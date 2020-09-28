OTS: Campaign for Nature / Globaler Rettungsschirm zum Schutz der ...

Erweiterte Funktionen


28.09.20 14:03
dpa-AFX

Globaler Rettungsschirm zum Schutz der Biodiversität / Campaign for


Nature mobilisiert Koalition privater und staatlicher Geldgeber


Sperrfrist: 28.09.2020 14:00


Bitte beachten Sie, dass diese Meldung erst nach Ablauf der


Sperrfrist zur Veröffentlichung freigegeben ist.



New York (ots) - Im Zusammenhang mit dem Biodiversitätsgipfel der Vereinten


Nationen findet heute auf Initiative der Campaign for Nature das erste Nature


Finance Forum (NFF) statt. Erwartet werden wichtige Beiträge von Regierungen,


Unternehmen und Philanthropen zur Mobilisierung von zusätzlichen 700 Milliarden


US-Dollar. Soviel wird laut einer neuen Studie jährlich benötigt, um die


Biodiversitätskrise zu überwinden.



Die Campaign for Nature sieht die ausreichende Finanzierung der CBD Strategie


2030 als eine der größten Herausforderungen auf dem Weg zu einem ambitionierten


und wirksamen Abkommen auf der COP15, wie es vom Weltbiodiversitätsrat (IPBES)


gefordert wird. Insbesondere Länder des globalen Südens machen bei den CBD


Verhandlungen klar, dass es ohne ausreichende Finanzierungszusagen mit ihnen


keinen ambitionierten "New Deal for Nature" geben wird.



"Wir erwarten von diesem ersten Finanzforum für die Natur bedeutende Signale.


Hier muss sich zeigen, dass es nicht nur möglich, sondern für die Zukunft der


Menschheit auch unverzichtbar ist, die notwendigen Gelder für einen globalen


Rettungsschirm zur Bewahrung der Biodiversität aufzubringen. Dazu benötigen wir


eine breite Koalition von Regierungen, Unternehmen und Stiftungen, die dies


erkennt und Verantwortung übernimmt", so Georg Schwede, Europachef der Campaign


for Nature.



Der Exekutiv-Vizepräsident der Europäischen Kommission, Frans Timmermans,


Minister verschiedener Länder, hochrangige Vertreter bedeutender Stiftungen und


Unternehmen sowie Repräsentanten internationaler Organisationen stellen auf dem


NFF ihre konkreten Beiträge und Bemühungen vor, um die ausreichende Finanzierung


eines ambitionierten Abkommens auf der COP15 sicherzustellen.



Der deutsche Entwicklungsminister, Dr. Gerd Müller, betont: "Die Investitionen,


die wir heute tätigen, werden unsere Überlebenschancen bestimmen". In diesem


Zusammenhang bekräftigt er den Willen Deutschlands, die derzeitigen Finanzmittel


zum Schutz der Biodiversität von jährlich 500 Mio. Euro in den nächsten Jahren


zu erhöhen. In seiner Videobotschaft stellt er zudem den Legacy Landscape Fund


(LFF) als ein neues, innovatives Modell zur langfristigen Finanzierung von


Schutzgebieten vor. "Wir gründen diesen Fund mit anderen öffentlichen und


privaten Gebern, der IUCN und internationalen NGOs, um eine langfristige


Finanzierung der wichtigsten Schutzgebiete in den Entwicklungsländern


sicherzustellen und damit wirksam zum Schutz von Biodiversität und natürlichen


Lebensräumen beizutragen", so der Minister.



Frans Timmermans hebt in seiner Botschaft hervor, dass mindestens 30 Prozent der


Erde bis 2030 geschützt werden müssen. Er bezeichnet dieses Ziel als eine


umweltpolitische und ökonomische Notwendigkeit. "Ich rufe alle Regierungen und


Business Leader auf, sich zu verpflichten, mindestens 30 Prozent der Erde bis


2030 zu schützen und ihre Investitionen zum Schutz der Biodiversität deutlich zu


erhöhen", so Timmermans.



HINTERGRUND:



Nature Finance Forum



Das Nature Finance Forum ist Teil des "Global Ambition Day" beim UNDP "Nature


for Life Hub" (https://www.learningfornature.org/en/nature-for-life-hub/) ,


einer viertägigen Veranstaltung im virtuellen Format. Diese läuft vom 24.-29.


September und wird live gestreamt.



