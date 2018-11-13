OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt Hörmann ...
13.11.18 10:59
dpa-AFX
Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt Hörmann Industries Rating mit BB
Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bestätigt das Rating
der Hörmann Industries GmbH mit BB.
Hohe Zyklik in Verbindung mit
Kundenabhängigkeiten sowie eine gute Kapitalstruktur und finanzielle
Flexibilität waren u. a. maßgebend für die Einschätzung der
Analysten. Innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate erwartet die Agentur
eine stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.
Das Geschäftsrisiko der Hörmann Industries GmbH schätzen die
Analysten unverändert als erhöht ein. Hierfür sprechen nach Meinung
von Euler Hermes Rating im Geschäftsfeld Automotive die hohe Zyklik
der Nutzfahrzeugproduktion, die regionale Fokussierung auf den
europäischen Markt sowie die Abhängigkeit von einzelnen Kunden im
Lkw- und Landmaschinenbereich. Vor diesem Hintergrund bewertet die
Agentur die strategischen Zielsetzungen und Maßnahmen zum
schrittweisen Ausbau alternativer Geschäftsfelder und zur verstärkten
Diversifizierung der Kundenstruktur als folgerichtig. Aktuelle
Maßnahmen hierzu umfassen aus Sicht der Analysten die vollständige
Übernahme des Werkes in Gustavsburg, durch die sich die
Voraussetzungen für die Diversifizierung des Kundenportfolios im
Zuliefergeschäft verbessern, sowie den Ausbau der Geschäftsbereiche
Engineering und Services.
Das Finanzrisiko bewertet Euler Hermes Rating weiterhin als
moderat. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017 und 1. Halbjahr 2018 nahmen die
Umsatzerlöse vor allem aufgrund der positiven Geschäftsentwicklung im
Segment Automotive zu. Aus Sicht der Analysten stellt sich die
Ertragskraft der Hörmann Industries GmbH als schwach befriedigend
dar. Aus Sicht der Ratingagentur bestehen gute Voraussetzungen dafür,
dass der Ertragsanteil der Segmente Engineering, Communication und
Services zukünftig weiter erhöht werden kann. Kapitalstruktur und
finanzielle Flexibilität bewertet die Agentur insgesamt als gut. Die
Hörmann Industries GmbH bündelt als Obergesellschaft eines
Teilkonzerns der Hörmann Holding GmbH & Co. KG die operativen
Tochterunternehmen in den Geschäftsbereichen Automotive, Engineering,
Communication und Services. Umsatzstärkster Bereich ist das Segment
Automotive, das die Fertigung von metallischen Komponenten, Modulen
und Systemen für Nutzfahrzeuge umfasst. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017
erwirtschaftete die Hörmann Industries GmbH mit durchschnittlich
2.825 Mitarbeitern einen Konzernumsatz von EUR 521,9 Mio.
Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als
unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz
Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten
und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.
1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating
Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment
Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.
Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes
(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.
Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes veröffentlicht die
Ratingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com.
Methodik
Dieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methode
Emittentenrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter
www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht ist.
