OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet KGAL Gruppe mit BBB

19.09.18 11:07
dpa-AFX

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating hat erstmals die Bonität der


KGAL GmbH & Co.

KG bewertet und ein BBB- Rating erteilt. Die führende


Marktposition als Investment- und Assetmanager für Sachwertanlagen


sowie die stabile Erlösbasis aus langfristigen Verwaltungsverträgen


waren maßgebend für die Einschätzung der Analysten. Für die kommenden


zwölf Monate erwartet die Agentur eine stabile Entwicklung des


Ratings.



Hinsichtlich der strategischen Risiken sieht Euler Hermes Rating


Einschränkungen der Diversifikation der Erlösquellen durch die


Fokussierung der Gruppe auf institutionelle Investoren und das hohe


Gewicht von Immobilieninvestitionen. Marktrisiken bestehen nach


Einschätzung von Euler Hermes Rating durch zyklische Einflüsse des


Zins- und Investitionsumfelds sowie den zunehmenden Wettbewerb um


Anlageobjekte. Zusammenfassend bewertet die Ratingagentur das


Geschäftsrisiko der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG als leicht erhöht bis moderat.



Das Finanzrisiko stellt sich nach Meinung der Ratingagentur


aufgrund der hohen und nachhaltigen Ertragskraft, der guten


Kapitalstruktur sowie der angemessenen finanziellen Flexibilität als


moderat bis gering dar. Verbesserungspotentiale bestehen nach Meinung


der Analysten im operationellen Bereich hinsichtlich der


unterjährigen Finanzkommunikation der Gruppe.



Die KGAL Gruppe ist ein unabhängiger Investment- und Assetmanager


mit einem Investitionsvolumen von rund 22,7 Milliarden Euro, rund 340


Mitarbeitern und konsolidierten Erträgen aus dem Dienstleistungs- und


Provisionsgeschäft von 72,7 Millionen Euro im Geschäftsjahr 2017. Der


Schwerpunkt der Investments liegt auf langfristigen


Realkapitalanlagen für institutionelle Investoren in den Assetklassen


Immobilien, Infrastruktur und Flugzeuge. Die europaweit tätige Gruppe


wurde vor 50 Jahren gegründet und hat ihren Sitz in Grünwald bei


München.



Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als


unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz


Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten


und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.


1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating


Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment


Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.


Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes


(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.



Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes veröffentlicht die


Ratingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com.



Methodik



Dieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methode


Emittentenrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter


eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht ist.



© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH


affiliates. All rights reserved. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE


EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF


ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE


RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT


OR DEBTLIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN


ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL, FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY


COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY


ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO


NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY


RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND


EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF


CUR-RENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS


ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED


AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR ISSU-ERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE


PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR ASSESSING THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF A


RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT


CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT


PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR


SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON


THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG


ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE


EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE,


CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES, CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER


VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER


CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE. EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS


AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS


AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO


USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN


INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR


OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS


PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND


NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED,


RE-PACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED,


REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH


PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS


WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S PRIOR WRITTEN CON-SENT.



All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources


believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the


possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,


however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without


warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the


information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient


quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,


when appropriate, independent thirdparty sources. However, EHRG is


not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or


validate information received in the rating process or in preparing


the EHRG publications.



Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents


contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials


cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and


its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,


licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity


for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or


damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information


contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such


infor-mation, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers,


employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised


in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including


but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or


(b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial


instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned


by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,


intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or


limited under applicable law.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,


representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any


direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or


entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the


control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,


agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in


connection with the information contained herein or the use of or


inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply


to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability


cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,


COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE


OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE


BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be


prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into


the possession of such information should inquire about and comply


with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability


of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating


in any jurisdiction whatsoever. Euler Hermes Rating GmbH



OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH


newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/56312


newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_56312.rss2



Pressekontakt:


Frank Wittich-Böcker - frank.wittich-boecker@eulerhermes-rating.com


Friedensallee 254


22763 Hamburg


Tel.: 040 8834-640


Fax: 040 8834-6413


www.eulerhermes-rating.com






