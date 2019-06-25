OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Grammer AG ...

Erweiterte Funktionen


25.06.19
dpa-AFX

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Grammer AG weiterhin im Investment


Grade


Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH hat in ihrem


aktuellen Ratingbericht ein Investment Grade Rating für die Grammer


AG bestätigt.

Jedoch wurde das Rating von BBB auf BBB- gesenkt.



Ausschlaggebend hierfür sind das gestiegene Verschuldungsniveau


durch die Akquisition der Toledo Molding & Die. Inc. sowie generell


steigende marktseitige Herausforderungen im Automotive-Segment,


welche aus Sicht von Euler Hermes Rating die Ertragskraft


mittelfristig belasten können. Für die kommenden 12 Monate erwartet


Euler Hermes Rating aufgrund des guten Auftragsbestandes eine stabile


Entwicklung des Ratings.



Das aktuelle Rating der Grammer AG reflektiert sowohl die solide


Finanzierung als auch die daraus folgende gute finanzielle


Flexibilität.



Nach Auffassung der Ratingagentur hat der Grammer Konzern seine


Marktposition, durch den Ausbau der weltweiten Entwicklungs- und


Produktionskapazitäten sowie stärkere Diversifikation des Kunden- und


Auftragsbestandes, in den vergangenen Jahren systematisch verbessert


und teilweise Abhängigkeiten reduziert. Die Technologie- und


Qualitätsführerschaft in den Kernsegmenten mit Blick auf Trendthemen


wie autonomes Fahren, Mobilitätskonzepte, Digitalisierung sowie die


zunehmende Elektrifizierung von Fahrzeugen wird von Euler Hermes


Rating als strategischer Vorteil angesehen.



Euler Hermes Rating erwartet mittel- bis langfristig weltweit


moderate Wachstumspotenziale für Pkw und Nutzfahrzeuge. Dabei


erwartet die Agentur, dass sich die Produktionszahlen durch


zunehmende Sättigungstendenzen in den traditionellen Industrieländern


rückläufig entwickeln und die Verschiebung der Produktion und


Absatzzahlen in den Schwellenländern, insbesondere Asien, weiter


zunimmt. Durch die Diversifikation über verschiedene Produkte,


Kunden und Regionen verbunden mit einem globalen Vertriebs- und


Produktionsnetzwerk sollte der Grammer Konzern in den definierten


Zielmärkten von den Wachstumsperspektiven profitieren können.



Euler Hermes Rating sieht im Zusammenhang mit der Übernahme der


Toledo Molding & Die, Inc. perspektivisch eine weitere Verbesserung


des Diversifikationsprofils und des Marktzugangs in der NAFTA-Region


für Grammer.



Zusammenfassend bewertet die Ratingagentur das Geschäftsrisiko der


Grammer AG unverändert als leicht erhöht. Das Finanzrisiko hat sich


zuletzt durch das gestiegene Verschuldungsniveau leicht erhöht,


bewegt sich nach Meinung der Analysten aber insgesamt auf einem


moderaten Niveau, obgleich abgeschwächter Ertragskraft und


Rentabilität in 2018 durch WLTP-bedingte Umsatzrückgänge sowie


Übernahmeaufwendungen. Die Grammer AG verfügt aus Sicht von Euler


Hermes Rating zudem über gute Strukturen, Prozesse und Systeme zur


Handhabung ihrer operationellen Risiken.



Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating


Methode sind auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.


1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating


Agency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment


Institute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.