Link zur Veranstaltung und stream (keine Zugangsbeschränkung)


https://bit.ly/3kEylT3



700 Mrd US Dollar Studie



Laut einer Studie der internationalen Umweltorganisation TNC (The Nature


Conservancy), dem Paulson Institut und des Cornell Atkinson Center für


Nachhaltigkeit, "Financing Nature: Closing the Global Biodiversity Financing


Gap", sind jährlich zusätzlich US$ 700 Milliarden notwendig, um die


Biodiversitätskrise zu bewältigen. Dies sind mal gerade ein Prozent des globalen


BIP und weniger als wir weltweit für Erfrischungsgetränke ausgeben. Angesichts


der jährlich US$ 125 Trillionen, die wir als Gegenleistungen, wie Vermeidung


zukünftiger Pandemien, Klimaschutz, Erreichung der SDGs, "frei Haus" bekommen


kommen, sind die US$ 700 Milliarden eine Investition mit beispielloser Rendite.



Link zur Studie "Financing Nature: Closing the Global Biodiversity Financing


Gap": https://bit.ly/3kF50Yt



CBD und COP 15



Gegenwärtig laufen die Vorbereitungen zur neuen Biodiversitätsstrategie der


UN-Vertragsstaatenkonferenz (CBD). Diese Strategie soll auf der COP15


verabschiedet werden. Die COP 15 des "Übereinkommens über die biologische


Vielfalt' (CBD) soll voraussichtlich im Herbst 2021 in Kunming, China


stattfinden.



Link zur Konferenz:



https://www.cbd.int/meetings/COP-15



Statements von Teilnehmern des NFF (auf Englisch, Sperrfrist beachten)



Quotes from the Event from Global Leaders:



Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President, European Commission



"I call on all leaders to commit to protecting at least 30 percent of the planet


by 2030. It is a goal that is firmly grounded in scientific evidence. We have


already proposed to apply it for the European Union in our 2030 Biodiversity


Strategy. I also call on all government and business leaders to significantly


step up investments in nature and biodiversity. The 30% target backed up by


strong financial support for nature is at the same time an environmental


imperative and a great opportunity to improve our health and help our economies


transition to a sustainable economy... We have one chance and once chance only


to get it right... It can be done. It should be done."



Zac Goldsmith, Minister of State for Pacific and the Environment, UK



"There is no pathway to net zero emissions without ramping up our efforts to


protect and restore nature on an unprecedented scale. Nature based solutions


could provide around a third of the cost effective solutions we need by 2030 and


yet they attract just three percent of global climate investment. So governments


need to step up. As COP 26 presidents we are making nature a priority. "



"Putting our money where our mouth is, we have doubled our international climate


finance to $11.6 billion. As of part of this increase, we will be increasing our


spend on nature and asking other countries to do similar."



Gerd Müller, German Federal Minister, of Economic Cooperation and Development.



"Developing countries lack financial mechanisms for biodiversity protection.


That is why Germany is investing half 1 billion Euros per year in protecting


biodiversity in developing countries. We will increase our contribution."



"One innovative instrument is the Legacy Landscape Fund. We will launch this


fund with other public and private donors...Through the Fund we will provide


long term finance for the most important protected areas in developing countries


and preserve biodiversity and natural habitats."



Andrea Meza Murillo, Minister of Environment and Energy, Costa Rica.



''The world has a moral and pragmatic imperative to come together in the next


year to agree to a new global agreement for nature with ambitious goals, bold


actions, and increased resources for biodiversity from public and private


financing,''



Sveinung Rotevatn, Minister of Climate and Environment, Norway



"By the biodiversity COP in Kunming and the climate COP in Glasgow next fall,


let us put in place a coalition to end tropical deforestation once and for all.


This will take political will, billions of dollars in annual finance, and


objective standards of performance. It will definitely be worth the effort."



Elizabeth Mrema, Executive Secretary, Convention on Biological Diversity



"Next year will see an ambitious Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework to be


agreed at the UN Biodiversity Conference in China. The successful implementation


of the Post-2020 Framework relies on the mobilization of additional resources


and the reduction or redirection of $500 billion USD causing harm to


biodiversity, including negative incentives or subsidies."



Achim Steiner, Administrator, UNDP



"We only need an additional $700 billion annually to achieve our ambitious


biodiversity goals for the year 2030 - that's less than 1% of global GDP and


only a fraction of the $5.2 trillion that we spend on fossil fuel subsidies


every year, even this year."



Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, CEO, Global Environment Facility.



