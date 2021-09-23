Erweiterte Funktionen


OTS: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA / Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel




23.09.21 19:15
dpa-AFX

Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel


Gütersloh (ots) - Die hierin enthaltenen Informationen sind nicht zur


Veröffentlichung oder Verbreitung in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika,


Australien, Kanada, Japan oder anderen Ländern, in denen die Veröffentlichung


unzulässig wäre, bestimmt.



- Großes Interesse der Investoren


- Preis von 33 Euro je Aktie


- Platzierungsvolumen von 0,8 Mrd. Euro inkl. Mehrzuteilungsoption


- Bertelsmann bleibt strategischer Aktionär von Majorel



Das globale Customer-Experience-Unternehmen Majorel bringt im Zuge einer


Privatplatzierung an der Euronext Amsterdam 23 Millionen existierende Aktien in


den Handel, darin enthalten sind 3 Millionen Aktien aus der


Mehrzuteilungsoption. Der Preis liegt bei 33 Euro pro Aktie. Majorel ist ein


Venture von Bertelsmann und der Saham Group.



Thomas Rabe, Vorstandsvorsitzender von Bertelsmann, sagte: "Ich freue mich über


die erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel. Das große Interesse der


Investoren und die anfängliche Bewertung des Unternehmens mit 3,3 Mrd. Euro sind


Belege für die überzeugende Wachstumsstory von Majorel unter der Führung von


Thomas Mackenbrock."



Bertelsmann wird nach der Platzierung 38,1 Prozent der Aktien von Majorel halten


(39,6 Prozent ohne Mehrzuteilungsoption) und damit neben der Saham Group


wichtiger strategischer Aktionär bleiben. Das Unternehmen wird weiterhin bei


Bertelsmann konsolidiert. Durch die Privatplatzierung fließen Bertelsmann inkl.


der Mehrzuteilungsoption Mittel in Höhe von 380 Mio. Euro zu.



Anfang September hatte Majorel seine Absicht bekanntgegeben, sich durch eine


Privatplatzierung für den Kapitalmarkt zu öffnen. Majorel ist in 31 Ländern auf


fünf Kontinenten aktiv und beschäftigt mehr als 63.000 Mitarbeitende. Majorel


erbringt Dienstleistungen für weltweit mehr als 400 Kunden, darunter mehrere


globale Tech-Unternehmen.



Über Bertelsmann



Bertelsmann ist ein Medien-, Dienstleistungs- und Bildungsunternehmen, das in


rund 50 Ländern der Welt aktiv ist. Zum Konzernverbund gehören die Fernsehgruppe


RTL Group, die Buchverlagsgruppe Penguin Random House, der Zeitschriftenverlag


Gruner + Jahr, das Musikunternehmen BMG, der Dienstleister Arvato, die


Bertelsmann Printing Group, die Bertelsmann Education Group sowie das


internationale Fondsnetzwerk Bertelsmann Investments. Mit rund 130.000


Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern erzielte das Unternehmen im Geschäftsjahr 2020


einen Umsatz von 17,3 Mrd. Euro. Bertelsmann steht für Kreativität und


Unternehmertum. Diese Kombination ermöglicht erstklassige Medienangebote und


innovative Servicelösungen, die Kunden in aller Welt begeistern. Bertelsmann


verfolgt das Ziel der Klimaneutralität bis 2030. Im Jahr 2021 begeht Bertelsmann


den 100. Geburtstag seines Nachkriegsgründers und langjährigen


Vorstandsvorsitzenden Reinhard Mohn.



Über Majorel



Majorel konzipiert und realisiert maßgeschneiderte CX-Lösungen der neuen


Generation für viele der weltweit angesehensten Digital Native Vertical Brands.


Eine globale Präsenz, die von Ost nach West 31 Länder auf fünf Kontinenten, mehr


als 63.000 Mitarbeitende und 60 Sprachen umfasst, sichern Majorel eine


kulturelle Vielfalt, wie sie für flexible Lösungen und wahre CX-Exzellenz


unerlässlich ist. Das Unternehmen verfügt über ein tiefgehendes Fachwissen im


Bereich der technologiegestützten Front-to-Back-Office-Kundendienste. Darüber


hinaus bietet Majorel Digital Consumer Engagement, CX-Consulting und eine Reihe


eigener innovativer Digitallösungen für verschiedene Branchen an. Majorel zählt


sich zu den weltweit führenden Unternehmen in den Bereichen Content Services


sowie Trust & Safety und erachtet seine Kultur des Unternehmertums als Schlüssel


zum Erfolg.



