OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt das Rating der ...

Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt das Rating der EOS Holding GmbH mit A

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet die Bonität der EOS

Holding GmbH weiterhin mit A.



Das seit 2005 bestehende Rating wurde

somit erneut bestätigt.

Das Geschäftsrisiko der EOS Gruppe bewertet Euler Hermes Rating

als moderat. Grundlage der erfolgreichen Unternehmensentwicklung der

EOS Holding GmbH sind nach Auffassung der Analysten die langjährige

Erfahrung des Unternehmens in der Bewertung, dem Erwerb und der

Verwertung von notleidenden Forderungen, die führende Marktposition

in Deutschland sowie die gute Präsenz in verschiedenen west- und

osteuropäischen Ländern. Risiken ergeben sich aus Sicht der

Ratingagentur aus der anhaltend hohen Wettbewerbsintensität, der

hohen Ergebnisabhängigkeit vom Forderungskauf sowie dem zunehmenden

Anteil der Investitionen in immobilienbesicherte Forderungen und

Immobilien.

Das Finanzrisiko der EOS Gruppe bewerten die Analysten aufgrund

des über Jahre erzielten hohen Ertragsniveaus sowie der sehr guten

Eigenkapitalausstattung und Entschuldungsfähigkeit als gering. Euler

Hermes Rating geht davon aus, dass sich die Finanzkennzahlen auch im

laufenden Jahr auf einem insgesamt sehr guten Niveau bewegen werden.

Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwartet die Ratingagentur daher eine

stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.

Die EOS Gruppe gehört zu den marktführenden Unternehmen für

Inkassodienstleistungen in Europa. Das Dienstleistungsspektrum des

Konzerns umfasst im Wesentlichen das treuhänderische Inkasso sowie

den Ankauf und die Verwertung notleidender Forderungen.

Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating

Methode sind auf www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht.

Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als

unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz

Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des

Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates als Credit Rating

Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment

Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.

Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA,

der weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein

Unternehmen der Allianz SE.

