Erweiterte Funktionen


OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der ...




07.08.18 10:51
dpa-AFX

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der GEFA BANK GmbH weiterhin


mit A-


Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bewertet die Bonität


und Zukunftsfähigkeit der GEFA BANK GmbH, Wuppertal, weiterhin mit


A-.

Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwartet die Ratingagentur eine


stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.



Das Geschäftsrisiko der GEFA BANK bewertet die Agentur hierbei


aufgrund der guten Marktposition als Objekt- und Absatzfinanzierer in


Deutschland sowie der hohen Branchen- und Objektkompetenz als


Voraussetzung für die fundierte Bewertung von Risiken und


Sicherheiten und unter Berücksichtigung der zunehmenden


Wettbewerbsintensität als moderat.



Das Finanzrisiko der GEFA BANK bewerten die Analysten als moderat.


Ausschlaggebend sind hierbei die gute Kapitalstruktur und


Risikotragfähigkeit sowie die gute finanzielle Flexibilität. Geplante


Gewinnausschüttungen im Rahmen der konzerninternen


Eigenkapitalallokation wurden von der Agentur im Rating


berücksichtigt und bewertet.



Positiv wirkt sich nach Einschätzung der Analysten der externe


Einfluss durch die Muttergesellschaft Société Générale S. A. und die


somit bestehenden Refinanzierungsmöglichkeiten auf das Rating aus.



Die GEFA BANK GmbH, Wuppertal gehört zu den führenden Anbietern


von Absatz- und Objektfinanzierungen in Deutschland. Neben dem


Kredit- und Leasinggeschäft bietet die GEFA Gruppe über


Tochtergesellschaften die Vermietung von Nutzfahrzeugen, insbesondere


von Lkw und Trailern sowie ergänzende Dienstleistungen an. Die GEFA


BANK GmbH erwirtschaftete im Geschäftsjahr 2017 mit 696 Mitarbeitern


und einer Bilanzsumme in Höhe von EUR 7,1 Mrd. Bruttoerträge von EUR


515,4 Mio. GEFA ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der französischen


Großbank Société Générale S. A.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.


1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating


Agency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment


Institute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.



Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter


www.eulerhermes-rating.com



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH


© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and


affiliates. All rights reserved.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE


RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT


OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S


CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,


CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES


CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,


FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF


ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE


EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,


INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR


PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.


CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A


SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR


ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR


ASSESSING THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR


FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,


SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR


ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES


ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH


INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,


CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH


SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.


EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR


USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE


FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S


PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU


SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL


INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT


LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED


OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,


TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR


SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM


OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S


PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources


believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the


possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,


however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without


warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the


information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient


quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,


when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is


not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or


validate information received in the rating process or in preparing


the EHRG publications.



Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents


contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials


cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and


its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,


licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity


for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or


damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information


contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such


information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers,


employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised


in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including


but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or


(b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial


instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned


by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,


intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or


limited under applicable law.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,


representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any


direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or


entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the


control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,


agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in


connection with the information contained herein or the use of or


inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply


to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability


cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,


COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE


OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE


BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be


prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into


the possession of such information should inquire about and comply


with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability


of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating


in any jurisdiction whatsoever.



OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH


newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/56312


newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_56312.rss2



Pressekontakt:


Presse/ Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:


Frank Wittich-Böcker - frank.wittich-boecker@eulerhermes-rating.com


Friedensallee 254


22763 Hamburg


Tel.: 040 8834 - 640


Fax: 040 8834 - 6413


www.eulerhermes-rating.com






Aktuell
Nächster Riesendeal der Börsenstars von NexGen Energy nach 1.771%
Neuer 579% Uranium Hot Stock 2018

IsoEnergy Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Nächster Riesendeal der Börsenstars von NexGen Energy nach 1.771%. Neuer 579% Uranium Hot Stock 2018

IsoEnergy Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:56 , dpa-AFX
OTS: rent24 GmbH / rent24 übernimmt Cowor [...]
11:41 , dpa-AFX
Arbeitsmarktforscher: 1,21 Millionen offene Ste [...]
11:37 , dpa-AFX
KORREKTUR: Prora-Investor meldet Insolvenz [...]
11:31 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Sky Deutschland / Paukenschlag zum Sa [...]
11:15 , dpa-AFX
BaFin News: Pairs Ltd. ("Weiss Finance"): BaF [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...