"We need to achieve four crucial goals. Number one, we must mobilize financial


resources from all sources. Second, we must reduce the flow of government and


financial funds into environmentally damaging sectors for the economy. Third,


governments must pave the way for more private investment by changing


regulations, policies, incentives and disincentives. And fourth, we must prove


to governments that preserving the environment is in their own political and


self interest"



Christiana Figueres, Former Executive Secretary, UNFCCC, and Founding Partner,


Global Optimism



''We have to very urgently develop the financial models and the financial


willingness to allow us to protect 30% of our surface including oceans and soils


by 2030, it is a must, we must do it, and we can!''



Quote from Indigenous Leader



Frank Brown, Hereditary Chief Heiltsuk Nation (Bella Bella), Senior Leader for


the Indigenous Leadership Initiative



"In Canada and also in Australia, some of the biggest proposals for protecting


lands are led by Indigenous Peoples. These Indigenous led initiatives are a


model for Canada and a gift to the world. That's why implementing the UN


Declaration for the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canada is crucial to


honoring the country's biodiversity commitments. This is how we ensure our


planet can sustain our future generations. If we take care of the land, the land


will take care of us."



Quotes from Business Leaders



Paul Polman, Co-founder, IMAGINE



"Business for Nature has announced that more than 500 companies with combined


revenue of around $4 trillion including Walmart, Microsoft, Unilever, Mahindra


Group and H&M are urging governments to adopt policies now to reverse nature


loss in this decade."



Mark Engel, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Unilever



"We're going to invest 1 billion euros in a new climate and nature fund. And


over the next 10 years we will put this money into high impact projects and


initiatives such as landscape restoration and wildlife protection so we can help


protect and restore the health of the planet."



Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive, Sky Group



"We launched Sky Ocean Ventures Fund. That's our own investment fund where we


are working with small businesses who are working in the supply chain to develop


the source solutions to single-use plastic that will really help ocean health


over the next coming decades."



Anne-Laurence Roucher, Deputy CEO, Mirova



"We have already financed four transformative land restoration projects that are


able to deliver superior environmental and social benefits on the ground while


also having attractive financial performance potential."



"Our goal is to raise more than $1 billion by 2022, dedicated to nature."



Antoine Sire, Head of Company Engagement, BNP Paribas



"If everybody is working together, we can really find solutions and have a real


financial response to the problem, the very important problem, of coral reefs."



Anthony Waldron, Ecologist, at the University of Cambridge and Lead Author,


Protecting 30% of the Planet for Nature:Costs, Benefits and Economic


Implications


(https://www.conservation.cam.ac.uk/files/waldron_report_30_by_30_publish.pdf)


lead author of the finance


https://www.conservation.cam.ac.uk/files/waldron_report_30_by_30_publish.pdf on


the case for financing biodiversity initiatives



"Our report shows that protection in today's economy brings in more revenue than


the alternatives and likely adds revenue to agriculture and forestry, while


helping prevent climate change, water crises, biodiversity loss and disease.


Increasing nature protection is a sound policy for governments juggling multiple


interests. You cannot put a price tag on nature - but the economic numbers point


to its protection."



Quotes from Philanthropists



Hansjorg Wyss, Chairman, Wyss Foundation



"In 2018, I made a 10-year, $1 billion USD pledge to support locally driven,


place-based conservation projects across the globe. Since then we have worked on


four continents, protecting beauty, protecting biodiversity, protecting


landscapes that were on the threat of disappearing."



Aileen Lee, Chief Program Officer for Environmental Conservation, Gordon and


Betty Moore Foundation



"Multi-party public-private collaboratives that mobilize financing for nature


can unlock greater levels of ambition for conservation and deliver more durable


results for critical ecosystems and the people who depend upon them."



Rob and Melani Walton, Rob and Melani Walton Foundation



"We're joining a German government pilot program, the Legacy Landscapes Fund, to


ensure long-term financial support for the world's most important protected


areas."



Julie Packard, Vice Chairman, David & Lucile Packard Foundation



"The greatest successes result when businesses, governments, and philanthropy


come together to work with local communities. Together we can improve the health


of the ocean, and the people who depend on it."



Pressekontakt:



Dr. Georg Schwede


Representative Europe, Campaign for Nature


mailto:georg@campaignfornature.com


mobil: 0170 5571244



Klaus-Henning Groth


Presse, Campaign for Nature


mailto:klaus-henning@campaignfornature.com


mobil: 0172 449 3366



Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/134001/4718547


OTS: Campaign for Nature






