OPG Power Ventures - Positive FY21 results
30.09.21 09:02
Edison Investment Research
OPG Power Ventures reported a strong year in profit and cash generation despite COVID shutdowns and lower power consumption in India. A significant increase in the coal price is providing a headwind. The strong financial position and captive model provide confidence, while the historical valuation (last three-year average P/E of 3.7x and EV/EBITDA of 1.9x) is compelling.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,13 €
|0,13 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.09./12:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IM00B2R3RX72
|A0Q24Z
|0,26 €
|0,12 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
