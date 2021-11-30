Erweiterte Funktionen
OPAP - Sequential improvement in Q321
30.11.21 07:40
Edison Investment Research
OPAP’s Q321 results showed a strong sequential (quarter-on-quarter) improvement as all verticals were open throughout the period and unaffected by COVID-19-related closures that affected H121. The year-on-year growth in gross gaming revenue (GGR) due to M&A and improvement in online were complemented by ongoing control of operating costs and the income related to the extension of the concession agreement to drive a significant increase in net profit and free cash flow generation and a reduction in the net position. New restrictions introduced by the Greek government to restrict the spread of COVID-19 will hamper GGR growth in Q421, therefore we trim our forecasts for FY21 and assume some continuation of the restrictions in FY22. Our DCF-based valuation reduces to €16.3/share (€16.6 previously).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,44 €
|12,13 €
|0,31 €
|+2,56%
|30.11./10:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS419003009
|765974
|13,90 €
|9,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,44 €
|+2,56%
|29.11.21
|Berlin
|12,28 €
|+0,57%
|08:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|15,74 $
|+0,51%
|01.11.21
|München
|12,30 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|12,13 €
|-0,57%
|09:13
|Stuttgart
|12,23 €
|-0,81%
|10:31
|Düsseldorf
|12,19 €
|-1,14%
|10:00
