ONE Savings Bank PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

OneSavings Bank plc (the 'Company')

Notification of a Transaction of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") and person closely associated with the PDMR

The Company notifies the following disposal of ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) at a price of £4.1064.

| Name | Number of Shares sold |

| Benedikte Bech (spouse of Jens Bech) | 12,000 |

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Benedikte Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Closely associated person of Jens Bech, Group Commercial Director

Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

|Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | |

|22 March 2017 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | |

|Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total |

|Disposal | |£4.1064 |12,000 |£49,276.80 |

| |Aggregated|£4.1064 |12,000 |£49,276.80 |

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Deputy Company Secretary t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OneSavings Bank plc

OneSavings Bank plc ('OSB') began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 when the trade and assets of Kent Reliance Building Society were transferred into the business.



OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

OSB focuses on selected sub-sectors of the lending market in which it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities, and where opportunities have been identified for both high returns on a risk-adjusted basis and strong growth. These include Buy-to-Let/SME (comprising Buy-to-Let, Commercial, Residential development and Funding lines), Residential Mortgages (comprising First charge, Second charge and Funding lines), and Personal Loans. OSB originates organically through specialist brokers and independent financial advisors.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the established Kent Reliance franchise, which includes a network of branches in the South East of England, as well as online and postal channels. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation and OSB joined the Funding for Lending Scheme in early 2014 and the Term Funding Scheme in November 2016.

