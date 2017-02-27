ONEOK Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs 255%
27.02.17 22:44
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $90.5 million, or $0.43 per share. This was up from $25.5 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 37.3% to $2.65 billion. This was up from $1.93 billion last year.
ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $90.5 Mln. vs. $25.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 254.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 258.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.65 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 37.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,35 $
|53,16 $
|0,19 $
|+0,36%
|27.02./23:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6826801036
|911060
|59,47 $
|22,83 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,82 €
|0,00%
|24.02.17
|NYSE
|53,35 $
|+0,36%
|22:01
|Stuttgart
|50,41 €
|0,00%
|20:08
|Frankfurt
|50,239 €
|-2,31%
|09:31