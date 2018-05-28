OPEC Secretary General: Cooperation is the key ingredient to addressing future energy challenges

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Future":

Wien (ots) - His Excellency, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, stressesthe importance of dialogue and cooperation between oil industrystakeholders in order to achieve a stable and sustainable energyfuture. Through its theme ?Petroleum - Cooperation for a SustainableFuture?, the 7th OPEC International Seminar provides a high-levelforum for the exchange of ideas and perspectives, while confrontingthe major issues facing the global oil and gas industry.In the run-up to the 7th OPEC International Seminar from 20-21June 2018 at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, OPEC Secretary General, HEMohammad Sanusi Barkindo, emphasizes the need for cooperation betweenrelevant stakeholders in view of the so-called ?new energy era?: "Wechose this year?s theme ?Petroleum - Cooperation for a SustainableFuture? because it confronts one of the key questions of our time:While it is clear that all forms of energy will be needed in thefuture, it is also evident that fossil fuels will continue to play adominant role in meeting the ever-rising demand for energy. Thus, wewill gather energy ministers from OPEC Member Countries, non-OPECproducing and consuming nations as well as high-rankingrepresentatives from international companies and organizations,leading scientists and energy experts at the Seminar in order todiscuss the contribution of petroleum to a stable and sustainableglobal energy future" states HE Barkindo.The Seminar?s two-day programme will provide a unique, high-levelforum in which the major issues of the day will be discussed,including industry investment, the role of technology and innovation,as well as sustainability and the future of oil.Zwtl.: ?Declaration of Cooperation? as a model processEnhanced dialogue and cooperation between oil industrystakeholders constitute the key ingredients to a successful futureand characterize the landmark ?Declaration of Cooperation? between 24OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries as a model process."In an increasingly interdependent and complex world, we all needto work towards a more integrated industry. We need to continuallybreak down barriers, as we cannot work in silos. This has becomereality in the ?Declaration of Cooperation?, which is a historicachievement that has helped to accelerate market rebalancing andenhance stability," says the Secretary General."I am confident that this year?s Seminar, with its many highlydistinguished speakers and panelists, will bring to the forefrontpotential solutions to some of the industry?s most pressingchallenges, while also enhancing and expanding avenues of dialogueand cooperation," concluded HE Barkindo.Zwtl.: 7th OPEC International Seminar20-21 June 2018 Hofburg Palace Vienna, AustriaZwtl.: About the OPEC International SeminarThe OPEC International Seminar is one of the premier events on theworld energy calendar. The first OPEC Seminar was held in Vienna in1969, with the Seminars increasing in size and scope over the years,not only embracing petroleum-related topics, but other issues such asglobal finance, sustainable development and the environment. Thecurrent OPEC International Seminar series began in 2001 and hasprovided fresh impetus to key industry issues and developed existingand new avenues of dialogue and cooperation.Zwtl.: About OPECThe Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is apermanent, intergovernmental organization that was founded in 1960.OPEC currently has 14 Member Countries (Algeria, Angola, Ecuador,Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, IR Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria,Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela) and isheadquartered in the Austrian capital of Vienna.