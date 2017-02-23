Erweiterte Funktionen



OGE Energy Corp. Announces 97% Advance In Q4 Profit




23.02.17 13:28
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp.

(OGE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $57.9 million, or $0.29 per share. This was up from $29.4 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $530.8 million. This was up from $447.1 million last year.


OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $57.9 Mln. vs. $29.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 96.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 93.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $530.8 Mln vs. $447.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.7%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.93 - $2.09


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,947 € 33,05 € -0,103 € -0,31% 23.02./14:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6708371033 858352 33,05 € 22,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 34,95 $ 0,00%  22.02.17
Frankfurt 32,947 € -0,31%  08:00
  = Realtime
