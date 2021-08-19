OTC Markets Group - Revenue beat, positive business mix

Finanztrends Video zu OTC MARKETS GROUP



While elevated US equity market volumes drove up OTC Markets Group’s (OTCM) trading revenues 40% ahead of our expectations, higher P/E multiple divisions of Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services also exceeded (by 9% and 15% respectively). Net acquisition of corporate clients has accelerated, which bodes well despite a likely normalisation of trading activity. We raise our EPS forecast by 12% for 2021 and 19% for 2022. Management’s confidence in the business has prompted it to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.18 from $0.15 and we expect the group to pay a special dividend of 65c in 2021 and 75c in 2022.