OSI Systems Inc. Q2 Income Advances 57%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc.



(OSIS) released earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $13.41 million, or $0.68 per share. This was higher than $8.55 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $242.55 million. This was up from $197.34 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $13.41 Mln. vs. $8.55 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 61.9% -Revenue (Q2): $242.55 Mln vs. $197.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.9%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $955 - $990 Mln

