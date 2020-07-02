OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt das Rating der ...

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.07.20 12:17
dpa-AFX

Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt das Rating der EOS Holding GmbH mit A


Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der EOS Holding GmbH


weiterhin mit A.

Das seit 2005 bestehende Rating wurde somit erneut bestätigt.



Das Geschäftsrisiko der EOS Gruppe bewertet Euler Hermes Rating als moderat.


Grundlage der erfolgreichen Unternehmensentwicklung der EOS Holding GmbH sind


nach Auffassung der Analysten die langjährige Erfahrung des Unternehmens in der


Bewertung, dem Erwerb und der Verwertung von notleidenden Forderungen, die


führende Marktposition in Deutschland sowie die gute Präsenz in verschiedenen


west- und osteuropäischen Ländern. Risiken ergeben sich aus Sicht der


Ratingagentur aus der anhaltend hohen Wettbewerbsintensität, der hohen


Ergebnisabhängigkeit vom Forderungskauf sowie dem zunehmenden Anteil der


Investitionen in immobilienbesicherte Forderungen und Immobilien.



Das Finanzrisiko der EOS Gruppe bewerten die Analysten aufgrund des über Jahre


erzielten hohen Ertragsniveaus sowie der sehr guten Eigenkapitalausstattung und


Entschuldungsfähigkeit als gering. Euler Hermes Rating geht davon aus, dass


Umsatz und Ergebnis im Vergleich zum vergangenen Geschäftsjahr kurz- bis


mittelfristig aufgrund verzögerter Geldeingänge im Zusammenhang mit


COVID-19-Schutzmaßnahmen abnehmen werden. Nach Einschätzung der Ratingagentur


wird EOS auch im COVID-19-bedingt rezessiven Marktumfeld jedoch weiterhin ein


gutes Ergebnis erzielen und ein insgesamt gutes Kennzahlenniveau erreichen. Für


die kommenden zwölf Monate erwartet Euler Hermes Rating daher eine stabile


Entwicklung des Ratings.



Die EOS Gruppe gehört zu den marktführenden Unternehmen für


Inkassodienstleistungen in Europa. Das Dienstleistungsspektrum des Konzerns


umfasst im Wesentlichen das treuhänderische Inkasso sowie den Ankauf und die


Verwertung notleidender Forderungen.



Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind


auf www. eulerhermes-rating.com (https://www.ehrg.de/) veröffentlicht.



Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische


Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß


Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates


als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit


Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.


Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA, der


weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein Unternehmen der


Allianz SE.



© 2020 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and affiliates.


All rights reserved.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE


CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES,


AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE


FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE


SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS


CONTRACTUAL, FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF


ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF


DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED


TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND


EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR


HISTORICAL FACT. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS


NOR A SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR ISSUERS


FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR ASSESSING THE


CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO


NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE


RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT


RATINGS NOR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR


ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES ITS


PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL,


WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES, CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND


OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION


FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL


INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE


EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION.


IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED


TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE


REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED,


REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN


WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY


PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources believed by it


to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical


error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is


provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary


measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of


sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,


when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is not an


auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate


information received in the rating process or in preparing the EHRG


publications.



Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents contained in


any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials cannot replace careful


study of the relevant complete texts.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors


and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect,


special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from


or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or


inability to use any such information, even if EHRG or any of its directors,


officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised


in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not


limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or


damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a


particular credit rating assigned by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the


extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded


and/or limited under applicable law.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors


and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or


damages caused to any person or entity, on the part of, or any contingency


within or beyond the control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers,


employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in


connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to


use any such information. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,


intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under


applicable law.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS,


MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY SUCH RATING OR


OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER


WHATSOEVER.



The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be prohibited by law in


certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into the possession of such


information should inquire about and comply with any prohibitions that may be in


place. EHRG assumes no liability of any kind with respect to such dissemination


and use of any rating in any jurisdiction whatsoever.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH



Pressekontakt:



Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com


Stadthausbrücke 5


20355 Hamburg


Tel.: 040 60 77 81 200


Fax: 040 60 77 81 249 http://www.eulerhermes-rating.com



Weiteres Material: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/56312/4640900


OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH






