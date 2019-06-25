OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Grammer AG ...

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Grammer AG weiterhin im Investment

Grade

Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH hat in ihrem

aktuellen Ratingbericht ein Investment Grade Rating für die Grammer

AG bestätigt.



Jedoch wurde das Rating von BBB auf BBB- gesenkt.

Ausschlaggebend hierfür sind das gestiegene Verschuldungsniveau

durch die Akquisition der Toledo Molding & Die. Inc. sowie generell

steigende marktseitige Herausforderungen im Automotive-Segment,

welche aus Sicht von Euler Hermes Rating die Ertragskraft

mittelfristig belasten können. Für die kommenden 12 Monate erwartet

Euler Hermes Rating aufgrund des guten Auftragsbestandes eine stabile

Entwicklung des Ratings.

Das aktuelle Rating der Grammer AG reflektiert sowohl die solide

Finanzierung als auch die daraus folgende gute finanzielle

Flexibilität.

Nach Auffassung der Ratingagentur hat der Grammer Konzern seine

Marktposition, durch den Ausbau der weltweiten Entwicklungs- und

Produktionskapazitäten sowie stärkere Diversifikation des Kunden- und

Auftragsbestandes, in den vergangenen Jahren systematisch verbessert

und teilweise Abhängigkeiten reduziert. Die Technologie- und

Qualitätsführerschaft in den Kernsegmenten mit Blick auf Trendthemen

wie autonomes Fahren, Mobilitätskonzepte, Digitalisierung sowie die

zunehmende Elektrifizierung von Fahrzeugen wird von Euler Hermes

Rating als strategischer Vorteil angesehen.

Euler Hermes Rating erwartet mittel- bis langfristig weltweit

moderate Wachstumspotenziale für Pkw und Nutzfahrzeuge. Dabei

erwartet die Agentur, dass sich die Produktionszahlen durch

zunehmende Sättigungstendenzen in den traditionellen Industrieländern

rückläufig entwickeln und die Verschiebung der Produktion und

Absatzzahlen in den Schwellenländern, insbesondere Asien, weiter

zunimmt. Durch die Diversifikation über verschiedene Produkte,

Kunden und Regionen verbunden mit einem globalen Vertriebs- und

Produktionsnetzwerk sollte der Grammer Konzern in den definierten

Zielmärkten von den Wachstumsperspektiven profitieren können.

Euler Hermes Rating sieht im Zusammenhang mit der Übernahme der

Toledo Molding & Die, Inc. perspektivisch eine weitere Verbesserung

des Diversifikationsprofils und des Marktzugangs in der NAFTA-Region

für Grammer.

Zusammenfassend bewertet die Ratingagentur das Geschäftsrisiko der

Grammer AG unverändert als leicht erhöht. Das Finanzrisiko hat sich

zuletzt durch das gestiegene Verschuldungsniveau leicht erhöht,

bewegt sich nach Meinung der Analysten aber insgesamt auf einem

moderaten Niveau, obgleich abgeschwächter Ertragskraft und

Rentabilität in 2018 durch WLTP-bedingte Umsatzrückgänge sowie

Übernahmeaufwendungen. Die Grammer AG verfügt aus Sicht von Euler

Hermes Rating zudem über gute Strukturen, Prozesse und Systeme zur

Handhabung ihrer operationellen Risiken.

Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating

Methode sind auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht.

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.

1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating

Agency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment

Institute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.

