OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt Hörmann ...

13.11.18 10:59
dpa-AFX

Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt Hörmann Industries Rating mit BB


Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bestätigt das Rating


der Hörmann Industries GmbH mit BB.

Hohe Zyklik in Verbindung mit


Kundenabhängigkeiten sowie eine gute Kapitalstruktur und finanzielle


Flexibilität waren u. a. maßgebend für die Einschätzung der


Analysten. Innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate erwartet die Agentur


eine stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.



Das Geschäftsrisiko der Hörmann Industries GmbH schätzen die


Analysten unverändert als erhöht ein. Hierfür sprechen nach Meinung


von Euler Hermes Rating im Geschäftsfeld Automotive die hohe Zyklik


der Nutzfahrzeugproduktion, die regionale Fokussierung auf den


europäischen Markt sowie die Abhängigkeit von einzelnen Kunden im


Lkw- und Landmaschinenbereich. Vor diesem Hintergrund bewertet die


Agentur die strategischen Zielsetzungen und Maßnahmen zum


schrittweisen Ausbau alternativer Geschäftsfelder und zur verstärkten


Diversifizierung der Kundenstruktur als folgerichtig. Aktuelle


Maßnahmen hierzu umfassen aus Sicht der Analysten die vollständige


Übernahme des Werkes in Gustavsburg, durch die sich die


Voraussetzungen für die Diversifizierung des Kundenportfolios im


Zuliefergeschäft verbessern, sowie den Ausbau der Geschäftsbereiche


Engineering und Services.



Das Finanzrisiko bewertet Euler Hermes Rating weiterhin als


moderat. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017 und 1. Halbjahr 2018 nahmen die


Umsatzerlöse vor allem aufgrund der positiven Geschäftsentwicklung im


Segment Automotive zu. Aus Sicht der Analysten stellt sich die


Ertragskraft der Hörmann Industries GmbH als schwach befriedigend


dar. Aus Sicht der Ratingagentur bestehen gute Voraussetzungen dafür,


dass der Ertragsanteil der Segmente Engineering, Communication und


Services zukünftig weiter erhöht werden kann. Kapitalstruktur und


finanzielle Flexibilität bewertet die Agentur insgesamt als gut. Die


Hörmann Industries GmbH bündelt als Obergesellschaft eines


Teilkonzerns der Hörmann Holding GmbH & Co. KG die operativen


Tochterunternehmen in den Geschäftsbereichen Automotive, Engineering,


Communication und Services. Umsatzstärkster Bereich ist das Segment


Automotive, das die Fertigung von metallischen Komponenten, Modulen


und Systemen für Nutzfahrzeuge umfasst. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017


erwirtschaftete die Hörmann Industries GmbH mit durchschnittlich


2.825 Mitarbeitern einen Konzernumsatz von EUR 521,9 Mio.



Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als


unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz


Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten


und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.


1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating


Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment


Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.


Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes


(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.



Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes veröffentlicht die


Ratingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com.



Methodik



Dieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methode


Emittentenrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter


www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht ist.



© 2018 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and


affiliates. All rights reserved.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE


RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT


OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S


CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,


CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES


CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,


FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF


ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE


EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,


INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR


PRICE VOLATILITY. CRED-IT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.


CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PRO-SPECTUS NOR


A SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR


ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR


ASSESSING THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR


FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,


SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR


EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR


ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES


ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH


INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,


CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUA-TIONS OF EACH


SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.


EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR


USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE


FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S


PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU


SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL


INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT


LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED


OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,


TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR


SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM


OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S


PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources


believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the


possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,


however, all information con-tained herein is provided "AS IS"


without warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so


that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of


sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable


including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources.


However, EHRG is not an auditor and cannot in every instance


independently verify or validate information received in the rating


process or in preparing the EHRG publications. Please note that


summaries of contracts, laws and other documents contained in any


EHRG publication, rating report or other materials cannot replace


careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and its directors,


officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers


disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special,


consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising


from or in connection with the information contained herein or the


use of or inability to use any such infor-mation, even if EHRG or any


of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,


licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of


such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of


present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising


where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a


particular credit rating assigned by EHRG. The limitations do not


apply to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability


cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.



EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,


representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any


direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or


entity, on the part of, or any contin-gency within or beyond the


control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,


agents, representa-tives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in


connection with the information contained herein or the use of or


inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply


to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability


cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,


COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE


OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE


BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be


prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into


the possession of such information should inquire about and comply


with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability


of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating


in any jurisdiction whatsoever. Euler Hermes Rating GmbH