DISCLAIMER (English original Version)



These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United


States, Canada, Australia or Japan. These materials do not constitute an offer


of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the


"Securities") of Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel") in the United States,


Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or


solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or


sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration


under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). There


will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. The


Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.


The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia,


Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident


or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy


securities. No public offer will be made. An investment decision regarding


securities of Majorel should only be made on the basis of the securities


prospectus which will be published promptly upon approval by the Luxembourg


Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and will be available


free of charge on the website of Majorel.



In member states of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, any


offering mentioned in this publication will only be addressed to and directed at


persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of


Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, in the case of the United Kingdom, as it forms part


of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. In


addition, in the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and


is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within


Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial


Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within


Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated


associations, etc.), or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to


engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial


Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any


securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated


(all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This


document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied


on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment


activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons


and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking


statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking


statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will",


"should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend",


"project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations


on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based


on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are


inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and


contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be


made by Majorel that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will


prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of


operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast


in the forward-looking statements. Neither Majorel nor BNP Paribas, Citigroup


Global Markets Limited, J.P. Morgan AG, BofA Securities Europe SA, Goldman Sachs


Bank Europe SE and UBS AG, London Branch (together, the "Underwriters") nor any


of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not


expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or


other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new


information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.



This announcement also contains certain financial measures that are not


recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These


non-IFRS measures are presented because Majorel believes that they and similar


measures are widely used in the markets in which it operates as a means of


evaluating Majorel's operating performance and financing structure. They may not


be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not


measurements under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles.



The Underwriters are acting exclusively for Majorel and the selling shareholders


and no-one else in connection with the planned Private Placement. They will not


regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the planned


Private Placement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Majorel and


the selling shareholders for providing the protections afforded to its clients,


nor for providing advice in relation to the offering, the contents of this


announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.



In connection with the planned Private Placement, the Underwriters and their


respective affiliates may take up a portion of the shares offered in the Private


Placement as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase,


sell, offer to sell for their own accounts such shares and other securities of


Majorel or related investments in connection with the planned Private Placement


or otherwise. In addition, the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may


enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for differences)


with investors in connection with which the Underwriters and their respective


affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of shares of Majorel.


The Underwriters do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or


transactions, other than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations


to do so.



None of the Underwriters or any of their respective directors, officers,


employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever


for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the


truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this release (or whether


any information has been omitted from the release) or any other information


relating to Majorel, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form,


and howsoever transmitted or made available, or for any loss howsoever arising


from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection


therewith.



THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT AN ADVERTISEMENT AND INVESTORS SHOULD NOT


SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SHARES REFERRED TO IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT EXCEPT ON


THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS.



Pressekontakt:



Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA


Markus Harbaum


Leiter Communications Content / Unternehmenskommunikation


Tel.: +49 5241 80-2466


mailto:markus.harbaum@bertelsmann.de



Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/7842/5028522


OTS: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA






Aktuell
6,38 Mrd. $ Gold entdeckt - 80 mal mehr als Börsenwert
239% Gold Aktientip nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V) und 39.160% mit Great Bear Resources ($GBR)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
0,084 minus
-6,67%
Aktuell
Ohne Kernenergie kein Klimaschutz. Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke - Jetzt diese Uran-Aktie kaufen

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:31 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Spiel auf Zeit, Kommen [...]
20:11 , dpa-AFX
WAHL/Presse: Hackerangriff auf Wahl-Behörd [...]
20:03 , dpa-AFX
'Gesundes Essen jederzeit für alle': UN-Gipfel [...]
19:24 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/U-Boot-Streit: Konzern verteidigt sic [...]
19:16 , dpa-AFX
Stiko empfiehlt Auffrischungsimpfungen für be [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...