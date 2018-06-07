OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt BBB Rating der ...

Erweiterte Funktionen


Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt BBB Rating der Grammer AG


Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bewertet die Bonität


und Zukunftsfähigkeit der Grammer AG mit BBB.

Für die kommenden zwölf


Monate erwartet die Ratingagentur eine stabile Entwicklung des


Ratings.



Ausschlaggebend für das Rating sind aus Sicht der Agentur die


starke Marktposition der Grammer AG im Segment Commercial Vehicles


sowie die stetige Verbesserung der Marktposition im Segment


Automotive. Positiv sieht Euler Hermes Rating in diesem Zusammenhang


die gute Präsenz durch Entwicklungs- und Produktionskapazitäten in


den für die Automobilproduktion wichtigsten weltweiten Regionen an.


Hinsichtlich der Absatzmärkte sehen die Analysten einerseits die


Zyklik und Wettbewerbsintensität sowie andererseits das erwartete


mittel- bis langfristige Wachstum als maßgeblich für das Rating an.


Zusammenfassend bewertet die Ratingagentur das Geschäftsrisiko der


Grammer AG als leicht erhöht. Das Finanzrisiko stellt sich nach


Meinung der Analysten aufgrund der befriedigenden Ertragskraft, der


stark befriedigenden bis guten Kapitalstruktur- und


Verschuldungskennzahlen sowie der guten finanzielle Flexibilität als


moderat bis gering dar.



Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH sieht im Zusammenhang mit der


Ankündigung des Übernahmeangebots durch die Jiye Auto Parts GmbH, ein


verbundenes Unternehmen des strategischen Partners Ningbo Jifeng aus


China, derzeit keine Veranlassung für eine geänderte


Risikoeinschätzung.



Die Grammer AG ist auf die Entwicklung, Herstellung und den


Vertrieb von Fahrer- und Passagiersitzen für Offroad-Fahrzeuge, Lkw


und Busse sowie von Komponenten und Systemen für die


Pkw-Innenausstattung spezialisiert. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017


erwirtschaftete Grammer mit im Jahresdurchschnitt 12.483 Mitarbeitern


einen Konzernumsatz von EUR 1,8 Mrd.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.


1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating


Agency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment


Institute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.



Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter


www.eulerhermes-rating.com.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH



OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH


newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/56312


newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_56312.rss2



Pressekontakt:


Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:


Frank Wittich-Böcker - frank.wittich-boecker@eulerhermes-rating.com


Friedensallee 254


22763 Hamburg


Tel.: 040 8834-6433


Fax: 040 8834-6413


www.eulerhermes-rating.com






