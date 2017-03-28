ONE Savings Bank PLC : Block Listing

OneSavings Bank plc (the Company)

Block Listing

A block listing application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for a total of 450,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each (the Shares) of the Company to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority.



An application has also been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be admitted to trading. Admission is expected on or around 29 March 2017. The Shares will be allotted from time to time following the exercise of options pursuant to the Company's Sharesave Scheme.

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc

Nickesha Graham-Burrell t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OneSavings Bank plc

OneSavings Bank plc ('OSB') began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 when the trade and assets of Kent Reliance Building Society were transferred into the business. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

OSB focuses on selected sub-sectors of the lending market in which it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities, and where opportunities have been identified for both high returns on a risk-adjusted basis and strong growth. These include Buy-to-Let/SME (comprising Buy-to-Let, Commercial, Residential development and Funding lines), Residential Mortgages (comprising First charge, Second charge and Funding lines), and Personal Loans. OSB originates organically through specialist brokers and independent financial advisors.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the established Kent Reliance franchise, which includes a network of branches in the South East of England, as well as online and postal channels. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation and OSB joined the Funding for Lending Scheme in early 2014 and the Term Funding Scheme in November 2016.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ONE Savings Bank PLC via GlobeNewswire

BM7S7K9R31

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM