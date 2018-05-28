Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Future":
OPEC Secretary General: Cooperation is the key ingredient to addressing future energy challenges
28.05.18 10:50
news aktuell
Wien (ots) - His Excellency, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, stresses
the importance of dialogue and cooperation between oil industry
stakeholders in order to achieve a stable and sustainable energy
future. Through its theme ?Petroleum - Cooperation for a Sustainable
Future?, the 7th OPEC International Seminar provides a high-level
forum for the exchange of ideas and perspectives, while confronting
the major issues facing the global oil and gas industry.
In the run-up to the 7th OPEC International Seminar from 20-21
June 2018 at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, OPEC Secretary General, HE
Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, emphasizes the need for cooperation between
relevant stakeholders in view of the so-called ?new energy era?: "We
chose this year?s theme ?Petroleum - Cooperation for a Sustainable
Future? because it confronts one of the key questions of our time:
While it is clear that all forms of energy will be needed in the
future, it is also evident that fossil fuels will continue to play a
dominant role in meeting the ever-rising demand for energy. Thus, we
will gather energy ministers from OPEC Member Countries, non-OPEC
producing and consuming nations as well as high-ranking
representatives from international companies and organizations,
leading scientists and energy experts at the Seminar in order to
discuss the contribution of petroleum to a stable and sustainable
global energy future" states HE Barkindo.
The Seminar?s two-day programme will provide a unique, high-level
forum in which the major issues of the day will be discussed,
including industry investment, the role of technology and innovation,
as well as sustainability and the future of oil.
Zwtl.: ?Declaration of Cooperation? as a model process
Enhanced dialogue and cooperation between oil industry
stakeholders constitute the key ingredients to a successful future
and characterize the landmark ?Declaration of Cooperation? between 24
OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries as a model process.
"In an increasingly interdependent and complex world, we all need
to work towards a more integrated industry. We need to continually
break down barriers, as we cannot work in silos. This has become
reality in the ?Declaration of Cooperation?, which is a historic
achievement that has helped to accelerate market rebalancing and
enhance stability," says the Secretary General.
"I am confident that this year?s Seminar, with its many highly
distinguished speakers and panelists, will bring to the forefront
potential solutions to some of the industry?s most pressing
challenges, while also enhancing and expanding avenues of dialogue
and cooperation," concluded HE Barkindo.
Zwtl.: 7th OPEC International Seminar
20-21 June 2018 Hofburg Palace Vienna, Austria
Registration for the event is now open at:
[https://www.opecseminar.org/opec-seminar-ticket-registration.htm]
(https://www.opecseminar.org/opec-seminar-ticket-registration.htm)
to secure limited seats to this event. Students are eligible for
special ticket rates.
For more information and updates, visit [www.opecseminar.org]
(http://www.opecseminar.org).
Zwtl.: About the OPEC International Seminar
The OPEC International Seminar is one of the premier events on the
world energy calendar. The first OPEC Seminar was held in Vienna in
1969, with the Seminars increasing in size and scope over the years,
not only embracing petroleum-related topics, but other issues such as
global finance, sustainable development and the environment. The
current OPEC International Seminar series began in 2001 and has
provided fresh impetus to key industry issues and developed existing
and new avenues of dialogue and cooperation.
Zwtl.: About OPEC
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is a
permanent, intergovernmental organization that was founded in 1960.
OPEC currently has 14 Member Countries (Algeria, Angola, Ecuador,
Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, IR Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria,
Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela) and is
headquartered in the Austrian capital of Vienna.
Rückfragehinweis:
Media Accreditation 7th OPEC International Seminar
Ms. Franziska Peterlik
Administration & Coordination
Email: opecseminar2018@eventplan.at
Tel: +43 660 2003071
OPEC Seminar Contact
Ms. Hind Zaher
PR Specialist
Email: seminar@opec.org
Tel: +43 21112 3312
Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/31165/aom
*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER
INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***
Original-Content von: OPEC, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
the importance of dialogue and cooperation between oil industry
stakeholders in order to achieve a stable and sustainable energy
future. Through its theme ?Petroleum - Cooperation for a Sustainable
Future?, the 7th OPEC International Seminar provides a high-level
forum for the exchange of ideas and perspectives, while confronting
the major issues facing the global oil and gas industry.
