ONEOK Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs 255%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Oneok":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $90.5 million, or $0.43 per share. This was up from $25.5 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 37.3% to $2.65 billion. This was up from $1.93 billion last year.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $90.5 Mln. vs. $25.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 254.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 258.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.65 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 37.3%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM