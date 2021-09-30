Erweiterte Funktionen



OPG Power Ventures - Positive FY21 results




30.09.21 09:02
Edison Investment Research

OPG Power Ventures reported a strong year in profit and cash generation despite COVID shutdowns and lower power consumption in India. A significant increase in the coal price is providing a headwind. The strong financial position and captive model provide confidence, while the historical valuation (last three-year average P/E of 3.7x and EV/EBITDA of 1.9x) is compelling.

