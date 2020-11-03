OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bewertet das ...

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet das Emittentenrating der Hörmann

Industries GmbH mit BB / Der Ausblick für das Rating ist stabil

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt die Bonitätseinstufung der Hörmann

Industries GmbH mit BB.



Maßgebend für die Einschätzung der Analysten sind die

nachhaltigen Wachstumspotenziale in den ertragsstarken Segmenten Communications

und Engineering sowie die gesicherte mittelfristige Finanzierungsbasis verbunden

mit einer guten finanziellen Flexibilität der Gruppe. Das Geschäftsrisiko des

Teilkonzerns wird von Euler Hermes Rating aufgrund der Abhängigkeiten von

volatilen Märkten sowie einzelnen Segmenten und Kunden als leicht erhöht bis

erhöht eingestuft. Das Finanzrisiko wird von der Agentur als moderat bewertet.

COVID-19-Pandemie-bedingt erwarten die Analysten kurz- bis mittelfristig ein

temporär abgeschwächtes Finanzkennzahlen- und Cashflow-Niveau. Aufgrund der

umfangreich eingeleiteten Maßnahmen zur Sicherung der Ertragskraft sowie den

zunehmenden Umsetzungserfolgen aus der Reorganisation des Automotivesektors

erwarten die Analysten - mit zunehmenden Erholungstendenzen - mittelfristig

wieder die für das Unternehmen typische schwach befriedigende Ertragskraft. Dazu

sollen aus Sicht der Agentur auch der im Zuge der strategischen

Weiterentwicklung geplante Ausbau und die weitere Verschiebung in die margen-

und wachstumsstärkeren Non-Automotive-Segmente beitragen. Die Ratingagentur

erwartet eine stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.

Die Hörmann Industries GmbH bündelt als Obergesellschaft eines Teilkonzerns der

Hörmann Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Hörmann Gruppe) verschiedene Gesellschaften in

den Geschäftsbereichen Automotive, Communication, Engineering und Services. Mit

Umsatzerlösen von EUR 622,2 Mio., einem EBIT von EUR 23,7 Mio. und 2.821

Mitarbeitern im Jahr 2019 repräsentiert der Teilkonzern Hörmann Industries GmbH

den Großteil der Hörmann Gruppe.

Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind

auf eulerhermes-rating.com (https://www.ehrg.de/) veröffentlicht.

https://www.ehrg.de/veroeffentlichungen/hoermann-industries-gmbh/

Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische

Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß

Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates

als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit

Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.

Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA, der

weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein Unternehmen der

Allianz SE.

© 2020 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and affiliates.

All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE

CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES,

AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE

FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE

SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS

CONTRACTUAL, FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF

ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF

DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED

TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND

EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR

HISTORICAL FACT. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS

NOR A SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR ISSUERS

FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR ASSESSING THE

CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO

NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE

RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT

RATINGS NOR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR

ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES ITS

PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL,

WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES, CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND

OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION

FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE. EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS

ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND

INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S

PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT

YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN

IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF

SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER

TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR

SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER

OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources believed by it

to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical

error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is

provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary

measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of

sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,

when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is not an

auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate

information received in the rating process or in preparing the EHRG

publications. Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents

contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials cannot

replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and its directors,

officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim

liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or

incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the

information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such

information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents,

representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility

of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present

or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant

financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned

by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud, intent or any

other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.

EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors

and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or

damages caused to any person or entity, on the part of, or any contingency

within or beyond the control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers,

employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in

connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to

use any such information. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,

intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under

applicable law. NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,

COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY SUCH

RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR

MANNER WHATSOEVER. The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be

prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into the

possession of such information should inquire about and comply with any

prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability of any kind with

respect to such dissemination and use of any rating in any jurisdiction

whatsoever. Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

Pressekontakt:

Sven Sahlberg - mailto:Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com

Stadthausbrücke 5

20355 Hamburg

Tel.: 040 60 77 81 200

Fax: 040 60 77 81 249

http://www.eulerhermes-rating.com

Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/56312/4752654

OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH