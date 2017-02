ONE Savings Bank PLC : NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH LISTING RULE 9.6.14

OneSavings Bank plc

(the 'Company')

NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH LISTING RULE 9.6.14

OneSavings Bank plc notifies that in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Mary McNamara, an independent non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Dignity plc, with effect from 1 March 2017.

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Deputy Company Secretary t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OneSavings Bank plc

OneSavings Bank plc ('OSB') began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.



L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015.

OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

OSB primarily targets underserved market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending and secured funding lines. OSB originates organically through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers. It is differentiated through its use of high skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels, as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by participation in the Funding for Lending Scheme, Term Funding Scheme and access to a securitisation programme.

