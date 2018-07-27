OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der ...

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.07.18 14:00
dpa-AFX

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der EDEKA Minden-Hannover


Stiftung & Co.

KG mit A-


Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bewertet die Bonität


der EDEKA Minden-Hannover Stiftung & Co. KG mit A-. Für die kommenden


zwölf Monate erwartet die Agentur eine stabile Entwicklung des


Ratings.



Das Geschäftsrisiko der EDEKA Minden-Hannover Gruppe wird von


Euler Hermes Rating als moderat bis gering eingeschätzt. Positiv


bewerten die Analysten insbesondere die führende Marktposition von


EDEKA sowie die hohe Stabilität des Geschäftsmodells durch die


geringe Konjunkturabhängigkeit des Lebensmitteleinzelhandels. Das


Finanzrisiko wird von der Ratingagentur als gering bewertet. Die


Unternehmensgruppe verfügt aus Sicht der Analysten über eine sehr


gute Finanzierungsstruktur. Das Entschuldungspotenzial und die


Zinsdeckungsrelationen befinden sich ebenfalls auf einem sehr guten


Niveau. Darüber hinaus verfügt die Gruppe über ein sehr hohes


Innenfinanzierungspotenzial und eine sehr gute finanzielle


Flexibilität. Als bedeutendste Regionalgesellschaft des Marktführers


im deutschen Lebensmitteleinzelhandel verfügt die Gruppe aus Sicht


der Ratingagentur über eine gute Ausgangsposition, um sich in dem


wettbewerbsintensiven Umfeld erfolgreich behaupten zu können.



Die durch die EDEKA Minden-Hannover Stiftung & Co. KG geführte


EDEKA Minden-Hannover Gruppe ist die umsatzstärkste Einheit in dem


seit über 100 Jahren bestehenden EDEKA-Verbund. Das Absatzgebiet


erstreckt sich über Niedersachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt, Berlin,


Brandenburg, Bremen und den nördlichen Teil Nordrhein-Westfalens. Die


operative Geschäftstätigkeit unterteilt sich in die Sparten


Einzelhandel, Zustellgroßhandel, C+C Fachgroßhandel, Produktion und


Dienstleistungen. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017 erwirtschaftete die Gruppe


mit über 28.700 Mitarbeitern einen Konzernumsatz von EUR 8,7 Mrd.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.


1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating


Agency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment


Institute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.



Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter


www.eulerhermes-rating.com



© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and


affiliates. All rights reserved.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE


RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT


OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S


CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,


CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES


CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,


FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF


ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE


EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,


INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR


PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.


CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A


SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR


ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR


ASSESSING THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR


FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,


SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR


ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES


ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH


INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,


CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH


SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR


USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE


FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S


PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU


SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING


BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY


BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,


TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR


SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM


OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S


PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources


believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the


possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,


however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without


warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the


information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient


quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,


when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is


not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or


validate information received in the rating process or in preparing


the EHRG publications.



Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents


contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials


cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,


representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any


person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or


incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection


with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to


use any such information, even if EHRG or any of its directors,


officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers


is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages,


including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective


profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant


financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating


assigned by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that


fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded


and/or limited under applicable law.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,


representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any


direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or


entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the


control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,


agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in


connection with the information contained herein or the use of or


inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply


to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability


cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,


COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE


OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE


BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be


prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into


the possession of such information should inquire about and comply


with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability


of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating


in any jurisdiction whatsoever.



Pressekontakt:


Euler Hermes Rating GmbH


Presse/ Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:


Frank Wittich-Böcker - frank.wittich-boecker@eulerhermes-rating.com


Friedensallee 254


22763 Hamburg


Tel.: 040 8834 - 640


Fax: 040 8834 - 6413


www.eulerhermes-rating.com






