Erweiterte Funktionen


OPEC Cuts Be Damned, Crude Oil Back In Middle Of Stubborn Range Near $53




02.03.17 14:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were lower Thursday morning as U.

S. inventories continued to rise last week, adding to a record surplus at domestic storage facilities.


OPEC is trying to end the global supply glut with quotas of its own, but rising non-OPEC production, especially from the U.S., threatens to keep oil below $55 a barrel for the time being.


WTI light sweet crude was din the down 50 cents at $53.33 a barrel, in the middle of a stubborn trading range.


The Labor department's new Jobless claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for consensus of 245K, up from 244K last week.


The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the natural gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. and three regions of the country was a deficit of 89 bcf.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:20 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 02.03 [...]
15:19 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:18 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Weekly Claims Unexpectedly Drop To Lo [...]
15:16 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...