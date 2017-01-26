OSI Systems Inc. Q2 Income Advances 57%
26.01.17 22:34
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc.
(OSIS) released earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $13.41 million, or $0.68 per share. This was higher than $8.55 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $242.55 million. This was up from $197.34 million last year.
OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $13.41 Mln. vs. $8.55 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 61.9% -Revenue (Q2): $242.55 Mln vs. $197.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.9%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $955 - $990 Mln
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|77,42 $
|73,63 $
|3,79 $
|+5,15%
|27.01./18:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6710441055
|909273
|81,55 $
|48,19 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|72,88 €
|0,00%
|04.01.17
|Frankfurt
|72,505 €
|+6,02%
|16:09
|Nasdaq
|77,42 $
|+5,15%
|18:50
|Stuttgart
|71,44 €
|+4,40%
|16:50
|Berlin
|70,43 €
|+2,28%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|69,89 €
|+1,66%
|09:11
|München
|69,04 €
|+0,67%
|08:00