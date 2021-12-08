Erweiterte Funktionen



OPG Power Ventures - FY22 interim results




08.12.21 08:18
Edison Investment Research

OPG Power Venture (OPG) has modern thermal power generation assets and a strong balance sheet to see it through the current coal price headwind, which is also masking the short-term valuation. Future value generation could also come from the intention to expand renewables activities, which could benefit from the group’s current roster of captive customers.

