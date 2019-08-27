OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt Rating der GEFA ...

Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt Rating der GEFA BANK mit A-

Hamburg (ots) - Das seit 2011 bestehende Rating der GEFA BANK

wurde von Euler Hermes Rating erneut mit A- bestätigt.



Zu den

ausschlaggebenden Faktoren für die Einschätzung gehören die führende

Marktposition der GEFA BANK als Objekt- und Absatzfinanzierer in

Deutschland, die gute Kapitalstruktur und Risikotragfähigkeit sowie

der positive Einfluss durch die Muttergesellschaft Société Générale

S. A.

Das Geschäftsrisiko der GEFA BANK bewerten die Analysten als

moderat bis leicht erhöht. Zu den für die Bewertung maßgebenden

Risiken gehören aus Sicht von Euler Hermes Rating hierbei die erhöhte

Konjunktursensivität, intensiver Wettbewerb, zunehmende Regulierung,

strukturelle Veränderungen des Marktumfeldes sowie ein hoher Anteil

von Nutzfahrzeugfinanzierungen am Kreditportfolio. Das Finanzrisiko

der GEFA BANK bewerten die Analysten aufgrund der guten

Kapitalstruktur, Risikotragfähigkeit und finanziellen Flexibilität

als moderat. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwartet die

Ratingagentur eine stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.

Die GEFA BANK GmbH, Wuppertal gehört zu den führenden Anbietern

von Absatz- und Objektfinanzierungen in Deutschland. Die GEFA BANK

GmbH erwirtschaftete im Geschäftsjahr 2018 mit 673 Mitarbeitern und

einer Bilanzsumme in Höhe von EUR 7,4 Mrd. Bruttoerträge von EUR

509,9 Mio. GEFA ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der französischen

Großbank Société Générale S. A.

Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating

Methode sind auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht.

Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als

unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz

Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des

Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates als Credit Rating

Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment

Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.

Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA,

der weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein

Unternehmen der Allianz SE.

© 2019 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and

affiliates. All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE

RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT

OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S

CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,

CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES

CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,

FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF

ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE

EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,

INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR

PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN

EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.

CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR A

SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR

ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR

ASSESSING THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND

EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR

FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,

SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR

EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR

ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES

ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH

INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,

CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH

SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR

USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE

FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S

PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU

SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL

INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT

LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED

OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,

TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR

SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM

OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S

PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources

believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the

possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,

however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without

warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the

information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient

quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,

when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is

not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or

validate information received in the rating process or in preparing

the EHRG publications.

Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents

contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials

cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and

its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,

licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity

for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or

damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information

contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such

information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers,

employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised

in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including

but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or

(b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial

instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned

by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,

intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or

limited under applicable law.

EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,

representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any

direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or

entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the

control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,

agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in

connection with the information contained herein or the use of or

inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply

to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability

cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,

COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE

OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE

BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be

prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into

the possession of such information should inquire about and comply

with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability

of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating

in any jurisdiction whatsoever.

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/56312

newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_56312.rss2

Pressekontakt:

Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com

Friedensallee 254

22763 Hamburg

Tel.: 040 8834-640

Fax: 040 8834-6413

www.eulerhermes-rating.com