In the run-up to the 7th OPEC International Seminar from 20-21
June 2018 at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, OPEC Secretary General, HE
Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, emphasizes the need for cooperation between
relevant stakeholders in view of the so-called ?new energy era?: "We
chose this year?s theme ?Petroleum - Cooperation for a Sustainable
Future? because it confronts one of the key questions of our time:
While it is clear that all forms of energy will be needed in the
future, it is also evident that fossil fuels will continue to play a
dominant role in meeting the ever-rising demand for energy. Thus, we
will gather energy ministers from OPEC Member Countries, non-OPEC
producing and consuming nations as well as high-ranking
representatives from international companies and organizations,
leading scientists and energy experts at the Seminar in order to
discuss the contribution of petroleum to a stable and sustainable
global energy future" states HE Barkindo.
The Seminar?s two-day programme will provide a unique, high-level
forum in which the major issues of the day will be discussed,
including industry investment, the role of technology and innovation,
as well as sustainability and the future of oil.
Zwtl.: ?Declaration of Cooperation? as a model process
Enhanced dialogue and cooperation between oil industry
stakeholders constitute the key ingredients to a successful future
and characterize the landmark ?Declaration of Cooperation? between 24
OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries as a model process.
"In an increasingly interdependent and complex world, we all need
to work towards a more integrated industry. We need to continually
break down barriers, as we cannot work in silos. This has become
reality in the ?Declaration of Cooperation?, which is a historic
achievement that has helped to accelerate market rebalancing and
enhance stability," says the Secretary General.
"I am confident that this year?s Seminar, with its many highly
distinguished speakers and panelists, will bring to the forefront
potential solutions to some of the industry?s most pressing
challenges, while also enhancing and expanding avenues of dialogue
and cooperation," concluded HE Barkindo.
Zwtl.: 7th OPEC International Seminar
20-21 June 2018 Hofburg Palace Vienna, Austria
Registration for the event is now open at:
[https://www.opecseminar.org/opec-seminar-ticket-registration.htm]
(https://www.opecseminar.org/opec-seminar-ticket-registration.htm)
to secure limited seats to this event. Students are eligible for
special ticket rates.
For more information and updates, visit [www.opecseminar.org]
(http://www.opecseminar.org).
Zwtl.: About the OPEC International Seminar
The OPEC International Seminar is one of the premier events on the
world energy calendar. The first OPEC Seminar was held in Vienna in
1969, with the Seminars increasing in size and scope over the years,
not only embracing petroleum-related topics, but other issues such as
global finance, sustainable development and the environment. The
current OPEC International Seminar series began in 2001 and has
provided fresh impetus to key industry issues and developed existing
and new avenues of dialogue and cooperation.
Zwtl.: About OPEC
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is a
permanent, intergovernmental organization that was founded in 1960.
OPEC currently has 14 Member Countries (Algeria, Angola, Ecuador,
Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, IR Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria,
Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela) and is
headquartered in the Austrian capital of Vienna.
Rückfragehinweis:
Media Accreditation 7th OPEC International Seminar
Ms. Franziska Peterlik
Administration & Coordination
Email: opecseminar2018@eventplan.at
Tel: +43 660 2003071
OPEC Seminar Contact
Ms. Hind Zaher
PR Specialist
Email: seminar@opec.org
Tel: +43 21112 3312
Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/31165/aom
*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER
INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***
Original-Content von: OPEC, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,00 €
|10,55 €
|0,45 €
|+4,27%
|28.05./08:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3826200002
|923280
|11,19 €
|6,63 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|11,00 €
|+4,27%
|08:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.