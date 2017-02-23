OGE Energy Corp. Announces 97% Advance In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp.



(OGE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $57.9 million, or $0.29 per share. This was up from $29.4 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $530.8 million. This was up from $447.1 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $57.9 Mln. vs. $29.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 96.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 93.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $530.8 Mln vs. $447.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.7%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.93 - $2.09

