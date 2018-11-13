OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt Hörmann ...

Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt Hörmann Industries Rating mit BB

Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bestätigt das Rating

der Hörmann Industries GmbH mit BB.



Hohe Zyklik in Verbindung mit

Kundenabhängigkeiten sowie eine gute Kapitalstruktur und finanzielle

Flexibilität waren u. a. maßgebend für die Einschätzung der

Analysten. Innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate erwartet die Agentur

eine stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.

Das Geschäftsrisiko der Hörmann Industries GmbH schätzen die

Analysten unverändert als erhöht ein. Hierfür sprechen nach Meinung

von Euler Hermes Rating im Geschäftsfeld Automotive die hohe Zyklik

der Nutzfahrzeugproduktion, die regionale Fokussierung auf den

europäischen Markt sowie die Abhängigkeit von einzelnen Kunden im

Lkw- und Landmaschinenbereich. Vor diesem Hintergrund bewertet die

Agentur die strategischen Zielsetzungen und Maßnahmen zum

schrittweisen Ausbau alternativer Geschäftsfelder und zur verstärkten

Diversifizierung der Kundenstruktur als folgerichtig. Aktuelle

Maßnahmen hierzu umfassen aus Sicht der Analysten die vollständige

Übernahme des Werkes in Gustavsburg, durch die sich die

Voraussetzungen für die Diversifizierung des Kundenportfolios im

Zuliefergeschäft verbessern, sowie den Ausbau der Geschäftsbereiche

Engineering und Services.

Das Finanzrisiko bewertet Euler Hermes Rating weiterhin als

moderat. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017 und 1. Halbjahr 2018 nahmen die

Umsatzerlöse vor allem aufgrund der positiven Geschäftsentwicklung im

Segment Automotive zu. Aus Sicht der Analysten stellt sich die

Ertragskraft der Hörmann Industries GmbH als schwach befriedigend

dar. Aus Sicht der Ratingagentur bestehen gute Voraussetzungen dafür,

dass der Ertragsanteil der Segmente Engineering, Communication und

Services zukünftig weiter erhöht werden kann. Kapitalstruktur und

finanzielle Flexibilität bewertet die Agentur insgesamt als gut. Die

Hörmann Industries GmbH bündelt als Obergesellschaft eines

Teilkonzerns der Hörmann Holding GmbH & Co. KG die operativen

Tochterunternehmen in den Geschäftsbereichen Automotive, Engineering,

Communication und Services. Umsatzstärkster Bereich ist das Segment

Automotive, das die Fertigung von metallischen Komponenten, Modulen

und Systemen für Nutzfahrzeuge umfasst. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017

erwirtschaftete die Hörmann Industries GmbH mit durchschnittlich

2.825 Mitarbeitern einen Konzernumsatz von EUR 521,9 Mio.

Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als

unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz

Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten

und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.

1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating

Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment

Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.

Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes

(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.

Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes veröffentlicht die

Ratingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com.

Methodik

Dieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methode

Emittentenrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter

www.eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht ist.

The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be

prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into

the possession of such information should inquire about and comply

with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability

of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating

in any jurisdiction whatsoever. Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

