ONEOK Inc. Q4 Profit Rises 255%




27.02.17 22:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $90.51 million, or $0.43 per share. This was up from $25.52 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 37.3% to $2.65 billion. This was up from $1.93 billion last year.


ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $90.51 Mln. vs. $25.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 254.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 258.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.65 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 37.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



