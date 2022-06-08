Erweiterte Funktionen
OPAP - Strong retail recovery in Q122
08.06.22 10:22
Edison Investment Research
OPAP’s Q122 results showed a strong improvement from the prior year as it enjoyed a full period of (relatively) uninterrupted trading in its land-based locations, with a compensating moderation in the contribution from online revenue. The strong revenue recovery fed through to an improved EBITDA margin as management continues to control costs well on a relative basis as operations ramped up. Our forecasts are unchanged. The share price valuation and prospective dividend yield of 8.5% remain attractive versus quoted peers.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,22 €
|14,22 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.06./14:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS419003009
|765974
|14,70 €
|11,09 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,22 €
|0,00%
|07.06.22
|Stuttgart
|14,14 €
|+0,86%
|13:25
|Düsseldorf
|14,09 €
|+0,57%
|14:00
|Berlin
|14,06 €
|+0,29%
|08:02
|München
|14,12 €
|0,00%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|13,95 €
|-0,50%
|09:31
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,40 $
|-10,07%
|24.05.22
= Realtime
