträgen aus dem Dienstleistungs- und

Provisionsgeschäft von 72,7 Millionen Euro im Geschäftsjahr 2017. Der

Schwerpunkt der Investments liegt auf langfristigen

Realkapitalanlagen für institutionelle Investoren in den Assetklassen

Immobilien, Infrastruktur und Flugzeuge. Die europaweit tätige Gruppe

wurde vor 50 Jahren gegründet und hat ihren Sitz in Grünwald bei

München.

Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als

unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz

Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten

und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.

1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating

Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment

Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.

Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes

(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.

Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes veröffentlicht die

Ratingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com.

Methodik

Dieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methode

Emittentenrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter

eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht ist.

