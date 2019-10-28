Erweiterte Funktionen


OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Hörmann ...




28.10.19 11:35
dpa-AFX

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Hörmann Industries weiterhin mit BB


Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bestätigt das Rating


der Hörmann Industries GmbH mit BB.



Innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate erwartet die Agentur eine


stabile Entwicklung des Ratings. Als wesentliche Ratingtreiber sieht


die Agentur das moderate Finanzrisiko durch eine gute Kapitalstruktur


und finanzielle Flexibilität. Limitierende Faktoren sind für die


Analysten die leicht erhöhten bis erhöhten Sektorvolatilitäten im


Branchenportfolio sowie ein leicht erhöhtes Konzentrationsrisiko


durch Großkunden im dominanten Automotive-Sektor und den starken


Fokus der Gruppe auf den deutschen bzw. europäischen Markt. Das


Geschäftsrisiko der Hörmann Industries GmbH schätzen die Analysten


als leicht erhöht bis erhöht ein. Hierfür sprechen nach Meinung von


Euler Hermes Rating im dominanten Geschäftsfeld Automotive die


Konjunktursensitivität der Nutzfahrzeugproduktion sowie die begrenzte


Diversifikation und regionale Fokussierung auf den europäischen


Markt. Vor diesem Hintergrund bewertet die Agentur die strategischen


Zielsetzungen und Maßnahmen zum schrittweisen Ausbau alternativer


Geschäftsfelder und zur verstärkten Diversifizierung der


Kundenstruktur als folgerichtig.



Das Finanzrisiko bewertet Euler Hermes Rating weiterhin als


moderat. Wesentliche Treiber sind dabei die aus Sicht der Agentur


insgesamt schwach befriedigende Ertragskraft sowie die gute


Kapitalstruktur und Innenfinanzierungskraft der Gruppe. Im Zuge des


strategisch geplanten Ausbaus der Non-Automotive-Geschäftsfelder


erwarten die Analysten zukünftig eine zunehmende Diversifizierung der


Umsatz- und Ertragsquellen, was sich perspektivisch stabilisierend


auswirken sollte und sukzessive die Abhängigkeiten von der


margenschwachen Automotive-Sparte reduziert. Kapitalstruktur und


finanzielle Flexibilität bewertet die Agentur insgesamt als gut.



Die Hörmann Industries GmbH bündelt als Obergesellschaft eines


Teilkonzerns der Hörmann Holding GmbH & Co. KG die 27 operativen


Tochterunternehmen in den Geschäftsbereichen Automotive, Engineering,


Communication und Services. Umsatzstärkster Bereich ist das Segment


Automotive, das die Fertigung von metallischen Komponenten, Modulen


und Systemen für Nutzfahrzeuge umfasst. Im Geschäftsjahr 2018


erwirtschaftete die Hörmann Industries GmbH mit durchschnittlich


3.175 Mitarbeitern einen Konzernumsatz von EUR 624,1 Mio. Die Euler


Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige


europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe


gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten und


Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.


1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating


Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment


Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.


Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes


(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.



Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes veröffentlicht die


Ratingagentur auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com.



Methodik



Dieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methode


Emittentenrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter


eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht ist.



© 2019 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and


affiliates. All rights reserved.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE


RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT


OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S


CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,


CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES


CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,


FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF


ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE


EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,


INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR


PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.


CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A


SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR


ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR


ASSESSING THE CREDIT-WORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR


FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,


SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR


ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES


ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH


INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,


CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH


SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.


EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR


USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE


FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S


PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU


SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL


INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT


LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED


OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,


TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR


SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM


OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S


PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources


believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the


possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,


however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without


warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the


information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient


quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,


when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is


not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or


validate information received in the rating process or in preparing


the EHRG publications.



Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents


contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials


cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and


its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,


licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity


for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or


damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information


contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such


information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers,


employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised


in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including


but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or


(b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial


instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned


by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,


intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or


limited under applicable law.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,


representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any


direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or


entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the


control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,


agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in


connection with the information contained herein or the use of or


inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply


to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability


cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,


COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE


OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE


BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be


prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into


the possession of such information should inquire about and comply


with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability


of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating


in any jurisdiction whatsoever. Euler Hermes Rating GmbH



OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH


newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/56312


newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_56312.rss2



Pressekontakt:


Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com


Friedensallee 254


22763 Hamburg


Tel.: 040 8834-640


Fax: 040 8834-6413


www.eulerhermes-rating.com






Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal bei diesem 300% Cannabis Aktientip - NYSE Listing in Kürze
Pot Hot Stock 76 mal günstiger als Aurora und 122 mal günstiger als Canopy

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.400% Cannabis Hot Stock mit rasantem Wachstum - Quartalszahlen schon morgen. Neuer Pot Hot Stock nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:51 , dpa-AFX
Ifo-Institut: Stimmung in der deutschen Exportw [...]
12:51 , dpa-AFX
Bitkom: USA und China hängen Europa bei ITK [...]
12:50 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 3: Verheerende Waldbrände in Kalif [...]
12:49 , dpa-AFX
EU-Parlamentspräsident begrüßt Brexit-Aufschu [...]
12:45 , dpa-AFX
Wirtschaft reagiert mit Sorge auf Thüringen-W [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...