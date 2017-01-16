OECD Unemployment Rate Remains Stable In November

Erweiterte Funktionen


16.01.17 13:34
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said the unemployment rate remained unchanged in November.


The jobless rate held steady at 6.2 percent in November. Across the OECD area, 38.5 million people were unemployed.


In the euro area, the unemployment rate was stable at 9.8 percent. Unemployment declined by 0.2 percentage point to 6.8 percent in Canada and to 4.6 percent in the United States.


Meanwhile, the jobless rate in Japan rose by 0.1 percentage point to 3.1 percent in November.


Unemployment among youth aged 15 to 24 remained high, especially in Southern Europe. A total of 9.3 million young people were unemployed in OECD countries. The youth jobless rate came in at 12.8 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



